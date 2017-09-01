Valmont Industries Needs To Get Juuuust A Little Cheaper

VMI is reasonably cheap, however, and investors more constructive on the cycle or on political catalysts should take a long look at VMI.

For most of this year, I've been waiting for Valmont Industries (VMI) to get just a little cheaper. I backed off the bull case for VMI around $155 in March and wrote after Q1 that a sub-$135 price looked like a sufficient margin of safety. A pullback has moved VMI closer - but not quite there:

source: finviz.com

There's definitely a case to quit worrying about entry points and simply go long VMI, particularly near a six-month low. ("Better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price..." etc. etc.) I do like Valmont as a company, Q2 numbers looked strong, including a big headline beat, and there are some potential catalysts on the horizon.

But at ~20x FY17 EPS guidance, a lot of the positives here still look reasonably priced in. And I see some cyclical risk to the stock in the near term - though admittedly investors with a more optimistic macro/broad market view might see opportunity. I still think VMI trades at a discount to fair value, which to my eye looks closer to the center of the range over the past six months. But I'm not sure that discount is quite big enough from a margin of safety/value standpoint - though VMI is getting close.

Q2 Earnings

Valmont's Q2 report looks a lot like the company's first quarter release. The news is somewhat mixed but more positive than negative. Sales were strong, though margins lagged. Increased steel pricing in the first half definitely had an impact, with the Q1 spike particularly troublesome. (As CEO Mogens Bay as often remarked, Valmont generally isn't troubled by the absolute price of steel - it's big moves in either direction that can disrupt pricing.) The outlook for the second half seems rather similar: modest improvement, along with some choppiness. On a segment-by-segment basis, there's one clear star, two laggards, and two doing somewhere in the range of 'OK' (note that figures here come from the company's presentation, which excludes intersegment sales and thus are different from those reported in the release):

Engineered Support Structures

ESS just can't quite get consistent growth going. Full-year segment EBIT figures haven't moved much the past few years, gaining 10% total between 2013 and 2016. The figure then dropped 26% in Q1, as the aforementioned steel spike wreaked havoc on pricing.

Q2 was a little better, with EBIT down just 2.7% on a 2.9% increase in revenue. Sales to wireless providers have improved, after softness in that market last year (which Valmont management attributed to capex needs relative to FCC spectrum auctions). But now EMEA has weakened, with the company on the Q2 conference call citing political disruption in the Middle East and "continued sluggishness" in Europe.

Valmont is forecasting a better second half. Long-awaited movement on US infrastructure would help as well, with COO Steve Kaniewski saying growth expectations in the segment this year were "tempered" and citing continued low, if stable, demand in transportation markets. That spend still seems likely to come at some point, but in the meantime, ESS growth seems likely to stay reasonably muted, as it's been for a while.

Utility Support Structures

USS has been the star in the first half, with revenue increasing 21% in Q2 for the second consecutive quarter. Both volume and pricing (many USS contracts pass through higher steel costs) contributed.

Margins did pull back, contracting in Q2 after a 300 bps increase in Q1. Valmont had to add labor to meet demand in the quarter, and the mix was relatively unfavorable. But the company is projecting strength over the rest of the year, with double-digit sales growth expected in the back half. And with USS starting to challenge Irrigation as the most profitable Valmont segment, above-expectations results could drive a second-half beat and maybe give a boost to VMI shares.

Coatings

The Coatings business continues to struggle. Revenue did increase 2%, but EBIT fell 14% after a 17% drop in Q1. In both quarters, lower external sales and higher zinc costs were cited as driving the margin pressure.

The good news, if there is any for a segment that's been struggling for years now, is that Valmont isn't alone. Rival AZZ (AZZ) saw Coatings revenue fall 12% in its May quarter, though it did manage to protect margins. AZZ stock hit an 18-month low as a result.

So the weakness in Coatings isn't a market share issue for Valmont. Meanwhile, Valmont is projecting a more stable second half and is hopeful that a rebound in solar demand will help. With Coatings on track to generate something like 13% of total segment-level EBIT this year, further weakness is manageable. But it increasingly looks like Valmont is going to rely on the support structures segments to generate growth, at least over the next few quarters.

Energy & Mining

Valmont has pulled a fair amount of cost out of the E&M businesses after they bottomed in the midst of commodity busts worldwide. That allowed operating profit to increase 18% in Q2 (after doubling in Q1), despite a 2.6% drop in revenue.

But the business is far from healthy. Valmont expects another leg down in oil & gas in the second half. Last week, the company announced the sale of its Australian mining consumables operations to privately held Moly-Cop. That business generated over one-quarter of 2016 segment revenue, and while terms weren't disclosed, it doesn't sound like the sale price was particularly impressive. Valmont said it would reinvest the proceeds in existing businesses.

