Novartis: History Made For The Future Of Cancer Treatments

On August 30, Novartis (NVS) announced that the FDA had approved its CAR-T treatment treating children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Approval for the treatment in question CTL019 (to be marketed as Kymriah), has made U.S. history. That is because it is the first CAR-T treatment to be approved by the FDA.

FDA Approval

The FDA approval was on the basis of positive results observed in the phase 2 ELIANA study. The primary endpoint of that study was complete remission in these patients. The outstanding results showed that 83% of patients achieved complete remission with just three months of treatment. In my opinion, this treatment is a game changer for the blood cancer space. That is because it will help those patients who don't respond to current therapy. At least 70% of the 3,100 newly diagnosed ALL patients achieve remission by standard therapy. That leaves the other 30% who don't respond, and that's where Kymriah will come in. That doesn't change the fact that the FDA wanted to get this treatment out there as soon as possible. That is because the FDA date to determine approval for Kymriah was not until October 3, 2017. The fact that the FDA approved the treatment one month early proves just how groundbreaking Kymriah is for ALL patients. In my opinion, the approval was in the bags from the FDA panel vote. In July of 2017, an FDA panel convened to determine if Kymriah should be recommended for marketing approval. The panel ruled 10 to 0 that the treatment should be recommended for FDA approval. More about the panel recommendation and clinical trial results for Kymriah can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Novartis Wins FDA Panel Backing For New CAR-T Therapy Treatment."

Pricing Option

The pricing of Kymriah can become a problem once it reaches the market. That is because the cost for a course of treatment will be around $475,000. At first sight that seems pretty awful, but there are a few reasons why the treatment was priced that way. First, remember above when I said that there are only 3,000 newly diagnosed ALL patients each year. Also, 70% achieve complete remission with standard therapy. Well, that leaves a niche market for a small population. For Novartis to recoup its investment costs, it had to set a higher price. Secondly, the treatment was priced a lot lower than what Wall Street analysts were expecting it to be priced at. Analysts thought that one course of treatment with Kymriah could go as high as $700,000. One thing to note is that Novartis is looking at a treatment price approach. What does that exactly mean? That means that other treatments will be priced according to what type of blood cancer a patient has. In the case with ALL patients, the population is small, so it priced the drug higher. In blood cancer indications with higher patient populations, the cost of treatment will cost a lot less. One way Novartis could overcome the pricing issue is to give a lot of discounts from the $475,000 price tag. In addition, it is working with Medicare and Medicaid on a test run scenario. If patients don't respond with one month of treatment, there will be no charge.

Competition

There are many other companies developing CAR-T therapies for blood cancer. That will make for a lot of competition in the space. The closest competitor seeking approval for a blood cancer using CAR-T treatment would be Kite Pharma (KITE). Its treatment KTE-C19 has an FDA decision date set for November 29th for the approval of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). CAR-T companies are in high demand, because in my opinion they will be the future standard of care therapies for various types of cancers. To prove this point, the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma comes to mind. That is because Gilead Sciences (GILD) recently paid $11.9 billion to acquire Kite Pharma. It seems that even Gilead was intrigued by Kite Pharma's CAR-T prospects. More about the acquisition of Kite Pharma by Gilead Sciences can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "Gilead Looks To Become The White Knight Of CAR-T." In that article, I discussed the strong response rate with NHL patients taking axi-cel (Kite's CAR-T treatment). Patients taking axi-cel achieved an objective response rate of 82%. Novartis is not sitting still with its approval in ALL patients. It is currently developing a pathway for Kymriah in lymphoma patients. In addition, its CAR-T pipeline consists of many blood cancer target indications. Other competitors in the CAR-T space include: Juno Therapeutics (JUNO), and bluebird bio (BLUE).

Risks

The biggest risk for Novartis' treatment would be if insurers don't end up paying the large price tag. Considering that Kymriah has such a high response rate in ALL patients, it is quite possible that may have to. That remains to be seen though. Another risk is how fast the treatment will sell. The ramp up to sell a new treatment may take some time. Revenue generated from Kymriah will likely start of small. The final risk would be all the competing CAR-T therapies that are in multiple clinical trials in the blood cancer space. The winner in the end will all boil down to who provides lower cost of treatment, and which treatment is more effective.

Conclusion

Novartis has made history by achieving the first FDA approved CAR-T treatment. The price tag of Kymriah is substantially lower than what many Wall Street analysts had expected it to be. In my opinion, Novartis should do well with its initial indication. The company has a pipeline full of other CAR-T treatments that are in clinical trials for other indications. That means that there are plenty of other CAR-T treatments coming from Novartis for other blood cancers in the coming years.

