Profit From Hurricane Harvey Reconstruction With This Company

Analyst price target for Sterling was $15 before the storm due to increased Federal infrastructure spending support. It could push past that price now.

Damage from large-scale flooding, such as what is currently occurring in Southeast Texas, has proven to erode soil and cause infrastructure damage for years.

In the aftermath of the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, one company stands to profit greatly - Sterling Construction Company (STRL).

After a storm and flooding such as Southeast Texas is currently experiencing, damage to much of the affected infrastructure is certain. Sterling has the skills, equipment, and experience in the area flooded by Hurricane Harvey to win the reconstruction jobs.

Sterling has a market cap of ~$320 million and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX (just north of Houston). It is a leading heavy civil, highway, and municipal construction company specializing in highways, bridges, large water mains, storm and sanitary sewers, light rail, and airports. Together with its subsidiaries, Sterling operates as a heavy civil construction company in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States.

Let’s look back into history to see what damage we can expect from large-scale flooding.

Hurricane Flooding Damage

After Hurricane Katrina, $10 billion of infrastructure reconstruction money was provided by the Federal government for over 24,000 projects. Even a decade later, the city of New Orleans was still finding damage caused by Katrina and Hurricane Rita.

As stated in a USA Today article from 2015:

"We have sink holes occurring all over the city," said Freddy Drennan, mayor of Slidell, La., a city of about 25,000 people across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. "When we dig them up to fix them, we are finding infrastructure problems underneath," problems that are most likely related to Katrina. Drennan notes that the hurricane blew over thousands of trees in the area; as those trees went down, their roots tugged on the underground pipes they had grown around, causing small leaks that could go undiscovered for years. Those leaks erode the soil over time, creating unstable caverns beneath the city's roads or other infrastructure.

And another key point is written in that same article:

New Orleans is undergoing a similar process with its roads. Cedric Grant, director of the city's sewage and water board, said the city made millions of dollars’ worth of emergency repairs to roads after the storm, a process that lasted until about 2010. At that point, the city began looking at longer-term damage, a process that "so far has produced $600-$700 million of additional work that needs to be done" and that number "is increasing daily."

After the destruction of Hurricane Sandy, the $50.5 billion Hurricane Sandy relief bill was signed into law. It included $13 billion in infrastructure spending.

Hurricane Harvey is at least on par with these other disasters. I would expect similar funding to be approved. This would mean somewhere between $10 billion and $13 billion earmarked just towards infrastructure repair.

Experienced and Skilled

Sterling is a company with 60 years of experience winning government contracts. As it states, it has “a deep familiarity and proven compliance with the requirements of relevant oversight and regulatory agencies.”

This is backed up by the fact that last year Sterling earned $690 million in revenue, with the Texas Department of Transportation being the second largest chunk of it. This shows that Sterling knows how to win government contracts and has an established relationship with the state.

The company is also showing great results this year. It has a work backlog of $923 million, which is up 14% since Q2 2016. Margins are increasing, revenues are up 30% to $246.4 million, operating income is up 147%, and profits are up 62.5% compared to this time last year.

Sterling has been engineering its turnaround as it has had a few rough years. Joseph Cutillo became CEO back in May, and he brings with him 30 years of executive management experience in heavy construction. He was previously the CEO of Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC from 2008 to 2015. During that time, he grew the company from a start-up to the second largest business in its field.

The positive changes that Sterling has made show that it is on the upswing even without the additional work the storm will produce. With the probable reconstruction projects in Texas, I expect that in 2018, TXDOT will be its top customer as it pays out billions in Federal relief funds.

Here are some major projects completed by Sterling in Texas

San Jacinto River Authority Groundwater Reduction Program

Type of job: Water Transmission Lines Construction Along Research

Contract Amount: $54 Million (4 combined projects)

Duration: 2013-2015

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Client: San Jacinto River Authority

Scope: TSC installed several miles of varied sizes of water main transmission lines ranging from 20-IN - 60-IN throughout the Conroe and Woodlands area. As part of this program, there was: concrete paving/asphalt removal and replacement work, open cut, aerial and trenchless waterline construction, as well as fiber optic lines installation.

