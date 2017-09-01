Pure Storage Is Undervalued - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/31/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 31.

Bullish Calls

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG): The company had a good quarter, and the stock is still undervalued.

Boeing (NYSE:BA): It's a multi-year story. Buy some at the current price and some when it declines.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): It will benefit from eSports. Cramer's trust is building a position in it as well.

Humana (NYSE:HUM): Humana is a buy, but UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is even better.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA): It's a good buy, but Cramer prefers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO): "CEO Leon Black does well. I like KKR, too - I think that's a good one. I also like Blackstone (NYSE:BX)."

Neutral Call

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO): Cramer said he needs to work on it to opine.

Bearish Calls

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): "You've got to hope for a cold winter. We did not get the summer that they needed to be able to get the thermostat going so that people would buy it. And don't forget, the oil patch is no place to be right now."

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA): Cramer noted he does not want to be in the sports apparel group.

