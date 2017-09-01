Caution And A Defensive Portfolio Have Little Associated Risks

What can or will be the engine of organic growth moving forward?

Will you be the seller? Or the guy holding the bag?

Will You be the Seller or the Guy Holding the Bag?

Speculation is more about price appreciation over the short term whereas investing is more about value appreciation over the long term. I offer this definition knowing the complexity and inadequacy of trying to come up with a “one size fits all” definition.

Keynes and Bogle have over the years expressed serious concerns that the lines between the two have become almost indistinguishable. Blurred lines between speculation and investing support the growth of bubbles and will intensify the inevitable decline in equity valuations as the current business cycle comes to a conclusion.

By almost any valuation metric, equity prices are at historic highs. Would anyone argue against the thesis that exceedingly high valuations generally set the stage for weak subsequent valuations while exceedingly low valuations generally set the stage for higher valuations. The logic and history here is compelling.

Of course, there are a host of other factors that may merge and impact the final outcome. If you can agree, then it should not be difficult to recognize that structuring a defensive portfolio in a high valuation speculative environment has reduced or nominal associated opportunity risk. If we have reduced risk of missing out on return opportunities because of our defensive strategy, does it not make sense to lock in profits or at least some profits?

I would argue it does, particularly after assessing the potential for economic growth, future earnings potential, inflationary risks, Washington’s dysfunctionality, increasing geo-political risks and others concerns defined later in this article.

John Hussman makes an interesting point on this topic when he says, “While encouraging yield-seeking speculation may boost the paper price of an asset, the only way to “capture” that gain is to sell the same overvalued asset to someone else. The elevated price does not reflect wealth creation, but merely creates the opportunity to obtain a wealth transfer from some poor soul who will end up holding the bag.” (Not you I hope.)

Factors Supportive Of Defensive Strategy?

Equities are substantially overvalued by almost any historical standard.

Market internals are retreating – new lows are growing as a percentage of new highs – A week ago, 40% of the S&P stocks hit new 52-week lows - that is not the portfolio I want to own particularly in this overvalued and fragile economic environment.

The combination of historically high valuations and weakening market internals is not a good portent of future returns.

Fed and balance sheet normalization – the Fed will have to be sensitive to the market’s reaction and how this tightening of policy will impact the economy and other ongoing Fed initiatives – remember this policy is a reversal of QE which took rates down and equity valuations to their current egregiously overvalued status.

We are in the latter stages of the business cycle.

Don’t expect accelerating growth in Q2 to be a new trend and know that the devastation from hurricane Harvey will also have its impact on economic growth.

Massive debt, negative demographics mitigating growth potential.

What can or will be the engine of organic growth moving forward?

Inflation will not be a problem in 2017 – 2.0% average economic growth is not an incubator for inflationary growth – deflation should be of more concern when looking at the monetary aggregates, the velocity of money and unit labor costs.

Don’t bank on a tax cut in 2017 or that enactment it will bring expansive growth.

Washington is dysfunctional - our political leaders are building barriers to compromise by extreme partisanship and vitriolic speech.

Geopolitical volatility represents enormous uncertainty.

Corporate spreads are very tight and vulnerable - know that one is always better off investing in corporate and high-yield securities in the early stages of a business cycle and when spreads over treasuries offer substantial increment returns. The complete opposite exists today.

Stay conservative and preserve gains – take profits and stay with quality.

Good Fortune

Bob Andres – August 31, 2017

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.