The July 2017 3% GDP Figure Is Fake News, A Fluke Or Trumponomics?

Overall macro fiscal flows are decelerating year on year and are barely positive and suggest a GDP growth rate of 0.4% for 2017.

The purpose of this report is to show that the reported 3% GDP growth rate for July 2017 is, unfortunately, a fluke, fake news or a Trumpism. It cannot hold, and this can be shown with relatively simple mathematics.

So the question is, how is GDP coming in at 3% while credit growth has collapsed and personal income growth has evaporated as well? A partial answer may be the personal savings rate, which has not only gone down, but total net personal savings seems to have declined as well. This is most likely unsustainable, and likely to very quickly translate into a further substantial decline in personal spending.

Also, prices pressures were very weak, indicating low demand, which seems contradictory. But close examination shows health care premiums for various private plans, which count as personal consumption, were up by 25%, and utility bills were high as well, leaving less for spending on other goods and services.

A look at the national accounts will reveal the true situation.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

And similarly:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on these formulae.

The following chart shows the interplay of the three sectors over time.

From the chart, one sees that the government flows mirror the flows of the private sector and external sector with the symmetry of butterfly wings. Note how government budget surpluses and or low deficit spending proceeds a recession.

At present, the macro-fiscal flow lines are moving closer together meaning that they are decreasing and moving towards zero.

When one makes a sectoral analysis of the U.S., one finds the following for the three sectors:

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

Credit creation in 2016 was quite strong averaging over 5% for the year and made a contribution of 0.7% to GDP.

For 2017 the story is very different. Credit creation has flat-lined with just as many people paying back their loans as new loans generated.

Sales of cars and houses have decelerated as well; these are the things most commonly purchased with credit.

Private credit creation adds to the money supply because loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Federal Reserve. This money creation is a horizontal transaction as it must one day be repaid and nets to zero over the long term.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is both negative and a leakage from the economy of 2.6% of GDP each year. This year is tracking the same as last year and is likely to have the same end of year result.

External trade can add money to the economy in exchange for goods and services from another land, money that does not need to be repaid and is, therefore, a vertical transaction. This foreign money that enters the system would have been created by a foreign government or bank.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The chart below shows that government spending is trending to be less than last year. Given the GDP numerator is increasing, the total contribution as a percentage of GDP is likely to be less than 2016.

The Trump government's planned cuts to spending further reinforce the lowering of the total government sector contribution to the private sector and GDP.

Even though the flow is positive it is decelerating and in planned decline which is not a good trend.

The government does not seem aware of modern fiat money system, its sovereign currency creation powers and its role in providing the medium of exchange and other necessary infrastructure for the public purpose. The government acts as though it is on a gold standard even though this ended in 1971.

The government can add to the money supply by spending less than it taxes and is the source of the money. Money is created each time it spends. This is a vertical transaction as it does not need to be repaid. Taxes and bonds sales are not required for the Federal government to spend money as it is the creator of the unit of account in America.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector includes trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are in plus and accelerating.

The sector flows at present and for the GFC boom-bust are shown in the table below.

Time Private Sector Credit Creation %GDP [P] External Sector %GDP [X] Government Sector %GDP [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] %GDP 2016 0.7% -2.6 % 3.2% 1.3% 2017 Now 0 % -2.6% 3% 0.4% 2009 GFC Trough 1.04 % -2.7 % 9.8 % 8.14 % 2007 GFC Peak 1.17 % -5.1 % 1.1 % -2.83 % 1943 War economy 25% 25%+

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

One can see the government budget makes a critical difference to the private domestic sector flow results. This is important as private credit flows are determined by the general population and international flows by overseas players and are market driven. Government expenditure flows are a planned choice and not driven by market forces. Government expenditure can be used to guide the overall outcome to an intended result.

Private credit creation is at a standstill leaving only the government sector to do the heavy lifting.

The government deficit is offsetting the current account deficit and allowing just under one-half percent for additional growth in GDP for the year. This is good news for financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate, as all these sectors have fiscal space within which to increase in value. The distribution across the various financial sectors will not be even, and some will benefit more than others and vice versa. The main message is that the economic pie will be getting bigger and this provides fertile ground for investment.

Past trends show the US economy can tolerate negative flows of up to -2.83% before tipping over into a recession and stock market panic. We are thankfully not there yet. With wise economic management of the sector fiscal flows, there is no need for any recession or related stock market panic. One can rest assured that they will not be wisely managed and are at stall speed now and not at 3% as this is a mathematical impossibility based on overall macro fiscal flows. I am not the only one that doubts this fake news as this article shows.

There is still opportunity and upside pre-programmed into the largest and most powerful stock market on the planet, and an investor wishing to do so can use the following ETFs to maintain a diversified exposure

One can get investment access to the U.S. via these ETF funds.

With macro fiscal flows as weak as they are one cannot expect very much from the stock market indices at present. They will not move up much, nor will they move down. One can expect to preserve wealth and collect a modest dividend.

