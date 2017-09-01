'Potentially-Profitable Trends When The Next Unforeseen Shock Erupts' - Excerpts From LoCorr Funds' Shareholder Letter

The following is excerpted from LoCorr Funds' semi-annual report to its shareholders:

LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund



At the end of 2016, many expected an improved trading environment for managed futures strategies. The new administration’s plans for regulatory rollbacks, tax cuts, and infrastructure spending, combined with more-ominous intimations of border taxes and trade-agreement re-negotiations, appeared to all but ensure a more-uncertain and hence more-volatile market regime for 2017 that might create tradeable opportunities.



Six months into 2017, however, market volatility has in fact been extremely compressed, with the majority of sectors outside of Equities having experienced range-bound behavior that seems more pronounced than at any time in the recent past. While the economy has maintained its slow but steady momentum in terms of moderate job gains, low unemployment, and ~2% Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) growth, the Trump administration has not made significant tangible progress on the myriad of promises made during and just after the election campaign. This lack of progress, accompanied by a slowly-tightening Fed, and more hawkish rhetoric from a number of central banks globally has led to aimless, range-bound markets across most asset classes that have exhibited a propensity for sharp and sudden reversals. Conditions that have challenged many managed futures managers.

Managed Futures Strategy

Commodities

Similar to 2016, Commodity markets were generally difficult for many Commodity Trading Advisors (“CTAs”) during the first half of 2017 as commodities generally traded within a range and experienced multiple, punctuated reversals which tended to whipsaw the managers trading signals and resulted in unprofitable trading opportunities. The largest losses in Commodities were from Energy trading followed by Precious Metals, while positions in Base Metals were profitable. With oil prices moving lower during the first two months of the year, short Energy positions were hurt in March by a substantial rally as Brent Crude prices reversed and moved from approximately $51/barrel to just over $57/barrel by the second week of April before reversing course again. With gold and silver prices generally range-bound and prone to reversals during the period, Precious Metal positions fluctuated between long and short at inopportune times, leading to losses. Long Base Metal positions benefitted from rising prices early in the year.

Equity Indices

The Fund enjoyed substantial positive returns from long positions in U.S., European, and Asian Equity Indices which benefitted from the upward move in global equity prices during the semi-annual period. The MSCI ACWI - All Country World Index, a proxy for global equity returns, gained +9.28% during the first six months of 2017. Both developed and emerging market equities generally advanced as confidence in global economic growth improved and investors generally ignored the increasing dysfunction in the U.S. political landscape as well as geopolitical tension.



Foreign Currencies

Trading in Foreign Currency markets was unprofitable during the period as investor sentiment regarding the U.S. dollar oscillated during the first half of the year. The U.S. dollar, which had risen sharply during 2016’s fourth quarter, was volatile and weakened during the first three months of 2017 as the difficult reality of governing diminished the election euphoria for the Trump Administration. During the second quarter, Foreign Currency trading remained volatile as the U.S. dollar, buffeted by conflicting influences, declined markedly in a saw-toothed pattern during the quarter. On the one hand, persistent increases in the official interest rate by the Federal Reserve were supportive of the dollar. On the other hand, the fact that growth in Europe and Asia was accelerating while growth in the U.S. remained tepid, and that politics in the U.S. was growing more toxic while the political outlook in Europe had improved significantly, weighed on the greenback. Finally, hawkish comments by European and Canadian central bank leaders in June contributed to a sell-off in the U.S. dollar late in the quarter. Overall, positioning in Foreign Currencies vacillated between short and long relative to the U.S. dollar over the course of the semi-annual period.



Interest Rates

Trading in Interest Rates was unprofitable for the Fund during the first six months of 2017, with positions in Long/Intermediate Rates accounting for the bulk of the losses. While the Fed raised official rates twice during the year, the losses were primarily attributable to long global bond positions that were hurt in June following comments made by European Central Bank (“ECB”) President Mario Draghi, Mark Carney from the Bank of England, and Stephen Poloz from the Bank of Canada at a conference in Sintra, Portugal that suggested global growth was strengthening and the era of quantitative easing was coming to an end. This sparked a late June spike in bond yields, both domestic and foreign, which hurt long positions.



