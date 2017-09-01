Oil Is About To Rip

This has worked very well so far since inventory levels are well within their 5-year range.

Saudi Arabia is cutting exports to the US which should lower inventory levels.

In this article, I will explain why I believe that crude oil (USO) will bottom and provide investors with tremendous returns.

Thank You OPEC

In the second quarter of this year, OPEC decided to further cut production. It did not lead to an oil rally back then. Mainly because the decision was expected to be executed and because OPEC is not the biggest problem. The problem is rising US production which is about to high a fresh all-time high over the next few weeks. US oil producers are not part of OPEC and do not have to comply with any new rules or regulation. That being said, can you imagine how OPEC feels when they have to cut production in order for US shale companies to stay profitable while increasing their own production?

It's not just a thought but something OPEC has already thought of. The result is that they lowered (and are still lowering) their oil exports to the US. This will put pressure on US oil inventories and stimulate oil prices.

The graph below shows the 4-week average of oil imports from Saudi Arabia. What we see is that the number is breaking down and likely to hit 2014 levels rather sooner than later.

And guess what, US oil inventories are rapidly declining (falling like a brick). All PADD districts are seeing declines while US total inventories are close to 450MM barrels. I especially focus on PADD 3 since this includes the oil intensive Texas region.

Production To Stay High

US oil production is unlikely to go lower. Mainly because companies need to increase production to clean up balance sheets and to improve cash flow.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is a very good example of this. They mentioned the importance of higher production in their second quarter call.

Chesapeake is on track to increase oil production by 10% in 2017 which puts oil production at 100,000 barrels per day. "This production target is a leading indicator of our strategic goal of restoring the company's cash flow." - Chesapeake Q2/2017 Earnings Call

And it's not only Chesapeake. Total US oil production is at 9.50 million barrels per day compared to 9.6 during the summer of 2015.

USD Supporting Higher Oil Prices

One of the main drivers behind a cyclical commodity is the USD. Strong economic growth pushes money into cyclical assets like emerging markets, basic materials etc. This increases the demand for more risky foreign currencies. Commodities are from a weaker USD through higher demand since all major commodities are USD listed and get relatively cheaper once the USD loses value.

I added a few key 'events' to the graph below. This graph compares the price of WTI crude oil and the USD index. We are seeing an interesting divergence in 2017 due to a combination of higher economic growth and worries in the oil industry.

Conclusion

Oil is at an interesting point. We are seeing higher economic growth and rapidly falling inventory levels. Furthermore, we are getting massive support from a weakening USD and falling Saudi imports.

I believe that oil is being underestimated since traders are focusing too much on the pattern of lower highs and the rather old news of high inventories. We are nearing a point where oil is getting everything it needs to start a fresh uptrend. This will get many people to cover their shorts or to overthink their oil thesis.

On a side note: I am playing this trade by going long Continental Resources (CLR). This company has a short float around 20% and has major exposure in the cyclical fracking industry.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of this trade in the comment section below.

