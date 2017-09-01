As Gold Prices Rise, This Small-Cap Gold Stock Continues To Recover

Flooding in Texas, missile launches from North Korea towards Japan, and rising rhetoric levels from both Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have done as much for the price of Golden Star Resources's (GSS) shares as solid second-quarter results reported in August. Just prior to Q2 results being released on August 1st, the shares closed at $0.6601. The next day they reached a high of $0.7273 before closing at $0.7119. The shares reached an intra-day high of $0.79 Thursday, the highest level since mid-April.

To be clear, the shares are still well below the $1.13 price reached in July of 2016 or even the $1.01 last visited in February. The shares could not hold those prices as an ETF that had held an extensive position in GSS had to redefine the parameters of the fund because its ownership of certain gold mining companies had become too large. To address the issues, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) expanded the universe of stocks that it could hold by increasing the market capitalization limit and reducing its then-current holdings, including shares of Golden Star. Golden Star share prices proceeded to drop all the way down to a low of $0.6018 in early June, recovered a bit into mid-June when 28,981,330 shares traded and the price closed at $0.6401. The shares would fall further, reaching a low of $0.591 on July 10th.

Obviously, the shares have rallied significantly since July 10th, up more than 32%. The question that investors need to consider is how much of the recent rise in share price is based on disasters, fears and rhetoric and how much is due to improved performance of Golden Star.

The Q2 report for this gold miner that operates in Ghana showed mixed results. Gold production guidance for the full year was reaffirmed at 255,000-280,000 ounces, although the production mix coming from the company's four different sources - Wassa Open Pits, Wassa Underground, Prestea Open Pits and Prestea Underground - varies significantly from original guidance. Wassa Underground and Prestea Open Pits are expected to exceed guidance, while the others are expected to come in lower than expected.

The company produced 64,176 ounces of gold during Q2, with the key driver being the outstanding production from the Prestea Open Pits.

This compelling result was achieved as a result of the fourth consecutive quarter of record gold production from the Prestea Open Pits, including the Mampon deposit (31,689 ounces), which represents a 51% increase compared to Q2 2016. Golden Star had expected to complete production from the Prestea Open Pits in the third quarter of 2017 however following positive drilling results, the Company now expects to continue producing from the Prestea Open Pits until the end of the fourth quarter of 2017."

The surprising upside from Prestea Open Pits helped offset the disappointing production from the Wassa Open Pits and demonstrates some of the risk involved with investing in Golden Star. But it wasn't just the weakness at Wassa Open Pits. There were also issues at Prestea Underground:

From a development perspective, the Company experienced some challenges during the second quarter of 2017. The original installed pumping system at Prestea Underground began to come under pressure due to the increased mining activity and as a result, the Company took the decision to suspend hoisting in order to safeguard the shaft infrastructure. By the start of the third quarter of 2017, the situation was rectified and hoisting had resumed, but the suspension impacted the rate of waste development as the operations team prioritized raise development. As a result of the limited hoisting capacity, the first stoping ore is expected to be blasted during the third quarter of 2017 and commercial production is anticipated to be achieved during the fourth quarter of 2017."

Is it time to buy Golden Star?

CEO Sam Coetzer says it's a good time to buy Golden Star:

We also have one of the largest land packages of any company currently operating in Ghana. We have an experienced management team with a complementary skill set. Despite our strong performance over the year to-date, we remain undervalued on a number of metrics compared to our peer group. Meaning, there's an attractive entry point for investors to buy into our stock."

He could be correct. The company continues to make progress at increasing production while simultaneously reducing the cost to produce each ounce of gold. As both underground mines ramp up production over the remainder of the year and into 2018, the prospects for an increase in the share price improve.

However, much depends on how well the company adheres to its planned production schedule and what happens to the price of gold. It was somewhat disappointing to hear about the slippage of the commercial production at Prestea Underground. During the Q1 conference call, Coetzer stated:

Importantly, we are still on track to blast our first stoping ore later this quarter to achieve commercial production in the third quarter."

On the more recent call, Coetzer stated that commercial production had slipped into the fourth quarter.

By the start of the third quarter of 2017, the situation was rectified and hoisting had resumed, but the suspension impacted the rate of waste development as the operations team prioritized raise development. As a result of the limited hoisting capacity, the first stoping ore is expected to be blasted during the third quarter of 2017 and commercial production is anticipated to be achieved during the fourth quarter of 2017."

If everything falls into place, and the company gets back on track with its underground mining operations, Golden Star expects to see a significant increase in gold production while reducing the cost to produce each ounce. In a company presentation at the European Gold Forum in the first week of April, Golden Star showed the following chart:

(Source: April 2017 Company Presentation)

Summary

While the second-quarter results benefited from surprisingly strong production at Prestea Open Pits, there was weakness in other areas that may persist during the current quarter. That still leaves the basic question unanswered - is it a good time to buy Golden Star stock?

I would rather not be rooting for natural disasters, missile launches and threats by Jong and Trump in order to see the price of Golden Star continue to rise. And, if the recent run-up in the price of gold was excessive, then as things begin to settle down, gold prices could fall and drag the price of Golden Star stock down with it. That could provide a moderately better entry point.

Still, if one is looking out over the longer term, there are reasons to expect the production and profits at Golden Star to improve over the next few years. And, that improvement should be more than enough to validate Coetzer's position:

...we remain undervalued on a number of metrics compared to our peer group. Meaning, there's an attractive entry point for investors to buy into our stock."

