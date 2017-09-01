Wall Street Breakfast: Investors Ready For Jobs Report

Economy

The death toll from Tropical Storm Harvey has risen to 44, and the storm could wind up being the most expensive natural disaster in American history. It could cost the economy about $190B, according to AccuWeather, which predicts it will total more than Katrina and Sandy combined. "You had the greatest rainfall ever measured in the continental U.S... damage to the supply chain across the country, jobs lost and health problems."

The Trump administration has a "very detailed" tax plan ready and "couldn't be more excited" about its prospects, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who added that the debt ceiling issue won't hold America back. "Details will come out later this month, it's going to go through a committee process, and we expect the House and the Senate will get this to the president to sign this year."

The Federal Reserve's board of governors will conduct an open meeting today to discuss the "final rule establishing restrictions on qualified financial contracts of systemically important U.S. banking organizations" and the "U.S. operations of systemically important foreign banking organizations." It will take place at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, D.C.

Mexico and Canada would remain in NAFTA even if the Trump administration abandoned the deal, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo declared, noting that only the U.S. might consider leaving the accord. The statement comes as the second round of NAFTA negotiations begins in Mexico City, with the three countries pushing to modernize the 23-year-old trade agreement.

Slipping against the dollar and flat against the euro, sterling is on track to record its worst month since October, as Brexit uncertainty weighs on the currency. EU and U.K. teams agreed that "no decisive progress" had been made in the latest round of Brexit talks, with the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, criticizing the U.K. for "demanding the impossible."

Echoing the similar robust official data reported yesterday, Caixin/Markit's China Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in August, compared with 51.1 in July. Total new business grew at the strongest rate in more than three years, while export orders saw the sharpest increase in over seven years, pointing to strong demand at home and abroad.

Iran is sticking by its nuclear deal with world powers by keeping its uranium stockpile and production capacity below set thresholds. The report, published by the International Atomic Energy Agency, is the third since the inauguration of President Trump in January. Is sanctions relief for Tehran and business with the Islamic Republic set to continue?

Russia has yet to study the U.S. decision to shut its consulate in San Francisco before considering possible retaliation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared at the country's top diplomacy school. The Trump administration just gave Russia 72 hours yesterday to close three of its diplomatic facilities in America in retaliation for kicking out more than 700 U.S. diplomats last month.