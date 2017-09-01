Trivago: Boom Or Bust?

Trivago (TRVG) is well known by its catchy television commercials as the biggest hotel meta-search website. The company has seen torrid growth and has recently pulled back to a much more reasonable level. This growth is supported by a massive push in advertising, dumping all of its revenue back into growth. Is TRVG now a good buy again? Or should you pass for something more conservative like Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN)? Trivago has a great situation because it benefits from competition in the industry as well as hotel growth in general. I will discuss why I believe a growth oriented investor should consider Trivago after its recent struggles along with industry favorites like Expedia (EXPE) or Priceline Group (PCLN).

First you must understand how Trivago works. It is very dependent on advertising to increase revenue. It uses an extremely large portion of its operating expenses on continuing to grow its brand recognition. The website itself is extremely simple. It provides you the best price on a hotel by searching most hotel websites for the best price. It then charges per click for the referrals it provides to those sites. This means that competition in the industry doesn’t hurt Trivago, since it is simply trying to connect the consumer with that best price. The consumer wins and Trivago wins making the long-term value great for customers. CEO Rolf Schromgens notes "To empower them, we provide them with expertise, with marketing tools and with enabling technology. Examples on the large asset titles side are tools like trivago intelligence, with which we democratize information around exposure rates and bidding." So by providing expertise to both customers as well as hotel chains, TRVG can act simply as a net benefit to all in the industry. Trivago has upped the ante here by increasing hotels in their database by 86% year over year to 1.8 million. This should continue to grow and allow them even more opportunities as those not on Trivago are at a significant disadvantage to their peers.

The travel industry is extremely competitive but Trivago is continuing to take a larger portion of the hotel market as it grows. As the above slide from TRVG Q2 report shows, a large percent of the market is still offline bookings. This is quickly transitioning to online as well, with 10.8% compound growth in the online category. The fact the market is fragmented among smaller players plays to the company's strength. TRVG saves you time by eliminating the need to check other websites, and saves you money by showing you all possible rates. This provides full transparency which is a feature that keeps people coming back. The current hotel market is $415 billion per year and Trivago holds under $1 billion of that. This shows they have a huge addressable market as the online shift continues. Let's take a closer look at the Q2 financials that saw the stop drop considerably.

Growth is the name of the game when it comes to the financials (Q2_2017_EarningsRelease.pdf). Revenue in Q2 2017 was 298.3M € or 67% growth over the 179M € of 2016. This is the same growth rate as Q1 which saw the stock hit a high of 24.27. The main reason for the selloff after the most recent earnings report appears to be a significantly lower adjusted EBITDA number. However with Trivago focusing solely on growing revenues as fast as possible and taking market share, this short-term change in profitability isn’t concerning. That said they did still increase adjusted EBITDA from 2.3 to 3.2 million euros from Q2 2016 to 2017. If the growth rate was to slow it would be much more concerning, but TRVG continues to advertise effectively and grow in new markets. Japan, India and Russia constitute a large amount of growth in Q2. Growth outside Europe and North America actually accelerated to 137% with 58.6M € of revenue from just 24.7M € in 2016. TRVG also offers a feature called Hotel Manager and Hotel Manager plus. This constitutes just 3.3M € of revenue, but in the future could become a significant part of their business. With 33,000 customers for Hotel Manager plus, in the far future it could act like Shopify Plus does for Shopify (SHOP). For now referral revenue and growing their share of online hotel traffic is the more important focus. They are continuing to add tools to help both sides of the market connect and that is why they are successful to date.

This focus is why TRVG spends 92% of its revenue on advertising expense. Especially as TRVG wants to expand into markets like Japan or India with very differing demographics the spend must continue to be strong. The return on advertising spend (ROAS) was lower in Q2 2017 than 2016 but only by 20 basis points - 113% vs. 115% in the prior year. This was primarily due to Europe where the spend is less effective as TRVG has a strong position established there already. A return of 100% shows a cumulative effect of advertising should continue for the foreseeable future in the revenue line. While Trivago will continue to invest in its "empowerment" model, the investments will pay off in earnings down the road. Luckily a business like TRVG shouldn't be priced on EBITDA or earnings for many more years. Investors may have focused on the metric this quarter as the stock had a large run up and wanted an excuse to take some shorter term profits from earlier in the year.

Technically the stock has bottomed after the large fall after Q2 in early August. The stock was certainly overbought at $24 but the uptrend is strong and buying under the 20-day moving average of 16.47 would be advisable. Sellers have disappeared and most of the holders of the name are looking at a multiple year timeframe for the growth here. Like other growth names you are paying a premium for the 50% level of growth in this name. But with the travel and experience market being a global tailwind in the 21st Century, TRVG is a name for any aggressive growth portfolio. You must be willing to accept some volatility in the name as the float is still small and the name has significant short interest. But if you like me believe the industry will continue to thrive Trivago is a premium way to play the growth for years to come.