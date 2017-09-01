DryShips - Welcome To 'The Grand Chessboard' With George Economou

Source: Dreamstime

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS), a diversified owner of ocean-going cargo vessels that operate worldwide -- headquartered in Athens, Greece -- reported its Q2 FY 2017 earnings on Aug. 30, 2017, 61 days after the end of the fiscal quarter. We now understand that the delay happened for a very good reason: The results and the information provided in the earnings report were far poorer than expected by most market participants, and resulted in a significant price drop by 22% in the after-hours market. This is one more example that verifies the studies discussed in The Wall Street Journal article "The Unspoken Signals in Earnings Releases," which suggests companies that delay announcements are more likely to disclose earnings declines and to see their stock prices fall in the days and weeks that follow the disclosure.

Despite the poor earnings results, two events the management mentioned at the end of the report are jumping out at every existing and potential investor, which is the litigation update and the subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Based on these two disclosures, especially about the SEC investigation, which is very new, additional questions are being raised regarding the timing and real motivation behind the delayed earnings report. That's because one day before the earnings release, on Aug. 29, 2017, the CEO of DRYS, George Economou, announced in a press release the closing of the "private placement" of common shares. He also announced in another press release on the same day the "rights offering" for existing shareholders.

The question I have after all this: Can it be that a lower share price is now more important for the CEO than a higher share price? If so, what would be the motivation behind that?

Key Facts From the Q2 FY 2017 Earnings Report

Income Statement

Management reported a revenue increase of 4%, from $15.8 million in Q2 FY 2016 to $16.4 million in Q2 FY 2017, mainly driven by the significant improvement of Cape Size and Panamax rates (see graph below). Because of the higher shipping rates, the company was able to generate more revenue with a smaller fleet during Q2 FY 2017 than it did with a larger fleet during Q2 FY 2016. Please note that the company did not provide the time frame for these contracts.

Source: DRYS Daily Market Report

Despite higher revenues, however, the company was generating a loss per share of $37.12, primarily as a result of the higher "vessel and voyage" related operating expenses by 42.4%. They only calculated the loss per share with 421,418 outstanding shares. We must assume that the delivery of up to 14 vessels during the last few months incurred higher operating costs due to general maintenance in the dry-docking. Unfortunately, the company did not provide further details about this cost item.

Adjusted EBITDA negatively increased by 42.1% from $7.6 million in Q2 FY 2016 to $10.8 million in Q2 FY 2017. Please note that, based on the SEC filing,

the adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's lenders as a credit metric and the Company believes that it presents useful information to investors regarding a company's ability to service and/or incur indebtedness.

This means that the company will either have to pay higher interest rates when applying for a loan at a bank, or that they will have difficulties fulfilling loan payments if the key performance indicator (adjusted EBITDA) does not improve in the future.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet definitely improved from the previous quarters, mainly driven by the Kalani Investment equity raises of up to $800m by Aug. 11, 2017, and the acquisition of up to 17 additional vessels. The CEO stated the following in a press release:

We are pleased to complete another step in the transformation of DryShips. Going forward, DryShips can look to the future with optimism given its strong balance sheet and young and diversified fleet being in prime position to take advantage of any recovery in the underlying shipping markets it operates in.

However, we need to keep in mind that the company might face serious litigation charges in the future, due to the upcoming lawsuit cases in the middle of September 2017. Here is the original narrative based on the SEC filing:

Various complaints have been filed in the Marshall Islands and the United States alleging various violations by DryShips and/or two of its officers in connection with the securities laws of the United States and the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands requesting differing amounts of damages that in some instances have not yet been quantified. DryShips and its management believe these complaints are without merit and intend to vigorously defend themselves against these allegations.

Based on the balance sheet data, the 67.9 million outstanding shares and the last share price of $2.71 based on the AH closing price on Aug. 31, 2017, one analyst estimated the net asset value (NAV) share price to be roughly $5.50. That was offset by an accounting book value of $7.29, providing upside potential ranging from 103% to 208%. Due to the nature of the business in shipping stocks, however, (see "A Better Approach To Ship Valuations") most people in this sector refer to the NAV rather than the accounting book value of the assets. Either way, the calculations show that there is proper upside potential in the short term, which plays a rather significant role in terms of the right offerings.

