Alaris Royalty: SBI Contribution Is Favorable But Dividend Payout Ratio Remains High

In our previous article, we wrote about the exit of Alaris Royalty’s (OTC:ALARF) biggest partner, Sequel Youth and Family Services (click here). We discussed about the impact of the Sequel Redemption on the company’s revenue and earnings, and that if the company is unable to fill the gap, its dividend payout ratio may eventually become unsustainable. It seems Alaris have now found a new partner to fill the gap. On Aug. 31, the company announced that it will contribute $85 million to its new partner, Sales Benchmark Index (SBI).

In this article, we will discuss about the details of Alaris’ SBI contribution and how its new partner can contribute to Alaris’ revenue in the future.

The SBI Contribution

Let us first begin by looking at Alaris’ newly added partner and how this addition can be beneficial.

Alaris will contribute $85 million or C$107.1 million to SBI in exchange for $11.1 million or C$13.9 million of distributions in the first 12 months following the closing. Alaris also announced that the contribution will add approximately C0.38 and C0.20 per share to Alaris’ annualized revenues and net cash from operating activities.

The cash return in the first year is about 13.1%. This is 190 basis points less than the 15% return from its Accscient contribution, which was announced towards the end of June. Although slightly less initial returns, Alaris believe they can make up the loss through future revenue growth potential from SBI. Its SBI contribution will have a distribution reset collar of 8% per year. This SBI distribution will have a first time reset date on January 1, 2019 based on gross revenue change between 2018 and 2017. The plus or minus 8% collar is much higher than the 5% collar of its Accscient contribution.

Alaris’ Royalty Partners and Revenues

We have included Alaris’ annual revenue sources before its Sequel Redemption, and its SBI contribution in the two tables below. For simplicity, we have omitted Kimco, and included only partial revenue from Group SM and SCR Mine Services as they have not been paying their royalty in full and is beyond our discussion in this article. Due to the recent rise in Canadian dollars in the range of 10%, we have used a USD/CAD rate of $1.25. Therefore, this distribution figure will be much less when compare to Alaris’ previous quarterly reports.

As can be seen, its revenue from Sequel was about C$15.3 million annually, or about 13.4% of its total revenue. With the redemption, Alaris lost about C$15.3 million of revenue annually. On the other hand, its latest royalty partner will help bring C$13.9 million of revenue annually, or about 12.1% of its total revenue. The difference is about C$1.4 million annually. This is not much. Because Alaris contributed $85 million to SBI and will receive $96 million from Sequel, there will be interest savings due to a reduction of about $11 million of debt.

Summary of Partner Distribution (contractual per annum $000s CAD) Distribution % of Total Sequel $15,300 13.4% DNT $13,875 12.1% Federal Resource $10,438 9.1% PF Growth Partners $8,125 7.1% Labstat $7,900 6.9% Providence $5,625 4.9% LMS $4,988 4.4% Sandbox $4,125 3.6% Agility $3,824 3.3% Accscient $3,750 3.3% Matisia $3,375 3.0% Group SM $2,600 2.3% End of the Roll $1,230 1.1% SCR $1,200 1.1% ccComm $750 0.7% Total Contractual Distributions $87,105 100.0% *Based on USD/CAD rate of $1.25

Alaris’ Revenue Source Before the Sequel Redemption (Source: Created by author, company reports)

Summary of Partner Distribution (contractual per annum $000s CAD) Distribution % of Total SBI $13,875 12.1% DNT $13,875 12.1% Federal Resource $10,438 9.1% PF Growth Partners $8,125 7.1% Labstat $7,900 6.9% Providence $5,625 4.9% LMS $4,988 4.4% Sandbox $4,125 3.6% Agility $3,824 3.3% Accscient $3,750 3.3% Matisia $3,375 3.0% Group SM $2,600 2.3% End of the Roll $1,230 1.1% SCR $1,200 1.1% ccComm $750 0.7% Total Contractual Distributions $85,679 100.0% *Based on USD/CAD rate of $1.25

Alaris’ Revenue Source After the Sequel Redemption and SBI Contribution (Source: Created by author, company reports)

Impact on Dividend Sustainability

Alaris currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.135 per share. The company had 36,444,137 voting common shares outstanding at June 30, 2017. This works out to about C$59 million annual dividend payment. To calculate whether its dividend will be sustainable or not, we will have to deduct its G&A expense and its Interest & Taxes expense.

Alaris’ G&A expense was C$8.3 million in 2016. Its Interest & Taxes expense was C$16.5 million last year. We will probably see an increase in G&A expense slightly due to compensation increase, and its interest expense may be slightly less due to the difference of sequel redemption and SBI contribution. To be generous, we will use the same G&A expense of C$8.3 million, and low the interest & taxes expense to C$16 million. We will use the same USD/CAD rate of $1.25.

From the table below, we see that with its current royalty partner, and their commitment, we expect a net cash flow of C$60,429 annually. Deducting the dividends, we have about C$2.3 million in surplus.

Revenue C$85,679 General & Admin. C$(8,300) Interest & Taxes C$(16,000) Net Cash Flow C$61,379 Dividend C$59,040 Surplus C$2,339

Source: Created by author, company reports

The surplus of C$2.3 million is on the borderline. Had the USD/CAD rate stayed at $1.32 instead of its current rate of $1.25, its revenue in CAD would have been $89.5 million. The surplus would increase to C$6.1 million.

It is difficult to predict what the USD/CAD currency rate 1 year from now, we do know that Canadian economy grew by 4.5% in Q2 2017, the best in 6 years. This will increase the chance of an already likely interest rate hike in October. The chance of a strengthening Canadian dollar can easily tip its surplus towards negative territory.

Investor Takeaway

Alaris’ newly royalty partner will increase the company’s revenue after the Sequel Redemption. However, the rising Canadian dollar in the past two months creates another challenge for the company as majority of its revenues are in US dollars. Its payout ratio remains above 96%. The expected interest rate hike from Bank of Canada in the fall term will easily tip its surplus into negative territory. We advise investors to remain cautious and not to chase the stock.

