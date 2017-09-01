Is It The Right Time For Rite Aid?

It is no news that investors in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) have experienced a roller coaster ride throughout 2017 thus far. Shares have tumbled from a high of $8.77 on January 13th to Thursday's closing price of $2.42, or approximately 72%, following the revision and ultimate abandonment of the previously announced merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and the continued uncertainty regarding the current proposed transaction with Walgreens, as well as Rite Aid's future.

While the continued pessimistic outlook has persistently shaken weak-handed investors from their positions in Rite Aid's shares, it's important to remember the words described in Sun Tzu's The Art of War, "[i]n the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity." In fact, with the significant decline in volume in recent weeks and the support provided by the multiple bounces from the 52-week low of $2.21, along with the recent moves higher, now is a great time to revisit and assess the merits of Rite Aid shares as an investment for the short- and long-term investor.

What Has Happened in 2017?

Following the proposed merger agreement by Walgreens in October 2015 for consideration of $9.00 per share in cash to Rite Aid shareholders, the request for additional information by the FTC in December 2015 (commonly known as the "Second Request"), and by the asset purchase agreement by Fred's, Inc. (FRED) to acquire 865 Rite Aid stores for $950 million in an effort to satisfy the regulatory competition concerns of the FTC, Rite Aid shares rallied to a high of $8.77 on January 13th. However, the merger agreement's effective deadline of January 27, 2017, came and went, resulting in a revised merger agreement on January 30, 2017, extending the agreement to July 31, 2017, and whereby the reduced offer by Walgreens would be $6.50 to $7 per share in cash, contingent on how many Rite Aid stores were needed to be divested between 1,000 and 1,200 stores.

From the announcement of the amended terms of the merger agreement, Rite Aid shares fell from $6.93 on January 27th to $5.72 on the date of the announcement alone. Investor confidence in the deal's completion continued to erode over the spring and early summer, periodically exacerbated by multiple unsubstantiated reports of the deal's doomed future.

On May 8th, Walgreens certified substantial compliance with the FTC's Second Request, beginning the 60-day clock for the FTC to either block the merger by legal injunction or to allow it to close. Given the FTC commissioner makeup of one Democrat and one Republican, many investors and speculators alike placed their money on whether the FTC would allow the merger to pass, realizing that a split 1-1 vote between the two commissioners would allow for the merger to pass with no contingencies.

As luck - or a lack thereof - would have it, the FTC's deadline of July 7th would not be seen though. Instead, based on the feedback from the FTC, Walgreens and Rite Aid abandoned their merger agreement and the asset purchase agreement with Fred's on June 28, 2017, realizing the merger may have potentially been blocked had a vote been required. While there is no telling what the FTC might have actually done when their deadline came, Walgreens renegotiated with Rite Aid presumably from a position of strength to instead agree on an asset purchase transaction.

What's the Deal with the New Deal?

The new asset purchase agreement, dated June 28, 2017, calls for Walgreens to purchase 2,186 stores and 3 distribution centers from Rite Aid over time, along with the provision of certain transition services, for a purchase price of $5.175 billion in cash. In addition, Rite Aid also has the option to purchase generic drugs from a Walgreens subsidiary substantially equal to the cost to Walgreens for a period of 10 years. As well, Rite Aid received $325 million from Walgreens for the termination of the merger agreement, which was paid by June 30, 2017. The sale represents approximately 48% of the 4,523 stores currently owned by Rite Aid, and would leave Rite Aid as a multi-regional pharmacy retailer holding 2,337 stores primarily located in the Northeast and the West, with strong presences still remaining in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Washington, and Oregon. The companies have indicated the transaction is set to close by the end of 2017.

(Source: Rite Aid Investor Presentation, August, 9, 2017)

While the new asset purchase agreement does not require shareholder approval, it still requires regulatory approval, which sets up yet another bout with the FTC. In addition, the new asset purchase agreement also provided for a 60-day no solicitation of alternative proposals on Rite Aid's part. Interested buyers could still submit bona fide offers to Rite Aid for strategic transactions to acquire the remaining Rite Aid assets, but Rite Aid was not able to solicit, encourage, or help facilitate talks working towards a deal until this period expired. Even then, Rite Aid cannot engage in any transaction that would compete with the offer from Walgreens, but could still structure into a full acquisition as long as any interested buyer would assume the obligations of the asset purchase agreement with Walgreens.

Where Do We Stand Now?