Other Recent Developments

Private Placement: On Aug. 29, 2017, the company announced the closing of its previously announced sale of common shares to entities affiliated with its Chairman and CEO Economou for aggregate consideration of $100 million at a price of $2.75 per share (the private placement). The company did not receive any cash proceeds from the private placement. Economou has agreed, either directly or through his affiliated entities, to refrain from re-selling for a six-month period any common shares of the company acquired by him in the private placement and previously announced rights offering. The company has agreed not to conduct any equity offerings until after Dec. 31, 2017, without the prior approval of the majority of its unaffiliated shareholders.

Heidmar Acquisition: As of Aug. 29, 2017, following the closing of the private placement, the company owns 49% of Heidmar Holdings pursuant to a joint venture with Morgan Stanley. Heidmar is one of the largest independent tanker pool operators worldwide, commercially managing about 100 vessels.

Termination of Participation Rights: As of Aug. 29, 2017, following the closing of the private placement, the Deed of Participation Rights with Mountain Investments, Inc. -- an entity affiliated with Economou -- has been terminated.

Credit Facility With Sierra Investments: As of Aug. 29, 2017, following the closing of the private placement, the balance of the company's credit facility with Sierra Investments -- an entity affiliated with Economou -- stands at $173 million. Following the outcome of the previously announced rights offering and determination of the number of shares to be purchased pursuant to the backstop agreement with Sierra Investments, relating to the previously announced rights offering, the Sierra Credit Facility will be refinanced with a new loan facility secured by assets. The loan/value ratio will be 50%, have a tenor of five years, no amortization and the margin over LIBOR will be decreased to 4.5%. No arrangement fees or otherwise will be charged in connection with the refinancing.

Retirement of Series D Preferred Shares: As of Aug. 29, 2017, pursuant to the closing of the private placement, the Series D Preferred Shares held by Sifnos Shareholders -- an entity affiliated with Economou -- have been retired.

Rights Offering: As of Aug. 29, 2017, the company intends to launch its previously announced rights offering of shares of common stock, with par value of $0.01 per share (common stock). The rights offering is expected to be made through the pro-rata distribution of non-transferrable subscription rights to purchase, in the aggregate, up to 36,363,636 shares of common stock at a subscription price of $2.75 per share to shareholders on Aug. 31, 2017 (the record date). This will result in gross proceeds of up to $100 million.

SEC Subpoena: The company has also received a subpoena from the SEC requesting certain documents and information from the company in connection with offerings made by DRYS between June 2016 and July 2017. The company is providing the requested information to the SEC.

The Grand Chessboard - George Economou, the Strategiest and Mastermind of DRYS

Timeline

In the following chart, I illustrated the most important developments from Aug. 11, 2017, to Aug. 30, 2017, which should help you understand my logic at the very beginning of this article.

Source: TraderView, DRYS Homepage

Prior to August 2017, the company was going through a non-stop share dilution that was driving the share price down to all-time lows on almost any day (see "DryShips: Is The End Near?"). Unfortunately, this was not the only part as (voluntary) reverse stock splits were also conducted in order to speed up the dilution process and to secure for management (Economou) the majority ownership of the company.

As most investors were about to lose big, or even lost their entire investment, professional help was wanted to stop this financial bloodbath misery caused by Kalani Investment. A number of law firms started to investigate DRYS for violations of federal securities laws, and it seems they were successful. Because of the increasing pressure on the company to end the Kalani financing scheme with the U.S. lawyers, management obviously started to reevaluate the overall situation.

On Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, management "finally" announced the end of the Kalani financing scheme by at least the end of 2017, which caused a share price rally in the premarket on that day. Simultaneously, however, the company came up with another stock dilution idea, the so-called "private placement" deal, which basically states that Economou gets approximately 36.4 million shares at a price of $2.75 per share and the company gets $100 million. Because the deal became immediately effective, gains from the premarket (opening at $4.14 per share) didn't hold. It decreased by almost 27% from its opening to its closing at $3.04 per share, due to the dilution.

