Natural Gas Storage Projection For August 25-September 1: Hurricane Harvey And Cooler Temperatures To Drive Largest Storage Injection In 8 Weeks

In its weekly natural gas storage report for August 25-September 1, the EIA announced Thursday morning that natural gas inventories climbed by +30 BCF. This was 1 BCF smaller than my +31 BCF projection, an exceptional 36 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average +66 BCF and the single smallest injection for the August 25-September 1 period in the last 23 years. As a result, the natural gas storage surplus versus the 5-year average fell to a mere +8 BCF, the smallest the surplus has been since January 20, 2017 and down nearly 400 BCF since March. While the storage injection generally fell in line with most analyst expectations, the overall bullishness of the report was apparently sufficient to jolt investors out of the rangebound apathy that the sector had been bogged down in throughout August and drove natural gas prices higher by 10 cents or 3.4%. The $3.04/MMBTU settlement price was the highest for the front-month contract since July 20 and is at the very top of the summer-long trading range of $2.85-$3.05/MMBTU. To be sure, natural gas has been undervalued by over 10% during this period and the rally was fully justified. However, what came as a something of a surprise concerning the pop is that there will be no follow-through from a supply/demand standpoint as I expect storage injections for each of the next 4 weeks to be at or above the 5-year average, beginning with next Thursday's EIA report for the week of August 26-September 1 that ends today. This article will discuss the expectations for that report and its implications on the price of natural gas moving forwards.

For the week of August 25-September 1, I am projecting a preliminary +61 BCF natural gas storage injection. Such a build would be just slightly bearish versus the 5-year average +58 BCF injection, but a modestly bearish 23 BCF larger than last year's +38 BCF injection. A +61 BCF would be the largest injection since June 30 in a summer that has otherwise featured consistently smaller-than-usual builds, including several that were 5-year lows. In fact, it would be only the second time in the last 13 weeks that the weekly injection was larger than the 5-year average. Projected daily storage injections for each day of the storage week are shown in Figure 1 below. Figure 1: Projected daily natural gas storage injections for August 26 to September 1 showing nearly uniformly at or above-average daily builds. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

As the Figure shows, the larger injection was not due to a single exceptionally bearish day, but rather a series of days with mediocre demand, although demand did pick up slightly towards the end of the week as Harvey pulled away.

The larger injection for this week was due to the combination of cooler temperatures across the eastern half of the nation, a feature compounded by Hurricane Harvey which brought rain-cooled record low-maximum temperatures to parts of eastern and central Texas on multiple days. The mean population-weighted nationwide temperature averaged 73.4F this week (assuming Friday's forecast verifies), down nearly 3.5F week-over-week and 1.3F cooler than normal with only a late-season heatwave across the West Coast preventing an even larger anomaly. As a result of the cooldown, I calculate that natural gas powerburn averaged just 29.6 BCF/day last week, down more than 4 BCF/day from 33.8 BCF/day the week of August 19-25. And while natural gas feedgas to Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Sabine Pass initially held near the 30-day average of around 2.1 BCF/day in the immediate wake of Hurricane Harvey, flows to the facility fell sharply to 1.6 BCF/day on Wednesday, 1.1 BCF/day on Thursday, and 1.0 BCF/day today, which dropped demand to below 2016 levels for the first time this year, and the lowest since March 9. For the week, total demand to the plant was just 12.3 BCF, down more than 2 BCF from the 60-day average. Daily inflows to Sabine Pass are shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: Daily LNG feedgas demand to Sabine Pass showing sharp decline to below year-ago levels following Tropical Storm Harvey's second landfall just east of the plant. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

It remains to be seen whether these declines are due to routine post-storm inspections or physical damage to the plant.

Natural gas production losses likely peaked under 1 BCF/day and domestic production is already once again approaching 73 BCF/day and I expect less than 5 BCF natural gas supply was lost over the course of the week. The combination of rebounding production and the decline in inflows to Sabine Pass blunted what would have otherwise been a more robust jump in natural gas demand on Thursday and Friday, as shown in Figure 1 above.

Should a +61 BCF natural gas injection verify, it would be the 4th smallest in the last 5 years for the August 26-September 1 period, behind +28 BCF in 2012, +38 BCF in 2016, and +60 BCF in 2013. A 5-year historical comparison is shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: 5-year historical comparison for this week's projected +61 BCF natural gas storage projection. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

On the other hand, it would also be the 10th smallest injection in the full 23 year period for which EIA storage data, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: 23-year historical comparison for this week's projected +61 BCF natural gas storage projection. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

A +61 BCF injection would boost total inventories to 3216 BCF while the storage surplus versus the 5-year average would inch higher from +8 BCF to +11 BCF. It is worth mentioning that while a +61 BCF injection would be ever so slightly bearish versus the 5-year average, the fact that it is only 3 BCF bearish despite population-weighted temperatures being more than a full degree cooler than average in addition to other hurricane-related temperature-independent suppressors of demand is actually quite impressive. This is likely attributable to ongoing tight supply/demand balance which I estimate has averaged around 2.6 BCF/day over the past month. In other words, in a typical year since 2012, such a temperature pattern would normally yield an injection that is closer to +75 BCF to +80 BCF.