Given the FTC's apparent lack in satisfaction of the previous merger agreement following its exhaustive 20-month review, and given the continued uncertainty surrounding the FTC's approval of the current deal, Rite Aid shares tumbled further following the announcement of the restructured transaction. Shares fell an additional 38% from the June 28th closing price of $3.93 to Thursday's closing price of $2.42. This effect was perhaps compounded by arbitrage speculators fleeing the stock in droves as the hopes for any quick cash payout from the merger agreement all but evaporated.

On August 16th, Walgreens and Rite Aid announced they were withdrawing their HSR filing with the intent to resubmit the filing by August 18th, restarting the FTC's 30-day clock for reviewing the transaction and determining whether they will block the deal, request information (via yet another Second Request), or allow the transaction to close without any further legal action. This is a departure from the path taken for the original merger agreement, when Walgreens and Rite Aid simply let the original 30-day clock run out and received a Second Request from the FTC accordingly. While the extension of the FTC's decision by yet another 30 days is certainly not welcomed news, it is certainly better than the alternative. In fact, pursuing a "Pull and Refile" is generally done when the companies believe the outstanding issues of the FTC may be resolved within an additional 30 days, thus alleviating the need of any broad-based and time-intensive request of additional information. While it doesn't always avoid a Second Request, the FTC notes that it does tend to at least limit the scope of a Second Request if not removes the need for one altogether.

[For more information on the Pull and Refile of HSR filings, see the FTC's commentary over this process here. As reference, it is also important to note that the FTC allowed the acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) by Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), after the companies also pursued a Pull and Refile. As discussed in the definitive proxy statement, Amazon and Whole Foods made their HSR filing on June 23rd. Amazon pulled the HSR filing on July 24th and stated its intent to refile within two days later, thus extending the FTC review period to as late as August 25th. On August 23rd, the FTC issued a statement regarding its decision to not pursue an investigation into the merger.]

This week also saw the expiration of the 60-day no solicitation period, allowing Rite Aid to now freely discuss alternative acquisition proposals with other interested buyers. That being said, Rite Aid shareholders are now in an all-too-familiar waiting game for news of some sort, whether regarding the status of the regulatory antitrust review and/or any news of additional acquisition prospects for Rite Aid's equity or remaining assets. Over the past 8 months, this waiting game has proven to be one that has favored sellers of the stock, continuing the downward momentum of the stock price. This trend seems to be reversing in recent weeks though. Volume has significantly decreased and Rite Aid's stock has found support in the $2.20s as weak-handed shareholders and short sellers have seemed to exhaust their will to sell at such low prices, while long-term shareholders and buyers are cautiously adding to their positions ahead of any news.

What Would Make the Stock Go Up?

As mentioned above, several potential catalysts exist that could boost shares of Rite Aid higher. While some would recommend holding off until facts are more well-known and certain, uncertainty is the very thing that causes such deep discounts in the market. My goal is to help illustrate which things may or may not be important to focus on in formulating whether now is a good time to invest, all the while arriving at the conclusion that today's opportunity is one potentially worth taking given an understanding of the risks involved.

Expiration of No Solicitation Period

To start, the expiration of the no solicitation period now gives Rite Aid options to monetize the remaining assets it holds. Whereas Rite Aid was previously restricted on what could be done in discussing alternative acquisition proposals, that time has now passed.

However, that does not mean that Rite Aid is free to voluntarily terminate the deal with Walgreens or that they are able to accept any deal with a third party that would compete with or cause the deal with Walgreens not to happen. The new asset purchase agreement with Walgreens is fairly explicit regarding the nature of any alternative acquisition proposals from other interested buyers and how no deal can be accepted that would compete with the deal already struck with Walgreens. Any acceptance of such an offer would cause a breach of the contract with Walgreens subject to legal recourse - an outcome neither Rite Aid nor any potential buyer would want.

This means that any interested buyer could offer to purchase certain remaining assets of Rite Aid's in a separate transaction, whether it be the remaining stores or distribution centers, or Rite Aid's pharmacy benefit manager ("PBM"), EnvisionRX.

This also does not mean that any interested buyer could not offer to acquire Rite Aid via an acquisition or merger though. The deal with Walgreens still allows for such transactions, so long as the buyer would also assume whatever obligations under the Walgreens deal might apply. In other words, a buyer could still buyout Rite Aid, as long as they still agree to go through with the sale of the 2,186 stores at the stated terms to Walgreens pursuant to the agreement. However, given this potential obligation on any offer, many bidders may opt to wait until more clarity is seen on the FTC's decision for the Walgreens agreement.