After Q4, I raised my estimate of mid-cycle EPS for VMI to $9+, in large part because I thought I had overshot on the E&M business. But even with the Q1 jump, E&M EBIT seems likely to stay in the ~$15 million range this year, and likely would dip in 2018 due to the business sale and lapping the recent SG&A cuts. E&M weakness doesn't break the bull case at $143 by any means, and lower expectations don't materially impact the earnings outlook. But with E&M and Coatings struggling, the catalysts for another (or larger) leg up in VMI earnings become fewer and fewer. And that probably does impact the outlook here, at least in the near-term.

Irrigation

The story around VMI over the past few years has centered on the Irrigation business. Lower farm income has depressed demand after an early-decade peak. EPS thus came tumbling down from $10+ in 2013 to $5.63 on an adjusted basis in 2015 before the recovery of the past six quarters.

As I've written before, that's a bit simplistic, and in fact, weakness in the USS business has been a major driver of the earnings decline as well. But the good news for VMI is that it's starting to look like the bottom may be in for the Irrigation segment. Revenue increased a whopping 24% year-over-year in Q2, after a 5.6% increase in the first quarter. Demand in Latin America has been strong, notably thanks to government help in Brazil.

Rival (and Nebraska neighbor) Lindsay (LNN) had a strong May quarter as well, albeit not as strong as Valmont's with revenue up 7%. That company, too, cited strength in Brazil and "stabilization" in the US market. LNN hit a 52-week high on the back of those results and is back toward the high end of a trading range that has held since early 2013.

It's not quite time to start modeling in a cyclical rebound here just yet, however. Margins compressed here as well, thanks to higher raw material costs. Valmont was able to take pricing, which is welcome news given the potential for a "race to the bottom" in trading margins for market share. But pricing pressure was enough, apparently, to prevent the company fully passing along increased steel prices to end customers.

The gains in Brazil may be coming from pulling forward future sales, thanks to the change in government policy. Kaniewski admitted that a large project that will not repeat helped the quarter. And the US market - still the most important one - might be near a bottom, but isn't yet showing signs of a rebound, at least from commentary from both Lindsay and Valmont.

Valmont As A Whole, and VMI's Valuation

In the quarter, the outlines of the bull case are still pretty clear. And that bull case largely comes down to "just buy and be patient". Irrigation sales quite literally have to rebound at some point. The market is assigning LNN at 28x multiple to FY18 (ending August) estimates, and roughly 13-14x EBITDA on an enterprise basis. Both multiples seem to suggest a belief that the business is near a cyclical trough - and given Irrigation's ~30% share of segment EBIT for Valmont, would suggest some level of multiple expansion for VMI.

In Support Structures, particularly ESS, the outlook is something close to "have to", given how long infrastructure spend has been put off, and its relative popularity among voters and politicians of both parties. In total, the catalysts that drove VMI higher out of the election - higher inflation benefiting farm income, infrastructure stimulus, potentially a lower corporate tax rate - all are intact. They just haven't shown up yet, which has led VMI to stall out despite a reasonably strong first half. But those catalysts most likely will show up in some form, at some point.

And with VMI trading at ~20x FY17 EPS guidance, and under 11x EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis (and probably low 10x to 2017 results), the valuation seems reasonable enough to have that patience.

But even with a recent pullback to a six-month low, the problem remains: reasonably isn't quite compelling. Those catalysts might be on the horizon; but VMI also is a stock that can drop rather quickly on any weakening of macro sentiment, having neared $120 ahead of the election and dipping below $100 in late 2015. Jumping in now is basically a bet that the catalysts will arrive - or the market will return to pricing those catalysts in - before real or perceived fears knock the stock lower.

I'm simply not compelled to take that bet, from an entry point perspective. While there are potential tailwinds on the horizon, VMI also likely wouldn't react well to any debt ceiling jitters, and at this point any further flare-ups in Latin America given their first-half contribution to Irrigation. A ~16x multiple to my estimate of mid-cycle EPS (which probably moves closer to $9 after the first half) is attractive - but, too, not compelling.

It might be too much to ask, but I'd still like to see VMI dip back toward, if not below, $130 before jumping in. The level of safety looks a bit stronger there, and high teens forward and 14-15x mid-cycle multiples both incorporate a bit more near- to mid-term cyclical risk. It's not a huge move from current levels - but it's enough to tip the scales in favor of a long position. Right now, I just don't think the price is quite intriguing enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.