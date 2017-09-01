Wal-Mart Earnings Review: Estimates Firm, But Still A Long Hill To Climb

Wal-Mart's operating margin has declined 13 of the last 15 quarters - that pressure has to stop.

The return of food inflation was best thing about the quarter.

Wal-Mart (WMT) reported fiscal Q2 '18 financial results before the bell on August 17. 2017, and while the numbers were better, and the forward estimates got a slight boost - rather than seeing more erosion - the quarter was indicative of the long transformative road Wal-Mart has ahead of it.

Positives around the quarter:

Traffic was positive for the 11th quarter in a row, although still low-single-digits)

EBIT improved although the degree of improvement seems to vary by analyst. The point is for the first time in a while EBIT isn't getting worse.

Comp's are stabilizing in low-single-digits, even SAM's comps are better.

Year-over-year EPS growth of 1% is now positive for the 2nd quarter in a row, the first time that has happened since late 2013.

Revenue has grown faster than inventory for 6 quarters in a row now, key to WMT's "low-margin, high turnover" business model

Sales per square foot has now turned positive at 1% after 15 straight quarters of consecutive declines.

Maybe the biggest positive - food deflation ended with WMT seeing "food inflation" of 30 bp's in the quarter, the first time in - well - many quarters. 53% of WMT's revenue is grocery.

One Street firm noted that WMT " leveraged" US store expenses for the second straight quarter

Quick look at the trend in EPS and revenue estimates:

Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q4 '16 2020 EPS est $4.93 $4.92 $4.92 $5.03 2019 EPS est $4.62 $4.60 $4.54 $4.61 2018 EPS est $4.37 $4.36 $4.33 $4.34 2020 est EPS gro rt 7% 7% 8% 9% 2019 est EPS gro rt 6% 6% 5% 6% 2018 est EPS gro rt 1% 1% 0% 0% 2020 P.E 16 (x) 16 (x) 14 (x) 14 (x) 2019 P.E 18 (x) 17 (x) 15 (x) 15 (x) 2018 P.E 19 (x) 18 (x) 16 (x) 16 (x) 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $520.5 $520.2 $520.9 $529.9 2019 rev est $507.4 $506.8 $506 $508.1 2018 rev est $495.4 $495.1 $494.3 $495.8 2020 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 3% 4% 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 2% 2% 2018 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 2% 2%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates updated shortly after 8/17 earnings report.

Here was our earnings preview on Wal-Mart.

Analysis/Conclusion:

At $78 per share Wal-Mart (in my opinion) does not offer exceptional investment opportunity or valuation, yet, but the retail juggernaut is starting to amend the business model to reflect the changing e-commerce world.

The problem is Wal-Mart spotted Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a 20-year head start.

My own opinion is that Doug McMillon is doing a good job re-engineering a giant retailer and the forward EPS and revenue estimates are starting to reflect a better growth profile, but WMT's operating margin continues to be pressured. If you read reread the bottom of the earnings preview linked above, you'll see the table where operating margin is examined over the last 10 years.

That continued operating margin pressure indicates a labor-intensive bricks-and-mortar retailer that is struggling with operating expenses (probably labor and labor productivity) amidst a growing store base. (What is interesting from the numbers is that WMT International store growth has been flat the last year, but US store growth is still growing low-single-digits.)

There were two positives around the July '17 quarter that have to be mentioned again: food inflation of 30 bp's is essential to WMT's grocery business, although - over time - Amazon via the Whole Foods deal - could continue to pressure that 55% of Wal-Mart's revenue, and the fact that WMT levered operating expenses for the 2nd quarter in a row (even though the operating margin was still [pressured).

Although it is all but considered extinct at this point, a healthy burst of US consumer price inflation would be a welcome relief to Wal-Mart as it would allow the retail giant to use "ticket" more as a lever relative to traffic to improve comp's and it might take some pressure off Wal-Mart suppliers.

Everything about the Wal-Mart metrics indicates "low-single-digit" growth is ahead, i.e. store growth, revenue growth, sales per square foot, US comp's, you name it.

The competition is brutal and it will only get worse.

That being said, they can follow Home Depot's strategy and lever up, repurchase a lot of stock and financial engineer a win for shareholders. I'm not saying that's a win or even desirable, but it's a strategy, however the Walton Family has to give up their 50% share ownership restriction.

After their dominance in the '80's and '90's, Wal-Mart now seems "caught-in-the-middle" looking at the business model from a Porter Competitive Strategy perspective. It is going to be a long slog (although they can do it) to generate growth again, and their buyback is constrained.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.