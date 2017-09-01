Chico's - Fashionably Cheap

Chico's now offers great value plus a better than 4% yield.

Chico's FAS (CHS) is now an amazing bargain. Its absolute price and relative valuation hasn't been this favorable since 2009. To take advantage of that fact I'm now a buyer of shares and a seller of long-term put options.

Chico's has been operating since 1983. It came public in April of 1993. The flagship brand is pretty well known by its target customers. Besides its flagship stores, Chico's also owns White House Black Market and Soma.

Other than during the 2008-09 Crash, CHS shares have never been this cheap. After July quarter EPS came in at $0.18 versus a $0.21 estimate, the stock briefly sold off to a new multi-year low of $6.96. By mid-morning CHS had rebounded to $7.52.

Investors don't like down quarters. Even so the sell-off seems way overdone. CHS touched highs ranging from $15.50 to $20 during each of the past eight years, including 2017 YTD. This fiscal year's EPS (FY ends Jan. 28, 2018) are still expected be higher than they were in each fiscal period from 2013 through 2016.

The firm pays a 33-cent annual dividend rate. At $7.52 per share that translated into an attractive and well-covered 4.4% current yield. That is more than double the rate which shareholders received, on average, since cash payments were initiated in 2010.

Throw out Chico's upwardly distorted multiples from 2013 through 2016 and the stock's typical P/E has run about 16.8x. The Aug. 30th P/E on the already reduced, 70-cent current year estimate now runs just 10.7x.

Previous 'best entry points' (green-starred below) weighed in at greater than today's valuation. "Should have sold" moments (red-starred) generally kicked in at P/Es of between 18x and 25x.

Applying just a fifteen multiple to this year's profits supports a rebound to north of $11. That's around 50% above Wednesday's closing quote. Based on Chico's previous trading history that goal is far from an upper limit.

Don't simply take it from me. Independent research outfit Morningstar used different methodology but came up with the same conclusion. They assign CHS their highest, 5-star, rating while calling present-day fair value as $11.32.

Since the start of 2010 CHS suffered through three major drops before the current one. Each provided a fine trading opportunity.

The shares doubled from 2010's nadir to 2011's peak. It then plunged by almost 42% in about six months before more than doubling again in under a year. CHS sold off to $9.60 during the market's horrible start to 2016. CHS then rallied by 75% in under eleven months.

There is no reason to suspect Chico's won't put on a repeat performance, especially from its now very depressed starting point.

Option writers can play CHS an extra margin of safety. The last trade on Chico's January 18, 2019 expiration date $8 strike price puts was $1.91 per share. I received $3.30 for the $10 strike LEAP puts.

Future stock market action can never be guaranteed. I can say for sure, though, that owning Chico's at $6.09 would have been a winning position 100% of the time since Jan. 1, 2010.

Owning shares outright offers unlimited upside but without any extra margin of safety.

Maximum gains on selling these put would be keeping 100% of all premium collected up front. That would be about $191 per 100-share option on the more conservative $8 strike or $330 per contract on CHS's deeper-in-the-money $10 strike.

For those willing to hold these positions until expiration only two outcomes are possible. You'll either make money without needing to buy any shares or end up owning stock at below the best previous price available since the dark days of 2009.

That looks like a great risk/reward proposition.

Disclosure: Short CHS Jan. 2019 $8 & $10 Puts

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long CHS shares, short CHS Jan. 2019 puts.