Outlook

Despite the negative returns during the first half of 2017, we continue to believe the Macro Strategies Fund has demonstrated an ability to perform in a variety of market environments as the underlying sub-advisers employ varied and differentiated investment strategies. Due to the diversified and complementary nature of this multi-manager fund, we expect it to generate “smoother” and less volatile returns than single manager peers with the potential to excel in a variety of market conditions.



While the placid, low-volatility regime that we are experiencing has been generally problematic for directional managed-futures strategies, it is possible the very setting that will allow for potentially-profitable trends when the next unforeseen shock erupts. While the timing of this is certainly unknown, history suggests that market volatility could eventually increase markedly and correspondingly provide improved profit opportunities. During the second half of 2017, there are a number of factors that could potentially create more volatility and dispersion that the Fund could capture including the gradual easing of easy global monetary policy, the political landscape both in the U.S. and abroad, am equity market that could run out of steam, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Fixed Income Strategy

While first-quarter U.S. GDP growth was relatively sluggish at 1.4%, most estimates for second quarter are coming in stronger at slightly higher than 2%. Despite some softness in economic data and weaker inflation, Federal Reserve (“Fed”) policymakers voted in June to raise the federal funds rate by 0.25% for the fourth time since December 2015. The increase was widely anticipated given that the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a 16-year low of 4.3% in May. Inflation continued to stay below the Fed’s unofficial 2% target during the quarter, pressured in part by sagging energy and commodity prices. At the June meeting, the Fed also kept its guidance in place for gradual rate hikes, while signaling its intent to begin slowly shrinking its balance sheet sometime later this year by reducing its holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. With volatility low and financial markets stable, risk assets enjoyed a strong start to the year as both fundamentals and technicals remained supportive. Equities posted solid gains and credit spreads tightened over the quarter to levels not seen since mid-2014. After a dramatic rise in the short end of the Treasury curve at the end of 2016, rates slowly drifted up during the first half the year as the Federal Reserve continued along the path of policy normalization. However, longer dated Treasury rates fell over this period as inflation slowed and growth lagged expectations causing the curve to flatten.



Investment-grade credit spreads tightened given continued stable fundamentals and strong foreign demand. Investment-grade corporate bonds performed well during a period of low volatility and a continued search for yield. Short Treasury rates rose slowly during the period as the fed raised rates twice during the period, with expectations of a third later in the year. Rates for 2 Year Treasury increased by approximately 20 basis points, while the 5 Year Treasury fell modestly as the curve flattened.



Securitized sectors spread tightened during the first half of the year. Short-duration residential mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) outperformed based on continued strong fundamentals and saw significant spread compression. The commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) sector performed well during the period as supply remained light and demand was aided by reinvestments needs from investors as pre-crisis bonds matured. The sector finished the period with positive excess returns versus Treasuries. Traditional consumer asset-backed securities (“ABS”) posted a positive excess return versus Treasuries for the period. Healthy consumer credit metrics and low volatility provided the basis for the outperformance.

LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund



Commodities Strategy

Energy

Trading in Energy markets was unprofitable during the semi-annual period, as losses during the second quarter offset small gains from the first three months of the year. Losses from directional trading more than offset solid gains from calendar spread trading during the semi-annual period. Overall during the period, energy prices were range-bound, but exhibited sizable swings within that range, conditions that were challenging for the Fund and led to inopportune shifts in positioning from long to short. Losses from short positions in oil-based markets late in the quarter were particularly acute as oil prices rallied sharply following unexpectedly hawkish comments by ECB President Draghi and reports that eased investor minds regarding excess production.



Grains

Positions in Grains were unprofitable during the period as directional and calendar spread trading both experienced losses, particularly during the second quarter. During the last three months of the period, short positions in Kansas City wheat, milling wheat, corn, soybean and canola were unprofitable as a drought in the U.S. high plains region, reduced wheat plantings in Canada, and a falling dollar underpinned a rally in prices. In addition, earlier in the quarter long soybean and soybean meal positions were unprofitable in April and May.