That's not to say that a bidder might not agree to some sort of contingency depending on the outcome of the FTC's decision. However, acquisition proposals tend to require lots of time for negotiations and due diligence (consider how long the process was for Rite Aid in the original merger agreement with Walgreens and with how many other parties, as detailed in Rite Aid's previous preliminary proxy statement). With that in mind, it is much more likely that the FTC decision will be known before any news regarding alternative acquisition proposals will be announced, and that no such contingencies would even be necessary at that point.

Regulatory Decision on Walgreens Asset Purchase Agreement

In light of the discussion above, the most pertinent catalyst in the near term relates to the FTC's decision on whether the asset purchase agreement with Walgreens is allowed to proceed. As mentioned earlier, Walgreens pulled the HSR filing on August 16th after discussions with Rite Aid, with plans to refile within two business days. Investor Relations for Rite Aid confirmed the HSR refiling was made by August 18th, setting the FTC's initial 30-day review period to expire after September 18th (the 30th day is Sunday, September 17th, but the review period is extended in these instances to include the next day that does not fall on a weekend of U.S. holiday).

As indicated in the stock price of Rite Aid following the announcement of this new deal with Walgreens, the market is clearly exhausted with the regulatory review process, after suffering through 20 months of it for the previous merger agreement. Many participants simply resort to the conclusion that "if they didn't like it then, they won't like it now." However, many speculated the FTC's primary issue with the merger agreement didn't necessarily fall on the merger itself but rather on the willingness and (more importantly) ability of Fred's to acquire the assets needed to be divested and operate the assets in a manner to maintain competition.

The new deal with Walgreens alleviates this concern in that it is significantly smaller in size, leaving Rite Aid a continuing operating competitor and no longer requiring the need for a third party acquirer of assets. Even if the FTC had concerns regarding certain concentrated markets if the acquisition were allowed to proceed, the Walgreens deal allows for up to 150 stores to be replaced by other comparable stores agreed upon by Walgreens and Rite Aid (or a purchase price reduction for cases where no other comparable stores exist or would be approved).

In addition, given the clear intent on Walgreens to acquire some essence of the Rite Aid stores despite the numerous regulatory setbacks along the way, each new revision or deal presumably works towards a better mix that would finally achieve regulatory approval. This is summed up perfectly by the Chief Counsel for Walgreens during the conference call on June 29th, stating:

[w]e should assume we have taken a kind of specific feedback from the agency that we have received over the last 22 odd months in formulating store package that we have agreed with Rite Aid … I can tell you that we have designed it in a way, which has been carefully thought through with Rite Aid with our counsel to take a kind of all the feedback that we received during the last 22 months of a very detailed review process.

One potential concern with the new deal is the removal of Rite Aid as a large national player, given its significantly reduced store size. With such reduction in size comes less negotiation power for drug pricing, which could lead to higher costs to Rite Aid and ultimately a harder ability for the company to compete on an ongoing basis. This seems to be addressed, however, through the option afforded to Rite Aid to purchase generic drugs at a cost substantially equal to that of Walgreens for a period of 10 years. This in itself is a large asset to Rite Aid, but more importantly shows regulators that Rite Aid will still be able to source its drugs for prices equal to those of its competitors, thus allowing the company to effectively compete instead of being priced out of its remaining markets.

While we still do not officially know what the outcome would have been if the two FTC commissioners had voted on the previous merger agreement, the likelihood of an approval of the current asset purchase transaction is presumably far greater, given the tailored nature of the revised deal given the feedback by FTC staff throughout the review process. This is further evidenced through the use of the Pull and Refile of the HSR filing, indicative that Walgreens and Rite Aid believe they could possibly relieve any outstanding regulatory concerns of the FTC by extending the review period the additional 30 days instead of going through yet another Second Request (the last one lasting from December 2015 until the merger agreement was abandoned in June 2017).

All of these signs yield little indication of an outright block of the deal by the FTC. Even the likelihood of a Second Request (or at least the scope of one, if applicable) is starting to diminish given the handling of the Pull and Refile of the HSR filings two weeks ago. Accordingly, the most likely course appears to be a green-light from regulators, all by the September 18th deadline, less than three weeks from now.

What Does FTC Approval Mean for Rite Aid?

Rite Aid has stated its intended use of the cash infusion from the termination fee and the sale of its stores to Walgreens, as highlighted below.

(Source: Rite Aid Investor Presentation, August, 9, 2017)

The bulk of the proceeds will be used to pay down an estimated $4.9 billion of its highest interest-bearing debt, significantly reducing the company's leverage and ongoing interest expense. Most arguing the bearish case for Rite Aid point to its long-term debt as the leading cause of any future hardships of the company. Given the long-term debt of $7.2 billion at fiscal year ending March 4, 2017, the Walgreens transaction could lower this amount to a much more manageable $2.3 billion, compared to the company's current market cap of $2.49 billion.

