SEC Investigates DryShips: It's About Time

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has finally contacted DryShips (DRYS). As you know, a class-action lawsuit is in progress. On top of this strong court case, the SEC is now investigating the company regarding share dilution specific to the period between June 2016 and July 2017. The company has also just posted a massive loss for Q2 2017. There are therefore a number of reasons why I believe that shorting is an option.

Lawsuit and SEC Investigation

Dealings between DryShips and its CEO and his family show that the deals favor them over the company. I strongly encourage reading the complete court document, which I wrote about briefly in my article titled "Very Strong Court Case against DryShips & Kalani."

On August 2, 2017, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a complaint alleging violations of the federal securities laws by DryShips Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors. The class action was commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of DryShips common stock between June 8, 2016, and July 14, 2017 (the "Class Period").

As CEO, George Economou has failed to work in the best interests of his shareholders Instead, he has worked in the best interests of himself and his family; the CEO/family own more than dozen private companies and have dealings with DryShips, charge various fees by the millions (setup fee, commission, management fee, activation fee, interest--you name it). As I mentioned in my previous article, the company has failed to pay off its debt. DryShips had earlier said that it would pay off its debt through equity financing (Kalani deal), but nothing happened. As you know, the company collected close to $700 million from U.S. capital markets through a nine-months-long share dilution. What this suggests is that DryShips could have completely paid off their debt, and if they had, they could have saved millions in interest expenses.

The duty of loyalty requires directors to always put the interests of the corporation and its stockholders above their own personal interests. Directors cannot engage in self-dealing and must avoid any conflict between their duty to the corporation and their own personal self-interest. As part of this duty of loyalty, directors must act with utmost honesty and cannot take advantage of their position as a director or engage in any secret transactions that benefit them at the expense of the corporation. A breach or violation of this duty typically occurs where directors self-deal to their own benefit and to the detriment of the corporation.

Even though the company generated $16.3 million in total revenue, vessel operating expenses alone cost them $15.2 million. In the end, the company posted a massive loss of $15.6 million (including administrative expenses, interest expenses, depreciation, voyage expenses et al).

The company announced to its shareholders through its Q2 2017 earnings report that it had received a subpoena from the SEC requesting certain documents and information from the company in connection with offerings made by the company between June 2016 and July 2017. The company stated that it is providing the requested information.

Conclusion

The company was regularly providing corporate updates during the share dilution. After the dilution, there has been no news. In fact, the company did pay investors monthly dividends during the share dilution, but after the dilution, there has been no further dividend announcement from the company. Did they mislead investors during the share dilution? I would say yes. The SEC is asking the company to provide documents for the specific period June 2016 to July 2017, which reflects the Class period (see the above court document). That Kalani is not a registered underwriter with the SEC is another issue for the company. At the very least, the company could face a significant penalty from the SEC. The company will continue to underperform due to the unfair dealings. To conclude, shorting may be the most appropriate recommendation at this time.

