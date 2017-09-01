Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Files For $500 Million Blank Check IPO

I'll provide an update as it moves closer to an IPO.

Due to its larger size, Social Capital Hedosophia may provide a lower risk profile than smaller tech SPACs focused on earlier stage companies.

Quick Take

Special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] firm Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (Pending:IPOAU) has filed a registration for a $500 million ‘blank check’ IPO.

The vehicle is associated with successful technology venture capitalist and ex-Facebook (FB) executive Chamath Palihapitiya and intends to use the proceeds to acquire an interest in a late stage, revenue generating technology company that does not otherwise wish to go through the IPO process.

Social Capital Hedosophia may offer a lower risk profile as a result of its size vs. other tech SPACs, enabling it to merge with a later stage, more fully developed technology company.

Company and Technology

Palo Alto, California-based Social Capital Hedosophia was founded in 2017 as a vehicle that must consummate at least one ‘initial business combination’ within 12 months of the IPO.

Management is headed by CEO and Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, who is also the founder of Social Capital, a prominent technology venture capital firm.

The company’s main assumptions and mission can be summarized as follows,

We believe the future success of the capital markets for technology companies is dependent on new company formation, the sustainability of robust private market funding and an increased willingness of private technology companies to become publicly-traded and therefore become available to a broader universe of investors who can benefit from their disruption and growth. Our mission is to create an alternative path to a traditional IPO for disruptive and agile technology companies to achieve their long-term objectives and overcome key deterrents to becoming public. By leveraging our extensive operational experience and network, we believe we can provide a number of significant benefits to potential targets and public market investors that can potentially lead to attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns in the public markets.

(Source: Social Capital Hedosophia S-1)

The firm’s sponsor is SCH Sponsor Corp, which intends to purchase 8 million warrants at a price of $1.50 per warrant. SCH currently holds 14.375 million of Class B ordinary shares which will automatically convert to Class A ordinary shares at the time of the first business combination the SPAC completes.

Market and Competition

The market for SPACs that acquire venture capital-backed technology companies is relatively new and due to the rise of late stage startups that are capable of going public at some price but choose not to for a variety of reasons.

I previously wrote about another technology SPAC filed recently, that of Draper Oakwood, in my article, Draper Oakwood Files For $50 Million Blank Check IPO.

Draper seeks to raise the comparatively much smaller amount of $50 million from the public to acquire a stake in a promising technology company.

Draper’s rationale is much the same as Social Capital’s in that it seeks to remove the barriers and business disruption associated with the IPO process for technology startup companies.

Social Capital also cited the poor ‘price discovery’ process, likely meaning that startups may be leaving too much money on the table if they price their IPO too low.

Financials and IPO Details

Since Social Capital Hedosophia is a blank check company organized solely to use the proceeds from the IPO to acquire a technology company, it has negligible financial operating history and its balance sheet as of May 10, 2017, is below:

(Source: Social Capital Hedosophia S-1)

As of May 10, 2017 the company had $25,000 in cash and $85,460 in total liabilities.

Social Capital Hedosophia intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 50 million units of Class A common stock and warrants at a proposed price of $10.00 per unit.

The firm expects to have gross proceeds of $512 million, expenses of $12 million and net proceeds of $500 million as detailed in the proforma Use of Proceeds below,

(Source: Social Capital Hedosophia S-1)

The sole listed manager of the IPO is Credit Suisse.

Commentary

This filing, along with that of Draper Oakwood, represents a new version for the use of a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC].

The benefit to technology company targets is to essentially remove the burden, cost and business disruption of going public by already taking care of that process before acquiring or merging with the startup.

The potential benefit to investors in this SPAC is a function of the relationship with successful technology VC Palihapitiya and his industry deal flow and contacts.

Palihapitiya has been in the VC business for several years, and although his firm, Social Capital, is relatively young by VC industry standards, it is considered one of the better performing firms.

Social Capital has raised three funds since 2011, totaling approximately $1.375 billion, and has invested in over 150 transactions including high performing startups such as Slack, SurveyMonkey and Wealthfront.

So, the SPAC will have access to an active and well-known quantity and a network of deal flow sources for a potential acquisition.

When comparing Social Capital Hedosophia to Draper Oakwood, one important preference I have is that its $500 million IPO is much larger than Draper Oakwood’s $50 million, which will allow it to merge with a much later stage startup.

This can effectively reduce risk for potential IPO investors since $50 million won’t buy much these days in the tech startup world and will limit Draper to merging with a much earlier stage company.

In contrast, with $500 million in the bank, Social Capital Hedosophia will likely be able to combine with a more developed industry participant, probably with more seasoned management, operating history and industry market share.

By taking the IPO process out of a late stage technology company’s financing processes, SPACs like Social Capital Hedosophia may be able to create efficiencies by bringing promising technology startups into the public domain.

Ultimately for investors, the wisdom of buying into a tech SPAC IPO is founded on the underlying assumptions, size of potential merger target and the SPAC’s management.

Social Capital Hedosophia looks to be the better option of the two tech SPACs that have filed so far.

I’ll provide an update as the IPO progresses.

