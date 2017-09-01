Loews: Dividend Hike In The Offing?

Over the past few years, as interest rates have dropped, yield hungry investors have swallowed up lots of high dividend-yielding equities. This has helped to prop up the stock market and push equity valuations.

There are still a handful of companies retaining earnings, holding cash, and not increasing their dividends though. This might create a value proposition. These companies may have the ability to increase their dividends, pushing up their share prices, and rewarding investors with a higher dividend yield.

When looking for a group of these companies with the potential to increase dividends, one might start with a low price to book ratio, low debt ratios, positive cash flow per share, a previously declared dividend, and a low dividend payout ratio.

Loews Corporation (L) may fall into this category of companies with an opportunity to generate shareholder value by bumping up their dividend payout. The company last increased their dividend to $0.25 per year in 2006, when the stock traded in the $30 range. As you can see, the stock price hasn't had overwhelming growth in the past decade or more.

Rather than increase dividends, the company has focused on share repurchases. This strategy doesn't appear to be yielding results.

Right now, that dividend yield is only 0.54%, but the company has already earned $526 million for the first six months of the year, or $1.56 per share. Analysts expect the company to earn $3.13 in the next 12 months. That indicates that the current dividend payout ratio is 7.9% on a forward-looking basis.

The company has a diversified revenue stream coming from CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels, and a few other things. Being diversified, cash flows would be more certain from this business.

Another recent Seeking Alpha article suggested that the stock is about 30% undervalued when adding up the sum of each component subsidiary. Perhaps increasing the cash payout could get investors to this valuation quickly.

The company doesn't need to increase their dividend all at one time. Another strategy would be to target a dividend growth rate and begin escalating dividend payments by this amount. For instance, the company may target a 30% payout ratio and inform the market that they may increase the dividend rate by 3% in the following year. This would establish a baseline.

Investors would rush to buy a stock that is paying a 90 cent per share dividend with nearly a 2% yield. Currently, the 10-year treasury trades at a yield of 2.14% and the S&P 500 has about a 1.88% yield. Retaining 70% of the company's earnings would allow them to grow the business, or grow the dividend in future years.

If the company changes their dividend strategy, expect the share price to rise to above $50. If the market realizes that the stock is trading below peers, the price could rise to $60, based on a 30% payout ratio and dividend yield of 1.5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.