University Boulevard

Type of job:

Contract Amount: $16.8M

Duration: 2012-2014

Location: Sugarland, TX

Client: City of Sugarland

Scope: Design and construction project for a 1.8 mile section of University Boulevard South

Notable: Awarded Project of the Year 2013 by the City of Sugarland

84" Water Main @ US 59 & Kelly

Location: Houston, TX

Duration: 2008 to 2009

Engineer: Lockwood, Andrews & Newman

Contract Amount: $8.2M

Client: City of Houston

Houston Downtown District

This project consisted of a two-phase 100,000 SF sidewalk expansion, underground utility improvements, enhanced lighting, and concrete roadways for Dallas Street, between Milam Street and Crawford Street in the Houston Downtown District. Phase 1 included 2,300 LF of deep storm sewer line and 3,000 LF of water line to support the increased growth in these areas. Phase 2 included the demolition of the existing roadway and sidewalks, replaced by 12,000 SY of concrete pavement, sidewalks with landscape and signature lighting. This project promotes a pedestrian-friendly experience and improves the quality of Houston's new retail and dining district. TSC earned the full early completion incentive for the interim milestone prior to the NCAA Final Four games hosted in downtown Houston in 2016.

Notable: TSC earned the full early completion incentive for the interim milestone prior to the NCAA Final Four games hosted in downtown Houston in 2016.

Recent Acquisition in Texas

There will certainly be tens of thousands of homes and businesses that will need repairs. While many construction companies are privately owned (and therefore uninvestable for the majority of people), Sterling recently acquired a Denton, TX (Denton is just outside Dallas-Fort Worth, only a 4.5-hour drive to Houston) based firm called Tealstone Construction.

Tealstone focuses on:

“concrete construction of commercial buildings, elevated slabs, multi-family and residential housing foundations and serves commercial contractors, multi-family developers, and leading homebuilders.”

The new CEO Joe Cutillo says:

“Tealstone gives us a strong market position in residential and commercial concrete construction in a rapidly growing market, and a pathway for meaningful expansion into adjacent markets.”

The acquisition has worked smoothly, surpassing the expectations of the CEO.

"Our recent acquisition Tealstone was accretive in its first quarter of ownership and beat our internal expectations. Versus prior year, our revenues increased 30%. Our backlog grew 14% and our net income was up 97%. We had zero loss time incidents in our wholly-owned subsidiaries. Our gross margin exceeded 10%, our backlog mix of non-heavy highway grew 34% and we ended the quarter with a cash balance of $60 million."

With the possible problems caused by water eroding the soil (as seen after Katrina), I see the need for skilled foundation experts such as employed by Tealstone. That and the focus on smaller commercial and residential jobs make this acquisition’s timing perfect.

The director of Texas' Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said:

"We've got probably [30,000] to 40,000 homes that have been destroyed."

Those homes will have to be rebuilt. There is certainly going to be a lot of construction work in Southeast Texas in the coming weeks, months, and years. More work than can be done just by local companies. Tealstone is not far away in Dallas.

For the rest of the subsidiaries, there is the macro trend of increasing Federal government support for nationwide surface infrastructure projects as stated in the President Obama signed 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation or FAST Act.

Canaccord Genuity (OTCPK:CCORF) has a buy rating with a $15 target and analyst Robert Burleson stated:

“The pick-up in transportation infrastructure demand is likely to benefit STRL on several fronts. We also believe that the mix of work in heavy civil will continue to improve with a shift toward higher margin airport, rail and other non-highway projects.”

I agree with Mr. Burleson, as Sterling's gross margin has increased by 200 basis points Y/Y, from 8.2% to 10.2%. It has become a disciplined bidder, only going for contracts that it has high confidence will meet its target margins and expected profits.

Conclusion

There will certainly be a lot of work down in Texas, and there looks to be an increasing amount of potential projects for the rest of Sterling’s subsidiaries due to additional Federal transportation funding, if allocated. With a backlog of $923 million, there will be work to be done anyway.

Sterling is well-positioned to win as many contracts as it can handle. This bodes well for both its earnings and profit margins for the foreseeable future.

If a $15 share price was the target before the storm, it is even more likely now. If the President proposes that the Federal government provides billions of dollars in support of infrastructure reconstruction, I expect this price target to be exceeded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.