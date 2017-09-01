Has The Dollar Bottomed?

When a market reverses higher on bad news it is usually a signal of a possible bottom as it shows sellers cannot push prices any lower without buyers stepping in. This is exactly what happened to the US dollar (UUP) on Tuesday following the North Korea missile test, and at a significant level too.

The move lower in the early hours looked like the capitulation of weak longs as the 2016 lows of 91.93 broke and the situation looked hopeless for dollar bulls. But by the end of the session prices had reversed to close back above the 2016 support, and they just kept going.

Is this the start of a reversal? Or just more of the same? As always, there are two sides to the argument. In this articles I will look at both angles, and explain how I will identify which side takes precedence.

Just a dead cat bounce

The dollar has fallen nearly 12% this year driven by a loss of confidence in Trump's administration, falling yields, and on the other hand expectations of the end of QE in the euro zone. Are any of these likely to change? From the half dozen bank notes I've read this week, the consensus view is probably 'no', as summed here by Nomura,

While the dollar has staged a recovery over the last few days, we continue to believe that the broad trend in the dollar will be lower. The dollar weakness we have seen so far this year has been driven by more than just declining US yields. Current accounts matter too – the US appears to be offering too low real yields for the size of its deficits. To square this circle, either the dollar needs to weaken to make US assets more attractive or US yields need to rise or both. This factor has likely exerted residual downward pressure on the dollar. We still expect the Trump administration to pursue a weak dollar policy, and expect US political risks to continue to weigh on the dollar (while the euro area situation continues to improve).

There are bound to be short term bounces, and short squeezes, but fundamentally there don't seem to be many catalysts to buy a lot of dollars here. Indeed, the technical picture still shows price contained in a down channel. Despite the recent reversal, sellers are still in control.

And this break of the 200 week moving average isn't exactly bullish.

Until these break, it seems the market agrees with Nomura.

A change is coming

The problem with looking at the current fundamentals is that subtle changes could be happening right under our noses and the lows could be in. It would be the exact opposite of the situation at the 2017 highs where probably nine out of ten analysts were making bullish dollar predictions for the year.

By the time the fundamentals have obviously changed, price will be much higher.

This is why I listen to some analysts with a different view. BAML for instance told us this week the market is underestimating the Fed and overestimating the ECB.

The consensus is that the Fed will focus more on low inflation and stay on hold. We argue that the Fed will focus more on loose financial and monetary conditions, as well as risks to financial stability from asset price bubbles, and will continue normalizing policies gradually. We also argue that US inflation could start surprising to the upside.

Expectations of the Fed and the Trump administration are low, positioning is extreme on the short side, and any positive surprise could lead to a large reversal.

But rather than wait for the dollar positive news, many traders will try to anticipate it happening, and the news could get somewhat priced in in advance. An early warning sign of this bid comes at the channel in the second chart. A break of 93.3 suggests traders are changing tactics, and combined with this week's reversal pattern, things could start looking up for the dollar.

On an aside, I'm writing this just before NFP on Friday so in the short term price could go anywhere on the headline print. But it is important to look past whether NFP misses or beats; the focus should be on whether employment levels are pushing wage growth higher. This would be good for inflation expectations and the dollar.

Conclusions

On the face of it, the recovery in the dollar looks pretty much like all other corrective bounces and is therefore likely to give way to new lows. It is driven more by price getting ahead of itself and squeezing late shorts than any positive change in fundamentals.

However, there are potential positive catalysts and traders may position themselves in anticipation of these. I am therefore watching the channel around 93.3 as a warning of a change in direction and behavior.