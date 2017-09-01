Coffee In September

Lower yields and quality of supply from Brazil still support a more bullish position as coffee investors enter September. The international coffee organization, ICO, reported in August:

The ICO composite indicator price rose above 130 US cents/lb for the first time since April as reports emerged from Brazil about lower yields and quality issues related to the 2017/18 crop. Coffee exports have stabilized in the last two months but cumulative exports remain well above the levels reached in the previous year and leave consumer stocks well supplied. The production estimate for 2016/17 has been revised up to 153.9 million bags, which constitutes an all-time record. The output of Arabica and Robusta is estimated to be 10.2% higher and 10.6% lower compared to coffee year 2015/16, respectively.

Despite concerns about rising exports, demand is also likely to be up, given the positive health studies released for public consumption in July.

As reported in the Guardian, Marc Gunter, a co-author, has said:

"It is plausible that there is something else behind this that is causing this relationship,” said Marc Gunter, a co-author of one of the studies, from the International Agency for Research on Cancer. But, he added, "based on the consistency of the results he would be surprised if coffee itself didn’t play a role in reducing the risk of death".

How well we age must be important for the majority of an aging population. So given that demand is likely to rise in the West, even with rising exports from outside of Brazil, what kind of insight do the charts currently offer for interested investors?

Seasonal Coffee

Both seasonal charts reflect potential weakness in September, following which the 37 years chart below suggests rising prices into the following March, while Equity Clock suggests choppy sideways trading into December with some higher prices likely to be achieved.

COT Charts

The monthly COT chart provides the long-term perspective. A five wave advance into 1997 followed by an ABC correction into 2001, then another five wave advance into 2011. In both scenarios, trading was within a channel up until it broke out into a parabolic wave. This situation seems to have been created by commercials going long as trading reached the upper side of the trending channel, forcing the breakout. During the correction to the low of 2014, commercials were trading increasingly short. The pops seem to have been created generally by commercials maintaining (as opposed to increasing short positions), and swap dealers as well as managed money trending increasingly "long". Coffee has yet to breakout of the red diagonal downtrend of 2011, but lows are rising which suggests a change of trend is taking place. The early 2017 high is only just on the long-term diagonal, so a breakout is more likely to be a reaction to the high of late 2016, just below $180.00.

The weekly OHC chart is just turning down, which could point to a retesting of the May lows.

On the daily COT chart, this is more pronounced. The "tight" trading positions have recently positioned at highs rather than lows. If the August price low doesn’t hold, the recent bounce could become a small rising B wave within a longer ABC correction with a C wave down still outstanding.

Stock Charts

The weekly chart illustrates a wave count from the 2014 high, with the advancing lows creating the bullish count in the current series, which should give rise to a wave 3 break out of the long-term declining trend. Improving demand supply fundamentals also support rising prices. It isn’t possible to suggest upside prices as much depends on the angle of ascent created by the developing rising channel. However, it should reach at least 138% of wave 1.

On a daily level selling resistance has been found on the 50 moving average. Support has been found but the daily candlestick closed red, and traders seem unsure whether the trend is rising now or falling, so coffee will be testing that low again soon. The current support level is on the breakout trend line though; confirmation should signify the beginning of bull leg three.

If further weakness develops, and that support is lost, the lower Bollinger band lies just over a potential support area at $1.20, but then a testing of the low is also possible. Traders should be careful whether they hold a stop loss, actual or mental. It would give rise to a five wave rather than ABC descent down to the June low. A possible ABC correction short term is illustrated, but only applies if the recent break out is lost.

The fast stochastic has fallen but still holding; the MACD and black ADX line could turn negative, but hasn’t as yet developed. The second daily chart illustrates published pivot, support and resistance levels, with S2 support just below the top of the bullish engulfing candlestick, which developed from the June low. A failure of S2 (if that happened) seems to point to a test of the June low.

Short term the fast stochastic is oversold on the daily chart, which suggests little downside, but it’s possible that trading could bounce on the oscillators and create further lows as it does. June was a recent example.

Weekly Coffee

Coffee Daily

Looking Forward

The breakout into the July high has moved trading outside of the diagonal downtrend from the 2016 high on the weekly chart, which, coupled with rising lows, signifies that the wave 2 correction has completed, and the current wave is a development within a bullish wave 3 which is incomplete. Normally trading would reverse from the red diagonal on the weekly chart (at the current support level), but the daily candlestick closed red from that support (despite being a bullish candlestick), which has created the need for another test. Traders should reposition for downside risk if there is a failure, but that seems less likely. Coffee has a tendency to trade the Bollinger bands and that should be regarded as the first support level before the S2 level.