(Source: Rite Aid Investor Presentation, August, 9, 2017)

As a part of its disclosures, Rite Aid has also released pro forma estimates of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, shown above, allowing for the effect of the transaction on the FY 2017 results. These pro forma amounts, like the debt amounts mentioned above, assume an immediate application of the effects of the transaction, as opposed to the gradual nature of the effects as will be seen in reality, and also do not account for any synergies from the generic drug costs or anti-synergies from the smaller size of the company going forward. With that in mind, the pro forma results released by the company show an increase in annual Net Income from $4.053 million to $93,134 million, most of which is due to the reduced interest expense from carrying less long-term debt.

Perhaps more impressive is the impact to Adjusted EBITDA. Despite selling nearly half its stores, Adjusted EBITDA based on FY 2017 numbers would only decrease from $1.137 billion to $743 million. Much of this seems to relate to the fact that the stores being retained by Rite Aids will yield a higher average revenue per store, as shown below, indicating that the stores being purchased by Walgreens on average are the lower revenue-generating stores.

(Source: Rite Aid Investor Presentation, August, 9, 2017)

In addition, Rite Aid will still hold its PBM, EnvisionRX, which generated $6.4 billion of revenues in FY 2017. EnvisionRX was acquired in June 2015 for a cost of approximately $2.09 billion - $1.882 billion in cash and the issuance of 27,754,000 shares of Rite Aid (at the time of announcement, valued at approximately $210 million). EnvisionRX has seen an impressive growth in the past two years, having increased its revenue from just $4.3 billion in FY 2015 to its $6.4 billion mark in FY 2017.

(Source: Rite Aid Investor Presentation, August, 9, 2017)

The resulting company will certainly be smaller from its reduced store count, but will be operating from a much more financially healthy position while retaining its higher revenue-generating operations. This also translates into a better acquisition candidate for potential buyers, and a better candidate for investors' portfolio upon breaking the trend of regulatory letdowns.

So, What Is Rite Aid Worth?

The question any investor will ask when evaluating whether Rite Aid makes a sound investment or not. While the catalysts are certainly in place, it's still important to generally know what Rite Aid should be valued at after the transaction closes. While this is often an elusive target that we try to quantify, we have a few ways to help guide us to an answer in this case.

Valuation Approach #1

One of the best gauges for what a company is worth, according to Mario Gabelli, is based on what an "informed industrialist would pay to purchase assets with similar characteristics." While the market tries to define the value of a company based on the recent trading price, an "informed industrialist" sees the business for what it is an assigns a value to it accordingly based on an understanding of the business and in comparison to other companies in the same business.

One of the best things given to Rite Aid shareholders, both in the previous merger agreement as well as the new asset purchase agreement, is what Walgreens is saying the business is worth. Walgreens is a company that knows better than anyone what Rite Aid's business is likely worth, given that they are in the same business itself. Not only that, but the two transactions have now given us a guide for knowing what the entire business is worth, as well as what a portion of the business is worth.

Walgreens has already indicated just 7 months ago that the entire business of Rite Aid (even after disposing 1,000 to 1,200 stores) is somewhere in the neighborhood of $6.50 to $7 per share. While Walgreens also has several incentives to overpay, including the recapture of the largest retail pharmacy in the United States from CVS and an estimated $1 billion in synergies, this is a good starting place for understanding what Rite Aid might be worth.

However, that valuation can certainly change given the transaction at hand, as a smaller company might not demand the same premium offered to a nationwide behemoth. So let's turn our attention to what Walgreens said the 2,186 stores of Rite Aid are worth and extrapolate the value from there.

Walgreens is willing to pay $5.175 billion in cash for 2,186 Rite Aid stores. As a reminder, these stores generate less revenues on average than the remaining Rite Aid stores, and will still offer synergies of $400 million to Walgreens. In order to be conservative, let's ignore any premium for the higher revenue stores and let's also take into account the full $400 million of synergies as if Walgreens would be willing to overpay for that amount (which they wouldn't, because these synergies will be realized over time and it would be easier for Walgreens to not pursue the transaction if no net benefit would be added). For these purposes, we will also ignore any current assets and liabilities, especially since Walgreens will acquire a portion of each as they relate to the acquired stores.

Rite Aid would also retain EnvisionRX, which we know they paid $2.09 billion for just 2 years ago. Given the revenue growth, we can also very conservatively say that the PBM is still worth at least what Rite Aid paid for it in 2015, if not much more.

