Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - August 2017 Update

Overview

The Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) was created in early February 2016. The objective of this portfolio is for long-term capital appreciation and will include both companies that pay dividends and those that do not. The projected dividend yield for 2017 is likely to fall below one percent as growth and value are the focus of the portfolio. Over the long term, yield may become a higher priority.

There are currently 43 individual stock holdings under management – a decline of seven companies from the previous month. Of the remaining 43, eight are being reviewed as sell candidates. As the portfolio is still in its early stages, management strategies are still looking to find the “sweet spot.” Bi-weekly “Ideas Updates” are provided with more details regarding potential sell candidates within the LLGP.

As some of you may know, I focus intently on transports. The substantial majority of this focus is freight-related, so airlines, airports, and transit services are not strongly covered. I also focus intently on industries for holdings within the portfolio. Overall, 130 or so companies have detailed databases tracking quarterly information. Additionally, most industries also have other pricing and demand trends, which are monitored.

Currently, only individual stocks are purchased. The primary objective is for long-term growth, however, value has become and increasing component of the portfolio. There are also strategies in place to manage overweight positions, which may be sold for short-term gains.

Motif is used for both ROTH IRA and Traditional IRA accounts. The primary benefits of Motif over some other brokerage services include the ability to build one’s own portfolio as a motif which can be invested in by any amount for only $9.95, up to 30 companies, and to be able to purchase fractional shares with a trading commission of $4.95. The $4.95 trading fee is becoming more of a standard, but buying fractional shares still is not.

As of August 31, 2017, the fund held 43 companies including:

Adobe Systems Incorporated ( ADBE

Alaska Air Group ( ALK

Amazon.com ( AMZN

Arista Networks ( ANET

Bunge Limited ( BG

Cal-Maine Foods ( CALM

Calavo Growers ( CVGW

Canadian National ( CNI

Concho Resources ( CXO

Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST

Deutsche Post DHL Group ( OTCPK:DPSGY

DexCom ( DXCM

FedEx Corporation ( FDX

F5 Networks ( FFIV

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( FDP

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( PAC

Hub Group ( HUBG

JB Hunt Transport ( JBHT

JD.com ( JD

Kansas City Southern ( KSU

Lamb Weston Holdings ( LW

LINE Corporation ( LN

Lockheed Martin ( LMT

Matson, Inc. ( MATX

McCormick & Company ( MKC

Mercardolibre ( MELI

Pioneer Natural Resource ( PXD

Prologis, Inc. ( PLD

Raytheon Company ( RTN

Rice Midstream Partners ( RMP

Republic Services ( RSG

Sanderson Farms ( SAFM

Schneider National ( SNDR

The Boeing Company ( BA

The Dow Chemical Company ( DOW

The Greenbrier Companies ( GBX

The Home Depot ( HD

ULTA Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA

Unilever ( UL

US Foods Holdings ( USFD

VF Corporation ( VFC

Visa, Inc. ( V

XPO Logistics ( XPO

Holdings Performance – Update

As of August 31, 2017, the table below provides the stock acquired and sell dates, average price, weighting, performance by current year and monthly change. All dividend payouts are included in the performance to illustrate total returns. Companies owned during the year, but previously sold are still included so short-term gains are transparent. Overall performance is based upon unrealized/realized gains from 52 total companies.

Source: Personal Database

Source: Personal Database

Source: Personal Database

Source: Personal Database

Key Buys

Key buys during August included Ulta, Alaska Air Group, Matson and Costco. I recently provided an update regarding the decision to aggressively increase exposure to the Ulta position. The bottom-line for Ulta, strong growth, excellent fundamentals and an unjustified sell off have offered appealing near-term potential.

The airline industry has been a mess. The entire group has been punished with perceived headwinds ranging from terrorist fears, natural disaster impacts, to concerns regarding increasing labor costs and competitive fares. For Alaska Air Group, the company is poised to get back to solid growth amidst concerns, while fundamentals, notably the balance sheet continue to improve.

Matson has been facing a challenging environment for the majority of the company’s services including Alaska, China and Guam. The tipping point sending the stock price to extreme lows was the public disclosure of Tote’s intent to enter the Hawaii market as a third competitor. Not so fast, Matson is still going to be the dominant market share winner over the long term, and whether or not we actually get a third competitor is not conclusive – the recent selloff has offered a unique buying opportunity with substantial upside potential.