The EIA will release its official injection for this week next Thursday, September 7, at 10:30 AM EDT. Labor Day will not delay the report's release. It should be noted that there is more uncertainty associated with this week's projection than usual due to the multifold impacts of Hurricane Harvey.

While I remain bullish long term, there are some near-term headwinds that natural gas will have to overcome to break out. As mentioned, natural gas is near the top of its trading range at current prices and the commodity has struggled and failed to hold above $3.10/MMBTU all summer, even with the forecast of above-average temperatures and natural gas demand. With this week's injection projected to be more than 30 BCF larger than last week and with at-or-above average injections expected to continue through at least mid-September, the sector doesn't have an obvious near-term catalyst to support a continued uptrend, barring a significant warm-up in the forecast. If anything, there could be some negative pressure on supply/demand balance should the Rover Pipeline begin operations during September.

On the other hand, even after Thursday's sharp rally, natural gas remains steeply undervalued according to my Fair Price Model. Based on a comparison between historical prices and inventory levels, the commodity is undervalued by 8.6% versus a Fair Price of $3.33/MMBTU based on current inventories alone (estimated as of Friday morning). Even accounting for the neutral to slightly bearish injections over the next 3 weeks, this undervaluation only increases as we move into the winter as I expect the long-standing storage surplus to flip back to a storage deficit by early October and grow to over -200 BCF during the withdrawal season thanks to a continued tight supply/demand balance. As a result, by the spring, natural gas' undervaluation versus its Fair Price could reach 25% (Futures Price: $2.89/MMBTU, Fair Price: $3.94/MMBTU). Figure 5 below compares the natural gas Futures Price to the projected Fair Price for each week for the next 8 months.

Figure 5: Natural gas futures price versus Fair Price each week for the next 8 months showing that the Fair Price is persistently above the Futures Price [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Figure 6 below plots the percent undervaluation of each week's Fair Price to the front-month futures price for that week.

Figure 6: Natural gas percent undervaluation versus is fair price showing a current 8% undervaluation growing to 25% by the end of the winter withdrawal season, based on current projections. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

As a result, while I expect that natural gas could pullback or trade laterally near term as it digests this latest move higher, I remain long-term bullish on natural gas. For those not currently in a trade, any pullback due to larger storage injections could be a good buying opportunity. As I've discussed previously, my preferred long-term trading strategy for natural gas when I plan to hold 3 months or longer is to short the 3x inverse ETF, the Velocity Shares product DGAZ. Such a trade benefits from leverage-induced losses that counter the expected contango-induced losses that plague all long-commodity ETF trades over an extended period of time. I strongly advise against holding the 3x VelocityShares long ETF UGAZ (or even the 2x leveraged product BOIL) longer than 1-2months as they are exposed to both contango-induced decay and leverage-induced decay unless natural gas trades linearly higher, which can be a big problem as we move into the Shoulder and Withdrawal Seasons and their associated volatility. For the more risk adverse, the old standby US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is a reasonable alternative as this product is only exposed to limited Contango-induced decay, but not leverage induced decay. I am reluctant to buy producers such as Chesapeake Energy (CHK) or Southwestern Energy (SWN), as these formerly pure natural gas plays have become increasingly entangled in oil and are also vulnerable to a correction in US equities, which I would not be surprised to see this Fall.

In conclusion, I am expecting a neutral-to-slightly bearish +61 BCF natural gas storage injection for August 26-September 1 to be reported by the EIA on Thursday, September 7. While the largest injection in 8 weeks and slightly bearish versus the 5-year average, the fact that temperatures were as cool as they were and the injection is "only" 3 BCF bearish is in itself something of an achievement and indicative of the ongoing tight supply/demand balance that should prompt a transition from storage surplus to deficit sometime in late September or early October. While cool temperatures are likely to persist through the first half of September and, as a result, the commodity seems to lack a near-term catalyst to break out of its $2.85-$3.05/MMBTU range, I remain long-term bullish on natural gas. As the commodity remains undervalued by 8% based on current inventories alone according to my Fair Price model, I continue to hold long.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.