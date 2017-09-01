iFresh: Unique Company, But Valuation Still Too Optimistic

Although bullish on the concept, I’m sidelined by the price and the company’s lack of dry powder to expand further.

Thesis

iFresh Incorporated (IFMK) is a unique grocery micro cap serving the Asian/Chinese demographic with a legitimate expansion plan, but it is too expensive in its current form and doesn't have the necessary resources to expand and justify its current valuation without raising more capital or debt. If you're bullish, try to wait for a better price--the current market cap of approximately $172 million is simply too much for a thinly-traded micro cap.

Supporting Evidence

Ratios

Several points of data suggest iFresh is clearly overvalued. TTM PE of 129 is excessive. Price-to-cash-flow ratio is 716. With average trading volume for the past 22 days at only 4,000, I would be wary: a thinly traded micro cap is not a stock you would want to get caught overpaying for.

Price Action

Due to the low liquidity, I would completely discount the price action and technical aspect of the stock. But if we have to talk about charts, it's clear that the IPO of approximately $12 on Valentine's Day 2017 was fairly priced, if not already expensive. But the market ran it up to a high of $28.88 in the following days, perhaps due to the novelty of the stock (IFMK is the first Chinese supermarket to be listed on NASDAQ), its inherently ambitious CEO Long Deng, and perhaps just plain old price chasing by traders. But the stock quickly tumbled from that high and has recently settled back into the $12 area. As I write this, the price is $12.18 and the market cap is $172 million (chart below reads $12.25 due to intra-day volatility.)

Financials

Digging into the financials, I'm still unable to shake the opinion that IFMK's valuation to be too optimistic. The only way I can see IFMK justifying $172 million is if the market has been valuing the stock based on its revenue which was approximately $131 million in fiscal 2017, but that wouldn't make any sense: operating income was only $2.15 million and net income was $1.55 million.

Consolidated Statements of Income below for your reference:

Worse, margins are beginning to be impacted by increasing SGA expenses. In the quarter ending June 30, 2017, iFresh logged negative operating income of -$559k after previously being consistently profitable, mostly due to a 20.2% increase in SGA expenses compared to the previous year's comparable quarter. In contrast, revenue increased by only 7.4%. Margins are clearly being pressured into the red despite signs of revenue growth which is concerning.

Unauthorized Workers Risk

On top of that, management warns about stricter enforcement on illegal immigrant workers on page 27 of the 10-K:

"iFresh may be required to terminate the employment of certain of its employees who were determined to be unauthorized workers. The termination of a significant number of employees may disrupt iFresh's operations, cause temporary increases in iFresh's labor costs as it trains new employees and result in additional adverse publicity. iFresh's financial performance could be materially harmed as a result of any of these factors."

This could boost labor costs and further exacerbate the margin pressures from SGA expenses.

Valuation Per Location

Currently the company operates 8 supermarkets and 2 wholesale facilities which--at the current market cap of $172 million--implies an average valuation of $17.2 million per location. The average store is approximately 19,000 square feet with average selling space of approximately 14,000 square feet. This seems pricey considering that the company purchased the 22,859 square foot iFresh Glen Cove from Long Deng on July 13, 2017 for 50,000 shares, or a consideration of $750,000 at the share price of $15. That is higher square footage than the average supermarket iFresh operates, yet it is nowhere near the $17.2 million per location that the market appears to be valuing IFMK.

Let's assume that each location will cost about $1 million to acquire. In that case, Glen Cove would have to acquire approximately 9 more locations to achieve a 2:1 ratio on "market cap to supermarket value".

Balance Sheet Suggests No Dry Powder To Execute Growth Plan

So can IFMK acquire 9 more locations in short notice? Not without raising capital. The balance sheet is lacking the power to execute on those expansion plans. Although there is $14 million in working capital as of June 30, cash stands at only $1.17 million which only affords the company maybe one more acquisition. And with negative cash from operations of $910.7k in the most recent quarter, it's clear that further growth would have to be financed through debt or by the shareholders.

Overall, the deal Mr. Market is currently offering shareholders on IFMK is not appropriate for the value investor, or even the risk-conscious growth investor.

Bull Points

With that said, I am not bearish on iFresh and I'm not interested in shorting a thinly-traded micro cap; if I'm to show my hand, I'm basically a sidelined bull. I am interested in buying iFresh shares someday, but it would have to be at a much cheaper price. I am not going to take the risk of buying IMFK at a premium just to watch the company initiate capital raises, deteriorate the balance sheet, and/or dilute my holdings.