Costco has been an Amazon casualty of late – who hasn’t? If Amazon’s announcement of the Whole Foods Market (WFM) deal wasn’t bad enough, the initial statements regarding reduced pricing for products was more than investors wanted to hear. Costco’s recent stock price woes have offered investors excellent entry points for long-term growth.

Key Sells

Key sells during August included J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), Old Dominion (NASDAQ:ODFL) and International Paper (NYSE:IP). I have got to hand it to myself, the J.M. Smucker sell was part luck, part smarts. I recently sold Hanesbrands (HBI) for a modest 10 percent return. Despite losing -2.5 percent in real money, selling J.M. Smucker on August 21st (before earnings) avoided an additional loss of greater than -14 percent.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was the most recent legacy brand casualty, investors need to be on the lookout for companies like J.M. Smucker as legacy weakness is going nowhere. For more on that, check out this review here; this logic was partly attributable to helping me make the quick sell decision.

Daseke has witnessed very strong stock price appreciation; it has actually exploded beyond the price I sold my remaining stake. I like the potential, but I don’t like all of the risks associated with holding this one long term. Daseke is a great investment idea with in the trucking industry, I’m just not so sure the holding company structure will work out with 30 different companies coming to the party. For some thoughts on this one, check out this review here.

Old Dominion has been an excellent less-than-truckload ((NYSEARCA:LTL)) performer over the past few years. Just as United Parcel Service (UPS), which has been leap-frogged for both tonnage and shipment volumes. I liked my initial purchase price for Old Dominion, I liked the long-term prospects. I simply decided that owning FedEx and XPO more than enough covered my LTL exposure needs.

International Paper has been through some challenges including declining revenues for certain business segments, and issues with operations at specific plants. Getting in near the low $50s could have been a solid entry point long term; I decided that growth risks did not merit the company remaining as a core holding.

Top 10 Holdings

The top ten holdings within the LLGP reflected just over 48 percent of the total based upon the closing investment value (including dividends paid) as of August 31, 2017. As a proportion of the total holdings, the top ten reflected 23 percent. From a management perspective, the top ten holdings based upon weighted percentage may decline in the near term.

Ulta 7 percent

Calavo Growers 6.3 percent

Matson 6.2 percent

Hub Group 5.9 percent

Alaska Air Group 4.3 percent

LINE 4.1 percent

XPO 3.9 percent

Costco 3.8 percent

Sanderson Farms 3.4 percent

US Foods 3.4 percent

Total Return Snapshot

Overall, performance has remained solid with 36 of the 52 companies owned during 2017 (69 percent) having positive total returns since a position was taken. Some of these companies have been held for less than one year, with the longest period being 18 months. For total return performance, leaders and laggards were as follows:

Leaders (19 companies, or 37 percent at greater than 20 percent)

Boeing 91.5 percent – 16-month duration

XPO 65 percent – 14-month duration

JD.com 60.8 percent – 8-month duration

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacific 51.4 percent – 7-month duration

Amazon.com 51 percent – 18-month duration

Republic Services 38.7 percent – 15-month duration

Sanderson Farms 36.2 percent – 11-month duration

DHL Group 33.2 percent – 17-month duration

Rice Energy 31 percent – 7-month duration (total gains realized)

Unilever 30.1 percent – 15-month duration

Visa 28.2 percent – 7-month duration

Raytheon 27.3 percent – 8-month duration

Daseke 25.9 percent – 4-month duration (total gains realized)

Kansas City Southern 22.9 percent – 9-month duration

VF Corporation 22.8 percent – 7-month duration

Canadian National 21.5 percent – 18-month duration

Calavo Growers 20.8 percent – 12-month duration

Lamb Weston 20.6 percent – 8-month duration

Lockheed Martin 20.5 percent – 8-month duration

Laggards (3 companies or 6 percent at worse than -10 percent; 7 companies or 13 percent at worse than -5 percent)

Pioneer Natural Resources -17.2 percent – 8-month duration

Concho Resources -16.7 percent – 8-month duration

Alaska Air -10.2 percent – 5-month duration

F5 Networks -7.9 percent – 3-month duration

Bunge -7.8 percent – 2-month duration

Matson -7.6 percent – 18-month duration

Fresh Del Monte -5.1 percent – 3-month duration

Ulta -4.6 percent – 12-month duration

Greenbrier -3.9 percent – 4-month duration

Home Depot -2.9 percent – 2-month duration

Rice Midstream Partners -2.4 percent – 6-month duration

J.M. Smucker -2.4 percent – 8-month duration (total loss realized)

Cal-Maine -2 percent – 11-month duration

Freight holdings, as a percent of the total, increased by 3 percentage points to 34 percent. This was partly driven by an increase in liquidated positions as well as the increase to the Matson position. Freight carrier positions continue to remain at nearly one-third of the portfolio.

