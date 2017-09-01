Petrobras's Earnings Miss Was No Disaster

If we look closer at the results, we can see improvement in some key areas.

Petrobras (PBR) recently released its second quarter earnings. The financial results were underwhelming and thus disappointed shareholders. But although worse than expected results are never thing that make investors happy, this particular earnings miss was far from a disaster to the company and its shareholders. The most important thing to look at when it comes to Petrobras is currently still the lowering of the debt. And here the company is still making significant progress.

Earnings miss

The second quarter revenue was reported to have increased by 2.5% yoy to $20.83 bln. This might seem like a decent performance, but analysts expectations were $3.07 bln higher. Besides the revenue miss, an EPS miss was also reported. Here, the company underperformed consensus by $0.09, landing the EPS at just $0.01. These misses are large and quite alarming.

Negative impacts

There were a couple of reasons for the disappointing quarter. One of these is the fact that Brazil is currently undergoing the worst recession in its history, leading to lower fuel sales in the country, thus pressuring results.

Some one-time charges were also recorded in relation to tax settlement programs. Petrobras joined the Tax Settlement Program (PRT) that enabled reliefs to settle tax and non-tax debts overdue up to November 30 th 2016 to the Brazilian Federal Tax Authorities and the Special Tax Settlement Program (PERT) that enabled reliefs to settle tax and non-tax overdue up to April 30 th 2017 . The main goal of these programs was the settling of legal proceedings, for which outflows of resources were probable, along with benefits provided by the two programs.

The amounts of these two programs were a combined $2.48 bln and had a net impact of $1.94 bln on the income statement. So it had a significant effect on the financial results of the quarter considering a net income of just $257 mln.

An additional write-down of $254 was recorded as a result of the terminated finance lease agreement relating to the Vitoria 10,000 drilling rig.

Lower costs

But again, not everything about the quarter was as negative as the adverse effect of some one-time charges.

Because of recent difficulties such as lower energy prices and the scandal that Petrobras was involved in, lower costs and expenses were necessary. Despite having to navigate through a more difficult operating environment, management has been very successful in lowering its costs and expenses. The effects of these efforts could be seen once more in the second quarter, although they are not that clear when looking at the top and bottom line for reasons discussed earlier.

Compared to the first half of last year, management has managed in the first half of this fiscal year to reduce manageable opex by 12% and SG&A expenses by 6%. Thus far, the total number of employees has also been declining.

Debt reduction

One of the major problems Petrobras has had over these past few years is the unhealthy shape its balance sheet is in. And here the company has managed to improve its position as well. Its efforts to improve margins, grow top and bottom line as well as the divesture of assets have led to the significant reduction of debt on the balance sheet.

Because of the overall uptrend of the financial results, the leverage of the company has been improving significantly as well and now stands at 53%. This improvement can also be seen when looking at the Net Debt / EBITDA, which has been coming down hard as well.

But Petrobras is not safe quite yet. The cost of debt is still quite high at 6.1%, although this too has been declining. Slowly the debt becomes more manageable. Especially with a debt duration that keeps increasing and currently stands at 7.88 years. There is still a lot of progress expected to be made in the near future as management reiterated its guidance of a Net Debt / EBITDA of 2.5 by the end of 2018.

Although its debt position is still far from desirable, the improvements are still very welcome. Because of the healthier shape of the balance sheet, new options of financing become available and interest payments become less of a burden.

Positive FCF despite earnings miss

Despite the difficulties that the company has had to endure over this past quarter, it still managed to report a positive FCF number since the most of the difficulties were to blame on write-downs. This makes it the ninth quarter in a row that Petrobras reports positive FCF. The FCF that is being produced is enough to cover the interest payments. For example, interest payments were $2.139 bln last quarter, while FCF was $2.796 bln, leaving $658 mln worth of FCF after the interest payments.

Regained ability to obtain financing

So far, it seems that the overall improved financial performance and debt reduction has opened up new possibilities for Petrobras. According to Reuters, all sources of funding have opened again for the company:

“Parente and Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said all sources of funding, local and overseas, have opened again to Petrobras, the world's most indebted major oil firm. Petrobras will refinance a heavy repayment calendar through 2020 and is set to borrow from state development lender BNDES for the first time in several years.”

Conclusion

So Petrobras’ second quarter may seem like a disaster at first glance. But when looked at a little closer, not a whole lot has changed. One-time charges put the results under pressure for the largest part. But overall, a positive FCF is being produced, debt is being lowered and costs are being cut. If management can uphold this trend, this will result in a more reasonable valuation of the book value, which currently still stands at 0.7 vs the industry average of 1.2 due to the fact it is still in a less than desirable shape.