Below highlights the reasons I'm an interested buyer at the right price:

The Chinese/Asian supermarket industry is extremely fragmented and if anyone can consolidate the industry along the I-95 corridor, it's none other than CEO Long Deng.

iFresh has a simple and viable expansion plan that I believe is executable: operate super markets all along the I-95 corridor through acquisitions and new store openings. As far as iFresh's asset base, they currently have 8 retail super markets, 2 wholesales facilities, and 480 employees of which 435 are fulltime.

iFresh's Expansion Plan, from page 16 of the 10-K.

Another bullish point: IFMK subsidiaries Strong America and NYMG are exclusive distributors of 9 "famous" brands (in quotes because I haven't consumed those products to my knowledge and thus can't verify it anecdotally) highlighted on page 11 of 10-K which include brands of cooking wine, yellow wine, rice noodles, soy sauce, noodles, snacks, seasonings, spices, and beans.

So even if a larger competitor wanted to devote more resources to Asian products, they can't exactly offer all the products that iFresh does. This is offset by the possibility that a determined competitor can make their own versions of the product although it would lack brand power.

iFresh also recently launched an online shopping and delivery service which began in January 2016. In May 2016, iFresh launched a mobile app to create a more convenient shopping experience for Chinese/Asian American customers who prefer to use their smartphones rather than a computer. According to management, since 15 months from the inception of the online shopping service to the end of March 2017, there was an accumulated transaction volume of 7,964 and accumulated sales of approximately $675,460. That amounts to 531 online transactions per month and approximately $45,031 in revenue per month averaging $84.80 per transaction. Those numbers seem realistic and "not bad at all" considering that it was a limited launch mainly catering to the New York City area.

In my curiosity I also test-drove the online shopping experience myself through my browser (a screen shot of part of the experience below.) It was in Chinese so I had Google Chrome translate whatever it could into English. I was surprised at how easy it was to use. The interface was very clean and modern. Free shipping was offered for orders over $100 (and I believe shoppers in Queens, NY had free shipping for orders above $50--the Google translation makes it a little confusing so excuse me if I'm mistaken on that bit.) There were many products available, fresh and packaged alike, but for experimentation purposes I chose a pound of pork cut into squares. I stopped short of actually inputting my credit card information.

Image Description: Screenshot of my online order, translated by Google Chrome.

A macro observation: Asian cuisine is trending and becoming ever-more popular in American culture. Just a decade or two ago, not much fanfare was made about Asian cuisine in American pop culture (anyone remember the LFO song lyric, "Chinese food makes me sick"?), but now Asian dishes are regularly whipped up by celebrity chefs on Food Network, mentioned in pop culture, TV shows (how many times have you seen that scene where characters in a TV series eat with chopsticks out of Chinese food boxes?)

A few examples of hard evidence to this idea was the proliferation of Asian-inspired restaurant concepts over the past decade; for example Chipotle's (CMG) 15 ShopHouse Asian Kitchen restaurants and Kona Grill (KONA), an Asian-inspired concept with their sushi offerings. Considering that all 15 ShopHouse locations were closed (to the dismay of many) in order for the company to focus on its core brand and diversifications into pizza and burgers, it's safe to say that maybe corporate America just doesn't know how to profit from Asian food on a wide scale just yet. Asian food is notoriously difficult to charge a premium for. This bodes well for iFresh, which supplies Asian food products and raw ingredients such as meats and sea food.

At the same time, restaurant sales continue to fall all across the board as labor, leases, and food prices increase and the value proposition of dining out was weakened against cooking and eating from home. The restaurant industry is clearly in a contraction, with weaker concepts and locations being closed down by the roughly 85 publicly traded restaurant companies. The advent of companies like Blue Apron (APRN) which encourages cooking form home is also a favorable development for grocers. In general, any societal trend or corporate marketing which paints the idea of eating from home as a fun thing to do rather than a frugal, non-adventurous thing to do is a positive (although somewhat intangible) factor that benefits grocers like IFMK.

In conclusion, some might be interested in buying fresh-off-the-IPO IFMK due to its novelty, but I would avoid the stock for now while the company goes through its growing pains and capital raises. With talks of a broad stock correction in the coming months, it's a better choice to stay sidelined and hope for a better bargain (which I believe is likely) than to buy at a premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.