General Electric: Top Pick

Introduction

General Electric (GE) is a company in flux. It benefits from solid performing sectors with modest but reliable growth. It suffers from its recurrent recent makeovers which have deprived it of an overall profile of consistency upon which one can build reliable models for future projections.

I am confident that over the next several years, GE will complete its reassembly and will face a future of reliable growth. It has taken steps to position itself at the forefront of trends which offer it unique advantages. This article will focus on why I maintain a full position in this name and will also address some counterpoints as raised in a comment to a previous GE article.

My thesis is that, at the very least, GE deserves a strong look from those with capital to deploy in the stock market.

The 8/27/17 edition of "Weighing the Week Ahead" (WTWA) is a case in point. Not only does it include the Morningstar list discussed below which is the impetus for this article, it also includes two other points relevant to GE investors. The first references an article from Fortune explaining why durable goods orders were off for the month.

Apparently, orders for aircraft from Boeing decreased during the previous month. Taken as a single data point, that doesn't necessarily impact GE's aviation business. It does raise a disturbing possibility that the narrative of increasing aircraft production may be waning.

The second discussion that impacts an investment in GE is the excerpt from a Chuck Carnavale article as to what makes a stock an attractive investment. While the particular stock being analyzed is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), the discussion is of general application. Carnavale opines that one of an investor's most important tasks is rigorously:

... to forecast future earnings and/or cash flow as accurately as we possibly can.

He recognizes the difficulties inherent in this task and the imperfections that are necessarily involved. I instantly thought of how one might approach GE with this task in mind. I quickly decided that it was not something I could effectively attempt. GE is too complex and it lacks a historical record that I consider consistent with likely future performance.

Essentially, my favorable expectations for GE are based on its setup. I have explained my position on various occasions and will not repeat it here.

I then considered that Carnavale's recent article in GuruFocus.com, "Could This Be Why Buffett Sold GE and Bought Synchrony?", might help me approach the task. I was disappointed in this respect. It focuses heavily on GE's historical path and does not undertake any forward analysis of GE for 2017 and beyond based on GE's current configuration of businesses.

GE is suffering through a crisis of investor confidence. It has recently divested the bulk of its long time cash generator, GE capital. Investors are concerned that GE will not generate sufficient cash going forward to fund its capital needs together with a growing dividend.

This is the backdrop for my interest in the Morningstar list. It is quite gratifying for a GE bull. It reads:

This is heady stuff. GE scoring at the top of such a list. It has a four star Morningstar rating; it has a wide moat; its price to Morningstar's fair value estimate is 0.77.

Let's take a closer look at how Morningstar constructs its wide moat to see how vulnerable it may be to inevitable attacks by adversaries with their siege machines and tunneling techniques.

I find the following, which Morningstar quotes from a quote in an Oakmark fund quarterly commentary, to be particularly telling:

'We like to look for management catalysts in companies that we think have a stale perception in the marketplace, and this fits that profile precisely. We have always admired GE's businesses-we really like businesses where you sell a big piece of OEM equipment at a low margin and then collect a 40-year stream of high-margin service revenues that the customer is essentially locked into. GE has a lot of those businesses.'

This is a quote well worth re-telling. It perfectly captures GE's unique situation. GE offers good value in today's market because it has a stale perception in the marketplace and its overriding business model is exceptionally compelling. It offers a nice variation on the razor/razor blade business model.

What this quote fails to capture is the great efforts GE is undertaking to freshen its implementation of this model. It's expensive forays into areas I routinely refer to as its "digital initiatives" will assure that its blades are the sharpest offering the most compelling shave in the market.

For example, GE has acquired significant capabilities in metal additive manufacturing that give it unique capabilities to forge replacement parts to support such service businesses. It has developed expertise in creating and using digital twins as one of its tools that support its service businesses.

A recent SA news item, referencing a Reuters report, "GE shifts strategy, financial targets for digital business after missteps" highlights GE's challenges in this regard.

The comments to the SA item are instructive of the rancid environment engulfing GE in the minds of many SA members. There is a substantial cohort who view GE's entire digital effort as an expensive distraction, one that must be jettisoned, en masse, as soon as possible.

John Flannery stands in the pivot between GE bulls and bears.