Most transports in the LLGP are categorized within the consumer discretionary sector. As a result of August’s moves, this sector increased substantially by 9 percentage points, while consumer staples took most of the hit declining by the same.

Despite the substantial changes to the portfolio’s sector composition, impacts to the capitalization composition was marginal. Large cap holdings increased by 2 percentage points to 51 percent of the LLGP’s total. The mid-cap composition declined by 2 percentage points to 35 percent, while other categories remained unchanged.

Similar to capitalization, the portfolio’s geography remained similar from the previous month. The percentage of U.S.-based holdings remained flat during August at 85 percent. Other categories, excluding Asia, fluctuated modestly based upon recent moves.

The combination of added companies, as well as the portfolio's overall performance, led to a 1 percentage-point decline in equity growth only holdings. Substantial liquidated portions, including Daseke and Sprouts were largely responsible for this performance.

Benchmark Comparison And LLGP Historical Performance

Through August, the LLGP has returned 9.4 percent. A handful of companies have paid dividends, but the current yield remains at 0.4 percent. Through August, more high-level benchmarks have now outperformed the LLGP. The only laggards continue to be mid and small-cap peers, as well as transport indices.

Based on the portfolio’s current 43 holdings, there remains a fairly close balance between growth and value, and large and mid/small-cap compositions. Due to this fact, the LLGP has also now been benchmarked against over 1,700 mutual funds, via Morningstar’s fund category performance total returns. Through August, the LLGP ranked 1,016th or in the 41st percentile. This was a decline from the 86th and 63rd percentiles over the previous two months.

The top performer to date is the TCW New America Premier Equities fund (TGUNX) up 25.6 percent, while the worst performer was the Pacific Advisors Mid Cap Value C fund (PMVCX) at -6.5 percent. For a review of each fund's profiles click here and here. The average return to date out of the mutual fund peer group was at 9.7 percent, while the mean was at 10.4 percent.

While the 9.4 percent return has underperformed the majority of the mutual fund peer benchmark, the four months remaining still offer upside potential to move back towards the top. Due to the fund's leaner holding profile, greater volatility will continue to be a possibility, especially due to the substantial percentage weighting of the top ten holdings.

The month of August witnessed a -1.6 percentage point decline. For the year, five of the eight months have now been positive. A minimum goal for the LLGP is to perform in-line to the mutual fund peer group mean. The gap currently is at 1 percentage point. While this may appear to be a narrow margin, the LLGP is going to need to outperform broader indices to make up ground, and to consistently perform well to finish out the year.

All expense ratio information is computed by a weighted average basis ((NYSE:WAB)). The WAB is simply the transaction fees incurred, divided by the average of each of the LLGP’s closing-day value. The original objective was to maintain the expense ratio near 0.5 percent, this level has obviously been exceeded due to the initial inception and build-up of holdings in the portfolio.

Through August, the expense ratio was at 1.5 percent, equaling all of last year’s transaction costs. The month of August witnessed 20 transactions which continues to add up. I am not concerned about an expense ratio over the long term., as I recognize that it will decline due to the increasing growth of the WAB. For example, next year’s expense ratio based upon a maximum cash in-flow scenario will possibly be less than 0.5 percent.

Where are the dividends? The dividend yield-on-cost (YOC) is another area that will simply take a little bit of time to increase. Additionally, management of positions will impact the magnitude of payouts. Originally, I was optimistic that the YOC would be closer to the 1 percent level, but as the portfolio has increased its total unit cost, the yield has been diminished. For 2018, the dividend YOC is estimated at 1.1 percent.

Conclusion

I remain content with the 9.4 percent performance to date. The long-term goal is to attain an average annual return of 10 percent or greater. Last year underperformed this goal, while 2017 is positioned to meet and/or exceed it.

The top four holdings within the LLGP will likely be a significant determining factor in whether or not this goal is met or not. As mentioned initially, there are still eight companies under consideration to be liquidated. As other positions have already been liquidated, there is ample cash available to continue to manage existing holdings.

Based on the prospects for the rest of 2017, it is unlikely that any new positions will be added. Areas of focus for liquidation include the energy sector, as well as larger legacy and conglomerate companies. Cautious optimism remains for solid gross domestic product ((NYSEMKT:GDP)) growth over the coming quarters. However, U.S. political risks and geopolitical tensions still pose uncertainties.