Growth Trumps Value During Moderate Economic Expansions

Growth-oriented stocks have significantly outperformed their value-oriented counterparts in the US in 2017, building on a longer term trend. And in 2017, the difference in performance between growth and value indexes was more pronounced as investors moved up the cap tier into the largest US stocks.

Year-to-date as of close of market on Tuesday, August 29, there is an approximately 11% difference between US small cap growth and value stocks, as reflected by the Russell 2000® Growth and Value Indexes, a 13% difference between US large-cap growth and value stocks, as reflected by the Russell 1000® Growth and Value Indexes, and a nearly 15% difference between the largest US growth and value stocks, as reflected by the Russell Top 200® Growth and Value Indexes.

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of August 29, 2017, and derived from the Russell Index performance calculator. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Alec Young, Managing Director of Global Markets Research for FTSE Russell, said:

A number of factors have contributed to the multi-year trend of value stocks underperforming growth stocks, which has continued into this year. First, US GDP growth has been moderate, averaging 2.1% over the past 5 years according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Modest growth environments tend to favor growth-oriented stocks as investors are willing to pay a premium for faster growth. Second, the Russell US Style Indexes have been driven heavily by sectors this year, with Technology's positive returns boosting the US growth indexes while Energy's negative returns have weighed down the US value indexes. And, finally, continued political uncertainty in the US and diminishing hopes for major tax reform and infrastructure spending mean investors are unlikely to anticipate a material acceleration in GDP growth anytime soon, suggesting the possibility of a continued growth-led market for the time being."

For more information on the Russell US Style Indexes, go to the FTSE Russell website.

-------------

©2017 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE TMX") and (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE TMX and MTS Next Limited. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®" "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®", "FTSE4Good®" and "ICB®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trade marks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, or FTSE TMX.

All information is provided for information purposes only. Every effort is made to ensure that all information given in this publication is accurate, but no responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication or any of the information or data contained herein.

Views expressed by Alec Young are as of August 30 and subject to change. These views do not necessarily reflect the opinion of FTSE Russell or the LSE Group.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Russell Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this IDEA should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group index data and the use of their data to create financial products require a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE TMX, MTSNext and/or their respective licensors.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.