Metals

Trading in Metals was profitable during the period, attributable to solid gains from directional positions. Early in the year, with confidence in global economic growth increasing and worries about mine closures and Chinese supply cuts, industrial metals prices rose, generating gains from long aluminum, zinc, copper, and palladium positions. Later during the first quarter, however, as political and geopolitical tensions arose, industrial metals prices eased back, reducing the earlier gains from these positions. Trading in silver was particularly profitable during the period, particularly early in the second quarter when short positions benefitted from sliding prices.



Softs & Livestock

Trading in Softs was profitable during the period due to gains from both directional and calendar spread trading. Short positions in coffee and sugar were the largest contributors, partially offset by small losses in crude palm oil. Livestock positions were also profitable during the period, attributable to strong gains from calendar spread trading in lean hogs and live cattle. Lean hog spread positions benefited from rising pork supplies and increasing demand spurred by lower prices early in the year. Live cattle spread positions profited from large supplies as feed remained cheap for livestock producers.



Outlook

Millburn (fund manager) - As we peer into the second half of 2017, market participants will have to adjust to several developments that are likely to influence financial and commodity market price action. Currently, monetary policy globally remains accommodative, however there are strong indications that major central banks will gradually begin reducing the level of that accommodation in coming quarters. Energy prices, after plumbing the year’s lows in June, recovered as U.S. shale production seems to have leveled off recently; U.S. inventories have fallen; and, as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) seeks to enforce renewed discipline. The increasingly toxic political environment in Washington has dampened expectations for passage of any significant policy initiatives from the Trump Administration and the Republican Congress. In the Fall, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held in Beijing, and the party delegates at the congress will elect the new leadership of the Communist Party of China. For these reasons, Millburn continues to see opportunities for the portfolio going forward, including opportunities with the potential to profit when market conditions for traditional equity and bond investments decline.



JE Moody (second manager) - We continue to find a diverse set of opportunities across the markets, with primary benefits coming from Meats and Energies. We expect opportunities across these markets to continue. Our ongoing research has yielded enhancements to our models which are generally increasing our exposure to a wider set of markets at any given time with more efficient capturing of the opportunities, which we believe may enhance returns going forward.

LoCorr Multi-Strategy Fund Income Strategy



The income portfolio is sub-advised by Trust and Fiduciary Income Partners, Inc. (“TFIP”) which has managed a similar strategy, through a predecessor firm since 2001. The TFIP portfolio produced solid gains during the semi-annual period as strength from the portfolio’s position in asset management holdings, mortgage REITs, and credit sensitive holdings such as Bank Loan Funds and BDCs were positive, offsetting losses from mid-stream MLPs that sold-off in sympathy with the price of oil. TFIP’s portfolio continued to generate income for the Fund which distributed a consistent distribution per month throughout the period.

Long/Short Equity Strategy

The long/short equity portfolio is sub-advised by Billings Capital Management (“Billings”) which has managed a similar strategy since the firm’s inception in early 2008. The Billings portfolio had slight losses during the period due to modestly negative returns by both the long and short book. In the long book, the underperformance by smaller cap securities and of value versus growth created a significant headwind for Billings. Holdings in the Financial Services and Industrial sector performed well, but were not able to offset losses from the Consumer Cyclical sector. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, retail positions were particularly weak though one of the holdings in this sector was sold by the sub-adviser. On the short side, gains from the Consumer Cyclical sector were not enough to offset weakness from a position in the Basic Materials sector.



Commodities Strategy

The Fund accesses the returns of the Millburn Commodity Program (“Milcom”) which it has traded since 2005. During the semi-annual period, the Milcom portion of the Fund produced negative returns as losses from directional trading more than offset positive contributions from calendar spread trading. Specifically, losses from outright/directional trading of Energy, Grain and Livestock futures were larger than the profits from outright trading of Metal and Soft commodity futures, and from Energy spread trading. The overall environment for systematic trading strategies like that employed by the Fund was challenging as it was marked by fairly range-bound markets that experienced sharp and frequent reversals.