Also on the same day, the company announced a subsequent rights offering that would allow the existing shareholders to "purchase their pro rata portion of up to $100 million of the Company's common shares at a price of $2.75 per share. The Rights Offering will be backstopped in full by Sierra Investments Inc. ("Sierra"), an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou. Mr. Economou will not exercise his subscription rights in the Right Offering outside of the backstop commitment. The Company will have the right to cancel the Rights Offering or amend the terms thereof."

Unlike the private placement deal, the rights offering was not immediately effective as the record date was fixed for Aug. 31, 2017. Besides, it's said that the rights offering will be backstopped by Sierra in case the existing shareholders do not take advantage of the rights offering. In other words, the CEO secured himself the opportunity to get extra shares via its Sierra investment vehicle if the existing shareholders are not motivated to buy the rights offering at a price of $2.75 per share, when, for example, the share price at the record date would be lower than the right offering price.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, the company announced the closing of the private placement, one day prior to the earnings report. Based on the Q2 FY 2017 earnings report and the share price development (from Aug. 11, 2017 to Aug. 29, 2017), the CEO received, on average, a 17% price discount for its 36.4 million shares. He now owns more than 50% of DRYS. The company announced on the same day the details of the rights offering.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, the company reported its earnings for Q2 FY 2017 in the after-hours market. The poor report and the negative disclosure in terms of the SEC subpoena resulted in a 40% free fall of the share price in after-hours trading.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, the company announced the commencement of its previously announced rights offering (up to 36.4 million shares of common stock at a subscription price of $2.75 per share) to shareholders of the company on Aug. 31, 2017 (the record date). As per the company: "The deadline for participating in the rights offering is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Oct. 2, 2017, unless the rights offering is extended."

A key takeaway from the record date is that the share price opened at $2.47 after tanking in after-hours trading the previous day, driven by the poor earning report, and closed at $2.72. In other words, the share price is lower than the subscription price of $2.75 per share for the rights offering. Given the press release from that record day, however, shareholders have time to make a decision to take advantage of the rights offering by Oct. 2, 2017, depending on the share price development.

Scenario -- Sierra backstop needed

What is going to happen if the share price does not recover by Oct. 2, 2017, due to the upcoming litigation process, the pending litigation charges, and the SEC subpoena? Shareholders will think twice if they really should take advantage of the rights offering, especially when the subscription price of $2.75 is higher than the share price. If shareholders do not buy the rights offering, Sierra would jump in and backstop the right offering. The "winner" would be George Economou. As Sierra is an entity affiliated with Economou, he would own almost 70% of DRYS common shares via a complex transaction between him and Sierra, and gain absolute control over the company.

Scenario - No Sierra backstop needed

What happens when the share price fully recovers by Oct. 2, 2017, due to the successful defending against the claims of the court and the SEC? Shareholders would take advantage of the rights offering if the subscription price of $2.75 is lower than the share price, because they would now realize a discount. The "winners" would be Economou and the shareholders who held shares during the record date. Although Economou's ownership of DRYS common shares would be reduced to almost 30%, he probably would have enough voting power to beat any shareholder votes. He also would receive $100 million in cash being used for business purposes -- such as, for example, additional vessels.

Conclusion

The delay and the timing of the Q2 FY 2017 earnings report, in conjunction with the rights offering record date and its deadline, shows that Economou is positioning himself and his company for some big upcoming moves on the "Grand Chessboard." Big upcoming moves cover both risks (e.g., litigation charges and the SEC subpoena) and chances (e.g., an acquisition, geopolitical situations, more vessels, rising BDI, etc.). Dryships investors should watch the upcoming share price action in the next two weeks to see, for example, if it remains below $2.75. If so, we must assume that the company is very interested in keeping the share price low due to the Sierra backstop option, which would give the CEO absolute power.

I will not offer a buy or sell recommendation on this stock, but I would recommend that inexperienced investors and traders stay away from DRYS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.