As shown below, the remaining stores would therefore represent a value of $5.10 billion, based on the adjusted consideration from Walgreens. The PBM would also be worth an additional $2.09 billion, and the long-term debt would be reduced to $2.34 billion as discussed earlier. The resulting equity would thus be worth $4.85 billion on a conservative basis, or $4.61 per share. Realistically, the equity would be worth more, but the application of these conservative allowances can help illustrate to a potential investor what a floor on the equity price might be, based on what Walgreens is willing to pay (also keeping in mind what Walgreens willingly negotiated to pay just 7 months ago).

(Source: Author's Calculations)

Valuation Approach #2

Reading through the merger negotiations outlined in Rite Aid's preliminary proxy statement for the merger agreement (see above), you'll notice several references to EBITDA multiples in determining the appropriate consideration for Walgreens to pay to Rite Aid as a part of the merger. Even if we do not follow the approach taken in Valuation Approach #1, we can still try to value the business based on the Adjusted EBITDA following the closing of the transaction accordingly.

As mentioned, following the closing of the transaction and based on FY 2017 numbers, Rite Aid's Adjusted EBITDA would be reduced to $743 million, and long-term debt would be reduced to $2.34 billion. The calculations below show what the resulting share price would be based on EV/EBITDA multiples of 12, 11, and 10. In addition, the far right column shows what the implied EV/EBITDA multiple would be based on Thursday's closing price of $2.42 per share. For reference, GuruFocus indicates the industry median multiple among pharmaceutical retailers to be 11.79, while Walgreens currently yields a multiple of 13.10. Even from a conservative post-transaction multiple of 10, Rite Aid shares would be worth $4.83 per share.

(Source: Author's Calculations)

How Can Investors Take Advantage of Today's Discount?

Given the facts and the undervalued nature of the shares at today's prices, the question a potential investor may be asking is how should one capitalize on this opportunity?

Of course the easiest answer and the one applicable to most investors would be to purchase shares with available capital at or around the current market price. Lately, shares of Rite Aid tend to see an early morning boost followed by a slight pullback, but there is no guarantee that will continue to happen. Use limit orders wisely, and be prepared in the short term if shares either ratchet higher or drag lower.

For those that are familiar with me, you'll know that I typically prefer the use of option-writing strategies when entering and exiting positions in order to generate additional returns. However, given the potential short-term catalysts for Rite Aid, I generally won't recommend this strategy for today's opportunity. As such, I think the most appropriate way to take advantage of the opportunity in Rite Aid today is by purchasing shares as opposed to writing options.

Instead, you would only want to pursue an option-writing strategy if you are still uncertain about the risks of an FTC block or Second Request sending Rite Aid shares lower and are still comfortable purchasing shares at a lower price if that happens. As always, it's important to note that options involve risk and are not suitable for everyone. Option trading can be speculative in nature and carry substantial risk of loss accordingly.

For those willing to purchase, say, 1,000 shares of Rite Aid at the current market price, would you be even more willing to purchase those same 1,000 shares at a month or so from now at a price even lower than the market price? What if you could get paid to wait and purchase the shares at the lower price? Even better, right? This is essentially what writing cash-secured put options accomplishes.

Instead of paying $2.42/share today, one could instead agree to buy the shares at $2.00/share on October 20, 2017 (after FTC news is known for better or worse), by selling 10 put options (1 option contract equals 100 shares). This represents a discount to the current market price of about 17.36%. In agreeing to do so, an investor at the close of Thursday could reasonably be paid a premium of about $0.09/share (bid: $0.09 - ask: $0.10, absent of transaction fees) immediately. If the shares close on October 20th at a price below $2.00, you would purchase the 1,000 shares at $2.00/share, or $2,000. However, you would also have the $90 collected in premiums for selling the put options, leaving your true net cost at $1,910 for purchasing the shares, or $1.91/share. If the shares close at or above $2.00/share on October 20th, the option expires worthless and you get to keep the $90 you were paid in premiums. This represents a gain of 4.50% on the $2,000 of capital that would have been used to acquire the shares, or about 32.85% on an annualized basis for the 50 days of the option's life. You could then follow up the next month by writing similar options to try and acquire the shares at a discounted price again.

Regardless of your investment strategy, this article has hopefully illustrated the undervalued nature of shares of Rite Aid and has provided a few alternatives in how to capitalize on this mispricing offered to us by the market today.

Disclosures

All views expressed in this article are the current opinion of the author and are for discussion and illustrative purposes only. The information in this article should in no way be regarded as individual investment advice. Readers should consider the risks before making any investment decisions and consult independent advice where necessary.

The author is long RAD through his ownership of common shares and of short-term call options in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.