Diversified Managed Futures Strategy

The Fund accesses the returns of Graham’s Tactical Trend strategy (“Graham”), which the manager has traded since 2006. During the semi-annual period, the Graham portion of the Fund had modest losses as gains came from long position in Equity markets were offset by losses in Commodity, Foreign Currency, and Interest Rate positions. Please refer to the commentary below for the Market Trend Fund to learn more about current portfolio positioning and market outlook.



Outlook

We continue to believe a high conviction approach that utilizes a select number of complementary managers, each of which has successfully executed similar strategies to the underlying portfolios in the Fund since at least 2008, may produce attractive risk-adjusted returns in the future. While the environment has been challenging for the managed futures portion of the Fund, we believe in the Fund’s potential to perform to our expectations. Further, though market participants appear to continue to be complacent with respect to risk, we expect volatility to return to equity markets in the future. Historically, managed futures have performed quite well during extended periods of weakness in equities and could provide ballast for the Fund if the market were to correct.

LoCorr Market Trend Fund



Commodities

The Fund experienced losses from trading in the Commodities market with the largest detractors from positions in Energy and Precious Metals. Overall, commodity markets traded in a range and/or exhibited frequent and sharp reversals which challenged the strategy. Through much of the first quarter, long Energy positions were hurt as energy prices drifted lower. As positioning shifted short in response to the downward trending markets, the Fund was hurt when oil prices reversed course sharply from mid-March to early April before reversing again. Long positions in natural gas also hurt the Fund in the first quarter as prices fell due to mild weather. Profitable trading from a short position in Energy during the second quarter was not enough to offset the aforementioned weakness. In Precious Metals, a short position in gold during early 2017 was unprofitable as gold prices rallied, recouping some of the commodity’s losses experienced in late 2016 following the U.S. presidential election when expectations for growth surged. Trading in Base Metals contributed positively to returns, particularly from long positions in aluminum during the first quarter.



Equity Indices

The Fund was able to capture the strong trending activity in Equities during the semi-annual period. Long positions in U.S., Asia, and Europe benefitted from the march upward in global equity markets. The S&P 500 Index, for example, rose +9.34% during the first six months of 2017 and has now risen for seven consecutive quarters. While trading in U.S. markets was particularly profitable, substantial gains were also made in the other regions during the period.



Foreign Currencies

The largest losses during the period came from trading in Foreign Currency markets as investor sentiment regarding the U.S. dollar oscillated during the first half of the year. Overall, positioning in Foreign Currencies shifted between short and long relative to the U.S. dollar over the course of the semi-annual period. Trading in the Japanese Yen was unprofitable during the period as the Yen experienced multiple reversals versus the U.S. dollar as numerous factors including tension in North Korea, economic activity, and Bank of Japan (“BOJ”) dovish policy shifted sentiment toward the currency. This environment proved challenging for Graham’s trend following models to navigate and led to positioning that shifted inopportunely between long and short. A short position in the British Pound was also unprofitable as the currency reversed its downward trend, soaring to six-month highs following Prime Minister Theresa May’s call for a snap election in June. Trading in the Australian and Canadian Dollar was also unprofitable.



Interest Rates

Trading in Interest Rates was unprofitable for the Fund during the first six months of 2017, with positions in Long/Intermediate Rates accounting for the bulk of the losses. While the Fed raised official rates twice during the year, the losses were primarily attributable to long global bond positions that were hurt in June following comments made by ECB President Mario Draghi, Mark Carney from the Bank of England, and Stephen Poloz from the Bank of Canada at a conference in Sintra, Portugal that suggested global growth was strengthening and the era of quantitative easing was coming to an end. This sparked a late June spike in bond yields, both domestic and foreign, which hurt long positions, particularly in Canadian, US, European and UK positions.



Outlook

As we enter the third quarter, the primary focus of macro markets is on the timing and scope of monetary policy normalization across major economies. While global central bankers have expressed confidence in their inflation outlooks, continued weaker-than-expected inflation data, tighter financial conditions (from higher bond yields and potentially weaker equity prices) and ongoing geopolitical tensions have the potential to slow this process. All the while, the strained political environment in the U.S. may challenge some of the pro-growth optimism witnessed early in the year. The unfolding of a new monetary regime, and the potential for policy mistakes, may present trading opportunities in the second half of 2017 and beyond.

LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund



Market Commentary

Despite a less accommodative Federal Reserve (i.e. rising interest rates and shrinking balance sheet), terrorist attacks in Europe, and political stalemates in the U.S., the market seemed to take everything in stride during the first half of 2017. The S&P 500 finished the semi-annual period up +9.34%, including dividends, and has not had a down month so far this year. Technology stocks have been the strongest performers thus far this year, primarily driven by the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google/Alphabet).



While S&P 500 returns were up nearly 10%, there was a significant disparity between the performance of large and small cap issues, as well as value versus growth stocks. With growth stocks dramatically outperforming value stocks thus far in 2017 (Russell 1000 Growth up +13.99% vs. Russell 1000 Value up +4.66%) and large cap stocks (Russell 1000 Index up +9.27%) outperforming small cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index up +4.99%), the Fund has faced considerable head winds this year from its value and small-to-mid capitalization market bias. After a strong 2016, the LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund declined -0.49% (Class I shares) versus a gain of 9.34% for the S&P 500 Index and +4.31% for the Morningstar Long/Short Equity Category during the semi-annual period. The Fund benefited from positive absolute returns from its long positions while short positions detracted. During the period, Kettle Hill generated positive absolute returns while Billings portfolio was down slightly. Net exposure for the Fund ended the period at 41%.



In the Fund’s long book, strong gains came from the Technology sector while positions in Financial Services, Communication Service, and Industrials also contributed positively. In the Technology sector, a number of software positions generated sizable gains for the portfolio. Five9 Inc., a cloud-based contact center software provider, rose sharply, benefitting from consolidation and a favorable Q1 earnings report. In the Financial sector, Credit Acceptance Corp, a niche provider of auto dealership financing, was a strong performer during the period. Better-than-expected fourth quarter 2016 and Q1 2017 earnings helped propel the stock higher. Finally, Mastec Inc., a holding in the engineering & construction industry, continued to recover from its 2014 swoon, reaching valuation levels that caused the sub-adviser to exit the position. Offsetting some of these gains were losses in the Consumer Cyclical sector and, to a lesser extent, positions in Energy. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, holdings in two specialty retailers, Signet Jewelers Limited and Tailored Brands Inc., fell as these companies were caught in the broad-based sell-off that plagued the retail sector during the period. The position in Tailored Brands Inc. was exited.



On the short side of the book, positions in the Consumer Cyclical sector were the strongest contributors while holdings in the Energy, Industrial, and Financial sectors also benefited the Fund. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, an operator of hair salons was a substantial winner as the company’s growth struggles continued. Offsetting these gains, were losses concentrated in the Technology and Basic Materials sectors. A company involved in the production and sale of commercial construction material in the Basic Materials sector and, in the Technology sector, positions in an electronic gaming company and security platform provider were the largest detractors. Outlook

Billings - Given the strong performance in 1st half 2017, it becomes incredibly difficult to prognosticate about the remainder of the year (not that any 6-month period is easy to predict). One thing that we believe will occur is the return of volatility, which does not have to mean a large market drawdown, but rather a larger bifurcation between sectors; market caps; healthy companies and weak companies; growth and value. It is still too early to know the effects of Trump’s protectionist policies and the outcome of Brexit. Overall, we are encouraged as we continue to find very attractive long and short opportunities.



We have held a cash balance between 20-30% for most of 2017; which we believe will be a benefit at some point. We have many names in the cue and are patiently waiting for slightly better pricing before entering them.



Kettle Hill- There has been much discussion within the financial media about risk in the market. Since all of these factors are common knowledge, we do not believe we have a significantly differentiated market view at this time. That said, we aim to continue to play defense with a well-curated short book. We will wait for better opportunities to tactically increase (or decrease) long exposure, depending on the opportunity set. Overall, we remain encouraged by the alpha-generating potential in the portfolio and believe we are prepared to manage through any potential increase in equity market volatility going forward.