A careful reading of the Reuters article discloses that GE's efforts, particularly as they relate to its software platform Predix, have endured significant challenges. This should not come as a surprise. GE's digital ambitions were magisterial. Now that Mr. Immelt is retiring from the field of play, his successor, John Flannery, is undertaking the task of re-evaluating and refining GE's entire digital edifice.

Initially, Flannery pushed back expectations as to a timetable for his evaluations to late fall. Now, it appears that he is announcing certain preliminary evaluations on a more advanced schedule.

The Reuters article is extremely helpful. While some view it as an indication that GE will soon scrap "all this digital nonsense", it is clear to me, both from my understanding of GE's businesses and from the article itself, that such will not be the case.

The initial paragraph of the article shows the impetus for the initiative and the nuanced process that is underway:

General Electric Co wants its industrial software business to cut costs and lift profits next year under new chief executive John Flannery and is considering expanded partnerships and the possible sale of some equity in the unit, according to people familiar with the business.

GE has pursued its digital ambitions with the entrepreneurial zeal that is essential for a new enterprise. New CEO Flannery is coming in to provide adult supervision and to instill financial discipline. An unavoidable question arises. Is he up to the task?

Old Wizard is the name for one of SA's sharpest GE critics. I always look forward to his comments to my GE articles. They are invariably piquant, both challenging and thought provoking.

His recent comments to "General Electric: 'BRKEXIT' Marks A New Beginning" provide a case in point and provide a considered evaluation of CEO Flannery, particularly as it relates to digital issues. In those comments, he countered my suggestion that new CEO John Flannery:

...understands the challenges facing GE from the inside. In his most recent post as the president of GE Healthcare, he gained a firsthand understanding of the opportunities and limitations of GE's digital initiatives.

Old Wizard views Flannery as a product of GE's longstanding failed management practices. The crux of his comment is that Flannery's background is an insufficient basis for optimism, in that:

...one two-year operational assignment for an individual whose resume shows no experience in digital, software or additive manufacturing is a stretch. GE custom is to have the compulsory bases touched as requisite for consideration of his current position. Whether his ascendancy is a continuation of the disastrous former policy of a manager is a manager, no matter the business, we will soon find out.

I cannot speak to the wisdom of GE's overall management practices. However, I am quite confident that CEO Flannery has a full grasp of the opportunities and limitations of GE's digital initiatives.

I discussed his 2016 appearance at GE's 2016 "Minds and Machines" conference in some detail in "Digitally Enhanced: GE Healthcare". I recommend this article and the sources cited therein to those who question Flannery's exposure to GE's digital future

The article accompanying Morningstar's above cited list also provides interesting color on Flannery. It includes the following from the Oakmark report mentioned earlier:

"The problem we had with GE is that the culture of capital allocation developed under Jack Welch and continuing under Jeff Immelt was one that bought high-multiple businesses and sold low-multiple businesses in a way that destroyed shareholder value … When Jeff Bornstein took over as GE's Chief Financial Officer in mid-2013 you can draw a line when capital stewardship changed … (GE's capital allocation decisions) were all very impressive and executed as a contrarian value investor would.

The article goes on to express satisfaction that Bornstein's role is continuing and expanding under Flannery:

...and continues to believe that GE is well-positioned for substantial earnings and free cash flow growth.

Conclusion

GE is trading near its three-year and only a few dollars above its five-year lows. Investors are understandably quite nervous. With many more favored names and broad indices trading at all time highs, GE presents an intriguing opportunity.

If GE is on the verge of tumbling down a rabbit hole, it is best to steer strictly clear. On the other hand, if GE is fundamentally sound, as I believe to be the case, now is an excellent time for investors to be developing strategies around acquiring the name.

The question is, of course, whether or not GE is fundamentally strong. That is a question that admits of no definitive answer for a company of the size and complexity of GE. Each investor has to decide for themselves what level of due diligence is enough.

SA provides an excellent platform no matter the level you decide. When it comes to GE, potential investors can review dozens of articles, from various points of view, each with comment streams ranging from the expert to the inane.

Investors can review financial summaries, earnings reports, SEC documents, an entire smorgasbord of options. The only limit is the investor's time and patience. I have tried to explain in this article why GE is worth spending the time to get comfortable with it as an investment.

