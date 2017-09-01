What The Azedra News Means For Progenics

A delay is disappointing, but does little to change the investmentthesis; Azedra remains a promising candidate, demonstrated clearly by the datarelease.

It also announced that Azedra’s NDA will be delayed, by as much as 12 weeks, to prepare the manufacturing site for pre-approval inspection.

Bad news goes about in clogs. Good news, in stockinged feet.

–Welsh proverb

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) issued two press releases in quick succession after the market closed August 31. Following the long-established custom of giving the bad news first, Progenics announced that submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for Azedra, its rare cancer drug candidate, would be delayed to give Azedra’s manufacturer time to prepare for a necessary FDA pre-approval site inspection. The delay could be up to eight to twelve weeks, according to CEO Mark Baker.

The good news was the release of expanded results from Azedra’s critical Phase IIb trial, which showed positive, though not spectacular, results when topline data was released in March. The new data reinforces the overall positive picture, and lends further strength to the case for approval of the ultra-orphan drug. The results were also presented live at 8:30pm ET by Azedra’s lead researcher.

Clearly, markets didn’t quite know how to react to the varied news. The share price closed at $6.73, fell to $5.60 in the first twenty minutes of after-hours trading, only to slowly rise again eventually settling at $6.45. It was evidently a case of panic-selling based on headline news, followed by a soberer response upon processing the information.

The recovery makes sense, since virtually all the information, even in the delay announcement, was positive for Azedra. The NDA delay is purely to prep the manufacturing site for the very important FDA inspection. All other pieces of the NDA have already been submitted on a rolling basis. So, while it is certainly disappointing that the timeline reaffirmed by management at the start of August is being pushed out, it is a positive sign that the numerous other elements have already been sent in for review.

And taking a couple extra months to ensure the manufacturing site is ready to go under the FDA microscope isn’t too much to ask considering Progenics’ very strong financial position. Baker also represented, importantly, that the delay has nothing to do with the manufacturing process or quality of Azedra.

As for the good news, the data presented to the International Symposium on Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma dove into Azedra’s primary and secondary endpoints, showing that, beyond meeting the primary endpoint of reduction in hypertensive medication, Azedra had statistically significant impact on both tumor response and survival time.

\Intriguingly, Azedra seems to have significantly increased survival time among patients whose cancer had metastasized to their livers or kidneys. Ordinarily, such metastasis cuts average survival time to 24 months; Azedra appears to have increased survival time in these patients to that of patients without such metastasis.

There are still questions from the results that Progenics could answer, especially when it comes to imbalances between the first arm of the Phase II study conducted years ago and their own Phase IIb trial. The critical endpoints have been achieved unequivocally, but clarity is the friend of all biotechs.

Overall, the investment case for Progenics is unchanged. A slight delay to the final submission of its NDA is just a speed bump. Short term stock price may fluctuate as the market chews over the data and revised timeline, but the general direction will ultimately be the same. If the share price dips briefly, there may be a buying opportunity for anyone still on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.