We are quite excited about a number of themes in the portfolio including: golf, video games, software as a service, waste management, and internet companies that we feel have created massive scale, network effects and competitive moats, but have only recently begun monetizing their user bases. On the short side, we find opportunities in capital equipment for semiconductors and other technology component manufacturing that are trading at peak multiples on peak earnings. We are also short high valuation consumer stocks that are losing market share. We have a long-term secular short thesis on energy, predicated on potential technological disruption from electric vehicles.

LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund



Market Commentary

Markets and news headlines in the first half of 2017 were significantly influenced by the new administration in Washington and the policies, or lack thereof, that were enacted. This produced stronger performance by economically sensitive holdings in the first quarter, followed by subsiding optimism in the second. Overall market volatility remained muted as the major global central banks continued their broadly accommodative policies, though with signs beginning to emerge that their largesse would not be unending. In the U. S., the Federal Reserve raised rates twice and gave clear guidance that it would begin to unwind its balance sheet.



TFIP continues to see fundamental strength in the reflation theme, understood as increasing economic output both at home and abroad--but without meaningful inflation in consumer price indexes, wages, or commodities. The most significant market condition affecting the portfolio was the decline in oil prices which, despite OPEC assurances of extended production control, continued through June. Although the spot oil futures price is volatile and has little relation to the longer-term prices at which physical markets clear, it can exert significant short-term influence on market sentiment. In this case, it was a factor in depressing portfolio holdings in US midstream pipelines, despite the fact that these companies are benefiting from increasing volumes of U.S. oil and gas production and exports. Portfolio Update

Asset management companies, trading primarily as Publicly Traded Partnerships (“PTPs”), benefited from still “easy” money provided by the central banks’ gradual withdrawal of monetary accommodation combined with robust public markets which allowed them to sell private equity investments at attractive prices. Mortgage REITs had a strong first half although they corrected in anticipation of the Fed rate hike in June. TFIP took advantage of the strength in some of the Mortgage REIT holdings to lighten up prior to the rate driven “June swoon.” Credit sensitive holdings such as Bank Loan Funds and BDC’s appreciated modestly. The weakest group in the first half of 2017 were holdings in the midstream oil and gas space. Midstream MLPs have become highly correlated with the price of crude oil despite the fact that, as mentioned above, they are benefiting from increasing volumes of U.S. oil and gas production and exports. Despite the oil induced volatility, TFIP continues to see value in midstream MLP’s that have exposure to targeted areas like the Permian Basin. As this is written, the oil price and pipelines have rallied from June lows and TFIP believes that stable, moderate oil prices will be sufficient to rekindle investor interest in this sector.



New investment themes that the investment team acted upon during the first half of the year included renewable energy, Liquid Natural Gas (“LNG”) transportation, and emerging market debt. After monitoring the renewables sector for a long time, TFIP began to see signs that, if properly located in appropriately sunny and/or windy areas and relatively close to population centers, renewable energy can become competitive with, if not cheaper than, traditional sources of energy on a stand-alone basis. TFIP added to its LNG transportation and infrastructure theme with the proceeds from the sale of most of the Fund’s traditional and crude tanker shipping positions. The projected growth of LNG, especially to Asia, is compelling and, in the investment team’s view, in its infancy. A third new theme added in the first half was a set of closed end funds holding emerging market debt. After a period in which emerging markets investments were out of favor, the global reflationary trends have strengthened to the point that growth and credit quality in these areas of the world are sufficient to justify a modest allocation.



Sales during the first quarter included a number of individual issues which reached price targets, justifying profit taking, and various holdings where fundamentals failed to meet expectations. The latter included a few items positions highly levered to oil and fertilizer prices. TFIP also decided to sell most of the Fund’s traditional and crude oil tanker positions because the anticipated recovery in tanker rates was taking longer than expected.



Outlook

TFIP is optimistic about what the balance of 2017 may bring for the portfolio. The portfolio is positioned in anticipation of further economic growth (but not price inflation) and the investment team sees every sign of a benign environment for the operations of the Fund’s holdings. The portfolio is diversified across many sectors and, in the manager’s view, valuations remain extremely attractive.