Citigroup: This Won't End Well

Stock markets are still trading at elevated levels, and dividend investors are looking for ways to find value in difficult environments. But recent comments from Janet Yellen have only complicated the issue, as her clear defense of regulation within the banking sector have severely limited the outlook for the industry into the final months of this year. One stock that is now looking particularly vulnerable is Citigroup, Inc. (C), which has yet to overcome its revenue headwinds and still manages to trade near long-term highs. Major questions remain with respect to Citigroup’s ability to complete much-needed restructuring programs and the relatively weak dividend yield of 1.88% suggests that there are better opportunities elsewhere. There is still positive potential for Citigroup when viewing the stock from the multi-year time horizon. But when we consider the recent developments within the Federal Reserve and the rising potential for volatility in the stock market as a whole, the balance of the evidence suggests that the highs for the year have already been seen for Citigroup. We expect the stock to be trading lower by the end of 2017 as dividend investors look for better opportunities in other sections of the market.

By all accounts, Citigroup stock has had a very strong run since the financial crisis. Over the last five years, the stock has rallied almost 130%, and year-to-date we are seeing outperformance when compared to the S&P 500 (+14.44%). Most of this recent optimism has been supported by the stated intentions of the Trump administration, in its attempts to disrupt that was originally enacted to reduce inherent risks that had developed within the banking industry. But most of the post-election period has been characterized by political stalemates that have derailed many of these initial policy suggestions and this is already starting to make its impact felt in key sectors within the stock market.

Over the last few weeks, we have started to see rising stock volatility on several occasions, and this is an added element that puts this year’s rallies in Citigroup at further risk. Most of this activity has been attributed to geopolitical risks (i.e. military threats from North Korea, potential supply disruptions in energy after Hurricane Harvey). Trading volumes are now returning to full strength after the summer trading period, and this ultimately suggests that the trend directions that are established in the next few weeks could be enough to set the tone (bullish or bearish) for the remainder of this year.

As it often the case, Citigroup will remain vulnerable to potential changes in interest rates (or even the suggestion of changes in interest rates) and with the recent commentaries from Janet Yellen we can say that the ‘uncertainty factor’ is high on the agenda for the Fed. This could prevent further interest rate increases this year and we would expect the impact to be felt in Citigroup’s bottom line over the next few earnings reports.

Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

This is another issue that Citigroup bulls have overlooked, as declining revenue trends have been firmly in place over the last three years. These problems have been addressed to some extent but further restructuring will be needed in order to support the growth outlook in the company’s consumer businesses. We have seen Citigroup consistently miss its targets over the last decade as the bank has lagged severely in terms of returns posted on a comparative basis. Going forward, shareholders will need to see more transparency from Citigroup in order to accurately assess whether or not these issues have been addressed. Citigroup’s P/E of 13.57 is still higher than what is seen with Wells Fargo, Co. (WFC) and 12.65 and the comparative dividend yields do not favor Citigroup in this current context.

Citigroup Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

More immediately, the recent activity within the market signals further cause for concern as the latest rallies are contradicted by a bearish divergence seen in the weekly charts. Readings in the Commodity Channel Index are rolling over from overbought levels and this calls strongly for a decline that extends at least toward historical support at 60.90. Altogether, this creates a difficult fundamental environment that is being confirmed by the actual chart activity as it holds at elevated levels. Weak yield payouts from Citigroup will only detract further from the possible bullish arguments and so we will maintain the weakening stance on the stock until we see real evidence for rallies into next year.

