Federal Reserve Watch: Summer Is Over And September Is Here

No one knows how this effort will be received by markets, nor how political efforts related to the debt limit, tax reform, etc., will fit into this picture.

Now, the fall begins, and Fed officials have indicated that they plan to begin reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet in September.

It was a relatively quiet summer for the officials of the Federal Reserve System. Very little happened in banking and financial markets that required any attention of the Fed. I am sure the Fed officials are happy about this, given all that they have gone through over the last ten years or so.

Over the past 13-week period, one quarter of the year, one major seasonal operating factor has resulted in a little more than $14 billion leaving the banking system. This operating factor is the movement of currency from the banking system into the hands of the non-bank public.

This seasonal drain can be counted upon and even extends back through the spring. Looking back to the middle of March, the time when the Fed last raised its policy rate of interest, almost $40 billion in cash has left the banking system and gone into private pockets and billfolds.

But, this occurs at a slow and steady pace and is no problem for the Fed to deal with.

The other major seasonal swing on the Fed’s balance sheet is the reduction of US Treasury deposits at the Federal Reserve. The Treasury’s General Account is the account that the Treasury writes checks on and, consequently, is the account that taxes are eventually paid into.

Over the past 13-weeks, from May 31 to August 30, the Treasury’s General Account at the Fed has declined by $123 billion. That is, the Treasury has been writing checks to the public and these checks are deposited into the commercial banking system and as the checks clear the Treasury’s General Account declines as funds are transferred over into commercial bank reserve balances.

It can be noted that if we go back into the middle of March, which we did to talk about earlier, we see that between March 15 and August 30, the balance in the Treasury’s General Account actually went up by almost $44 billion.

What happened here? Well, the time between March 15 and April 15 was tax-paying time and this is a time when tax funds are actually flowing into the Treasury’s account.

But, this is all normal, seasonal “stuff’ and it is something that the Fed handles very well.

So nothing exciting here, nothing to call attention to. Basically, boring central bank business.

Things were even so calm that the Fed was able to reduce the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet. Over the past 13-week period, the Fed has seen the amount of reverse repurchase agreements decline by almost $113 billion.

This, to me, indicates how peaceful the financial markets and the banking system have been.

The reduction in reverse repurchase agreements also frees up this “tool” of the Fed’s and gives Fed a lot more room for “operational flexibility” if it needs it as it moves on into the fall.

Toward the end of last year, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed’s books was at all-time historic highs. Fed officials, I’m sure feel more comfortable now because they have more “room to maneuver” - should they need it.

Consequently, since March 15, the time of the last Fed interest rate rise, the account Reserve Balances at Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for “excess reserves” at commercial banks, has dropped by a relatively small amount, by $36 billion. This is when the total amount of Reserve Balances of the banking system is over $2.33 trillion!

I hope that officials are well rested because the Fed is now entering a period where no one has ever gone before. The uncertainty about what is going to happen over the next six months or so, is substantial.

The scenario: the Fed’s “forward guidance” has prepared us for the beginning of a reduction in the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve. It will not be a rapid reduction, nor are all the parameters of the reduction known. And, Fed officials have warned us that at any time the effort to reduce the balance sheet can be ended.

But, the Fed believes, as most individuals do, that it needs to reduce the size of its balance sheet. Again, total assets at the Fed total around $4.5 trillion, up from around $925 billion just before the financial crises began in late 2007.

How far will the Fed reduce the balance sheet?

Here, your guess is as good as mine.

The crucial issue here is about the ultimate comfort of the commercial banking system to the reduction in reserve balances - the reduction in excess reserves.

Throughout this whole period of recovery, from July 2009 to now, Fed officials have been so careful. They have conducted policy through this time period always aiming to err on the side of too much ease, rather than risk any possibility that reserve balances would drop below the level that commercial banks desire them to be.

There is still the fear within the halls of the Federal Reserve that they might cause a replay of the 1937 period when reserve requirements were raised because of all the excess reserves in the banking system only to find out that the commercial banks desired to hold these excess reserves. When reserve requirements were raised, lowering excess reserves, the banking system pulled back, ceased lending, in an effort to get excess reserves back up to where they wanted them.

Federal Reserve officials will do almost anything to avoid a reoccurrence of such a result.

We are at the point, however, when Fed officials believe that the Fed’s securities portfolio needs to be reduced. The Fed needs to reduce the size of the portfolio so that it can begin to conduct “normal” open market operations. And, it needs to conduct “normal” open market operations to deal with seasonal “operational” movements, like in currency outstanding and tax payments and Treasury check payments, as well as to conduct “normal” changes in monetary policy.

The Fed cannot continue to use just repurchase agreements, movements in Treasury deposits, and term deposits to manage seasonal “operational” factors, and to conduct monetary policy. The demands of these needs can just be too large or too “urgent” for the Fed to rely on just these “tools.”

Still, we don’t know how investors will respond to the Fed’s efforts to reduce its balance sheet, to reduce its securities portfolio. And, there are a lot of other things going on. For example, the federal government has to deal in September with the debt limit, the federal budget, tax reform, and a couple of other things while the president seems to have introduced a game of “chicken” into the process given several of his demands upon the Congress.

Furthermore, the Fed’s “forward guidance” has indicated another possible rate increase in December although financial markets are giving this less than a fifty-fifty chance of happening. So, there is plenty to watch for this fall. Hopefully, Fed officials are sufficiently rested.

