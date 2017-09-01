Another PayPal Bull

We elaborate, and show a few ways to hedge in the event our current bullishness on PayPal ends up being wrong.

Interesting, but not surprising: PayPal was one of our top names last month, and is again now.

A couple of recent articles have been bullish on PayPal. As we note, it's interesting to see one of the 90s Dot-Com stars shining again today.

PayPal (PYPL) was essentially the Fairchild Semiconductor of the Dot-Com boom, spawning the so-called "PayPal Mafia" of alumni (pictured above) who went on to found other companies such as Tesla (TSLA) and Yelp (YELP), so it's interesting to see recent bullish articles on it, such as those by I-Shiuan Lin and Matt Levinson.

Interesting, but not surprising to us, as PayPal was one of BulletProof Investing's top names on August 3rd, and again on August 31st. Here we'll explain why PayPal is ranked so highly by our system now, and how longs can protect themselves if our bullishness ends up being wrong. First, we'll take a quick look at how PayPal has done since it appeared in our top names on August 3rd.

PayPal Since August 3rd

Since PayPal appeared in our system's top 10 on August 3rd, it's up about 5.6%, versus about 0.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Bear in mind that positions in our portfolios are meant to be held for up to 6 months, so this is just an interim look at performance.

A practice we started in a recent article, to avoid charges of cherry-picking, is to post the performance for all of our top names from the same date when mentioning one. So we'll do that here too. First, this was our entire top 10 as of August 3rd.

And here's how they've done since.

Our System's Current Take On PayPal

In a couple of previous articles, we mentioned how our system comes up with its potential return estimates. We'll recap that briefly here, for those who missed them, using PYPL as our example this time.

Our system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. In a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

We were describing this gauge of option sentiment to a hedge fund manager on Thursday and he called it a "sanity check" on the price momentum screen. That's a good way to put it.

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on PYPL as of Thursday's close.

One key figure there is in the "Adj. Exp Return" column. That shows our system's potential return estimate for PYPL over the next 6 months, 29.6%. But the number that determines our overall ranking is in the "Net Exp Return" column, 23.8%. That's PYPL's potential return net of hedging cost.

Protecting Yourself In Case We're Wrong

If our system's bullishness on PayPal over the next several months ends up being misplaced, here are a few ways you can limit your downside risk. For each of these examples, we'll assume you have 1,000 shares of PYPL and are willing to tolerate a drawdown of 15% over the next several months, but not a drawdown larger than that.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of PYPL against a greater-than-15% decline between now and late April.

The cost of this protection was $2,450, or 3.97% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The 15% decline threshold includes the 3.97% cost, so if you're hedged this way, you'd only be down 11.03%, not including the hedging cost, in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

This was the optimal collar, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of PYPL against a greater-than-15% decline between now and late April while not capping your potential upside at less than 29.6% (our site's potential return estimate for PayPal).

The put leg of this collar uses the same strike as in the first hedge, so the cost is the same: $2,450, or 3.97% of position value. But selling the call leg yields a credit of $630, or 1.02% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost is $1,820, or 2.95% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

We're including this third hedge because our site's potential return estimate for PYPL is much higher than that of Wall Street. Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target for PYPL (via Nasdaq, below) implies a low single-digit potential return by April.

So for this hedge, we've used the highest cap we could while eliminating the positive hedging cost. That turned out to be a cap of 13%.

As of Thursday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of PYPL against a greater-than-15% decline while not capping your potential upside at less than 13%.

Note that our hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike in the context of this collar. The cost above was $1,840, or 2.98% of position value. The income generated from the short call leg was a bit higher though, $2,190, or 3.55% of position value.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you'd collect $350 when opening this hedge, assuming, again, you placed both trades at the worst end of their spreads. If you placed the trades within the bid-ask spread, you would have collected more than $350.

Conclusion

Our system is bullish on PayPal based on underlying price action and option sentiment, while other Seeking Alpha contributors are bullish on it for fundamental reasons. It should be encouraging for bulls when technical and fundamental views align on a stock. Nevertheless, there's a chance both the technical and fundamental bulls on PayPal will be wrong. One of the hedges above may be worth considering, as insurance against that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.