Ambow Education Files For $5 Million U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we know more details about the IPO.

Management has posted uneven financial results which is surprising given the growing Chinese market for education.

Ambow Education wants to raise $5 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Beijing-based Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO), a Chinese educational service company, intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A Ordinary Shares.

Ambow provides various educational services to China-based customers, including career training, K-12 in school education, tutoring, international education programs and online educational courses.

The firm has posted uneven financial results in what should be a significant growth industry.

Company and Technology

Beijing-based Ambow Education was founded in the 1990’s to provide educational services including K-12 in school education, career training, test preparation and online services.

Management is headed by Jin Huang, who was previously a founding engineer at Avant!, where he was responsible for product design and engineering management.

From 2000 to 2007, Ambow raised $167M in 3 Rounds from 7 Investors, including Actis, Avenue Capital Group, and JAFCO Asia.

The primary offerings of Ambow include learning engine, which enables students to personalize studying method, a tracking system, which records the student's studying progress, and an e-learning platform, which provides online education. It also provides K-12 education services, joint school development programs, university entrance examination preparation and after-school tutoring, and pre-university skills assessment test services, information technology [IT] preparation, and corporate training.

Market and Competition

According to a report issued by the London-based investment bank IBIS Capital, the global education market was worth $4.4 trillion in 2013 and is expected to grow some 23 percent by 2017.

Technavio’s market research analyst predicts that the global higher education market will grow steadily at a CAGR of above 20% by 2021. The growth may be driven by a decline in public funding, globalization of education, and growing importance of education.

According to research prepared by Deloitte, the size of Chinese education market is expected to grow from 1.6 trillion yuan in 2015 to 2.9 trillion yuan by 2020, a total growth of 81% during the five-year period, for an average of 16% per year.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar education services in China include:

New Oriental Education & Technology

Global Education & Technology Group

BJBG

Financials and IPO Details

AMBOW’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue has been increasing since 2016 but declined in prior years

revenue has been increasing since but declined in prior years Gross margin has fluctuated between 30 - 45%

Cash flow has been negative, but at a lower rate in recent periods

Below are the company’s operational results for the past four and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Revenue

1Q 2017: RMB 77 million, 12% increase vs. prior

2016: RMB 412 million ($59 million), 4% increase vs. prior

2015: RMB 396 million, 4% decrease vs. prior

2014: RMB 412 million, 23% decrease vs. prior

2013: RMB 537 million

Gross Margin (%)

1Q 2017: 34%

2016: 43%

2015: 38%

2014: 33%

2013: 33%

Cash Flow From Operations

1Q 2017: RMB 21 million cash used in operations

2016: RMB 18 million cash used in operations

2015: RMB 40 million cash used in operations

2014: RMB 160 million cash used in operations

2013: RMB 161 million cash used in operation

As of March 31, 2017, the company had RMB 26 million in cash and RMB 833 million in total liabilities.

Ambow intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of American Depositary Shares of its class A ordinary shares.

Ambow says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including to upgrade and expand our schools and learning centers, teacher training programs and research and development of our educational content and to fund our working capital.

The company has not indicated any managers for the IPO.

Commentary

Ambow operates primarily as an integrated offline and online provider of a variety of educational services.

The firm has developed a proprietary platform that is focused on the China market, and its service offerings cover K-12, vocational and enterprise training areas, so Ambow provides a full range of educational services.

The Chinese market has seen rapid growth in demand for education, which is highly prized by a large segment of the Chinese population.

Additionally, as more Chinese move into urban centers, the geographic trends are favorable to firms such as Ambow by making it easier for them to effectively market services to more homogenous and addressable market segments.

Management has performed well in recent periods from a financial perspective, securing high (but uneven) gross margins and moving toward profitability.

However, the drop in topline revenue from 2013 through 2015 is concerning, especially because management failed to address the reasons why in the F-1 filing.

Additionally, although 1Q 2017 showed a comparable growth rate of 12% vs. 1Q 2016, the industry itself is expected be growing faster, at an average rate of 16%, indicating potential underperformance vs. the potential industry growth rate if the forecasts are accurate.

Ambow’s financial performance is a question mark for me, given its uneven results in recent periods and in the context of a growing industry.

When we know more details about the IPO, such as expected share price range and proposed post-IPO market capitalization, I’ll provide a final opinion.

