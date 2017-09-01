JD.com: Cheap Exposure To Thriving Market

Thesis



Investing in JD.com (JD) is a good way to gain exposure to the Chinese e-commerce market without paying a premium. The company is trading at a discount to its closest peer Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). While I do not believe that discount to close substantially, the discount already is so large that it is unnecessary. While BABA trades at a P/S of 17, JD.com trades at a price to sales of 1.3. I believe that JD.com should trade closer to a 1.5 p/sales. Additionally, the company is benefiting from a positive secular trend in China as the government seeks to create alternative sources of economic growth through its Internet Plus strategy.



Introduction



One who invests in JD does so to gain exposure in the Chinese e-commerce market. I’d like to argue that JD as a company is much more interesting than a simple Chinese e-commerce play.



Let me clarify that I fully understand the Chinese e-commerce play. Around 500 million people did their shopping online last year, which was around 40 million more than the year before that. This growth was spurred by government incentives, which has encouraged online purchases under the Internet Plus strategy.



For those who don’t know, the internet plus strategy is the embodiment of the goal to urbanize the economy. A detailed explanation of what exactly the Internet Plus strategy encompasses is beyond the scope of this article. Simply put, China recognizes that their fast growth is not sustainable so in anticipation of this, the country is trying to find alternative economic growth sources.



This is because China will eventually become industrialized and developed which means that the “easy” sources of economic growth will no longer be available. The Internet Plus strategy aims to keep up and profit from the information trend also known as digitalization. For more on China’s strategy, readers can inform themselves here and here.



JD.com clear beneficiary



When we zoom back in on JD, we can clearly see that the Internet Plus strategy will benefit, and is currently benefiting, JD.com. As an investment, this is somewhat of a rarity. Often times, investments are made on the merits of a company. This is not to say that JD as a company does not warrant an investment. Rather, it is an attempt to opine on the benefits of investing in a company as well as a positive secular trend.



Qualitative assessments such as given above are all fine and dandy, but when push comes to shove, an investment is about cold hard numbers. The numbers supporting the above laid out hypothesis are easy to find. In 2016, 15% of the retail market consisted of online purchase. In 2015, this number stood at roughly 13%. I sympathize with those who conclude that this is an underwhelming development. However, I would argue that we must acknowledge that the growth rate is of importance here and not merely market share. Viewed from that angle, we can conclude that the Chinese online retail market is a double-digit growth industry. Alas, arriving at 15% from 13% implies a 15% growth rate. In that same period, JD recorded 44% growth, indicating somewhat of an economic moat given that the company was able to outgrow the industry. Perhaps the previous sentence suffices, yet I would like to stress that this is possible precisely because the industry is so relatively young.



Company expanding in Indonesia



As alluded to in the introduction, this is not the most interesting part of JD.com. JD’s management recognizes that e-commerce is not only an opportunity in China but in much of the rest of the world. Perhaps I should state “in much of the world where Amazon is not active.” This is a fair statement given that Amazon dominates the largest western market. I do not aim to state that a comparison between Amazon and JD is an apples to apples one. Nonetheless, it is clear that these are both e-commerce players.



In any case, in recognizing that e-commerce is a profitable opportunity, the company has made several investments. Management’s investment in Indonesia is conceivably the most notable one. The investment in Indonesia will be done through Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce company. This is a break from the company’s tendency to grow organically, a development which I view as a positive one. I acknowledge that growing organically tends to keep the balance sheet relatively healthy. On the other hand, this is a unique opportunity. Labeling an investment in e-commerce as unique might sound like hyperbole. This is probably because e-commerce seems so average to the average westerner. In reality, it is an extremely young industry that is dawning upon us. It is akin to cars replacing horses.



Circling back to Tokopedia, the investment is a “sure thing.” The Indonesian e-commerce market is younger than most e-commerce markets. The market is expected to grow to $65 billion in 2020 from $8 billion currently. There are many factors contributing to this rapid development and a detailed breakdown of all these factors is beyond the scope of this article.



For a quick rundown, see the slide below.



Source is a PDF (first link) Fact Sheet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark



The investment in Tokopedia would value the company at roughly a billion dollars. It also would improve the probability of combating Alibaba.



Perhaps Alibaba is a better company but not a better investment



A discussion on JD’s opportunities cannot be held without at least mentioning Alibaba, a discussion that most JD investors see as a nuisance, probably due to the fact that JD is, in fact, inferior to Alibaba in terms of market size and economic moat. I am not stating that their business models would allow for an apple to apple comparison. What I am stating is that these companies are eating slices from the same pie.



In my view, many are irrational in discussing the merits of JD vs. Alibaba or vice versa. It is as if one company can only “win” while the other loses. It is clear that, in business, value almost is always created at the expense of others. Capitalism calls this phenomenon “profit.” Many take this to mean that a winner must be followed by losers. The reality is that you can have winners.



In other words, the fact that Alibaba is outperforming JD from a market size perspective does not allow to imply that JD is a bad investment.



In fact, as we discuss the valuation perspective it becomes clear that JD is considerably cheaper than Alibaba. Given that these companies operate in a very young industry, I find it appropriate to value them on a price to sales basis. Alibaba trades at a price to sales of 17. On a standalone basis, this is an enormous premium and quite unheard of. For perspective, Amazon, a company considered overvalued by many, trades at a price to sales ratio of 3.



JD trades at a very reasonable price to sales of 1.3, which is clearly a lot more reasonable. Perhaps this is due to BABA having a more prolific and well known CEO which helps reduce the “China risk” fear that investors typically have when deciding whether to invest in a Chinese company. Whatever the case may be, clearly such a huge discrepancy in valuation should not exist. JD is expected to turn a profit next year. Currently, the company has been aggressively spending to grow its business. The company is expected to turn a profit next year and report an EPS of $0.87 a share.



As many investors only consider profitable companies (absent any hype) this should create a catalyst for the stock in the year to come. I believe that the lack of profitability has been a big contributor to the company’s discount versus BABA. I also believe the differences in CEO has contributed to BABA gaining more exposure to the US equity markets. Lastly, as stated earlier, I believe that this has helped investors trust BABA more. As such, I do not believe that the discount will completely dissipate as I find it unlikely that JD would find a similar CEO.



However, a price to sales of at least 1.5, a valuation the company has enjoyed earlier, seems at least reasonable to me. The company will continue to expand its revenue as it is profiting from a very beneficial secular trend. As such, significant upside exists even without a multiple expansion. For the reasons above, I believe that JD.com could trade at around $50 within the next years, which represents an upside of roughly 20%.



Conclusion



JD.com is a good way to gain exposure in the Chinese e-commerce market without paying a premium. Unless, of course, one views a bet on e-commerce as uninformed and naïve. Given the facts laid out above, a bet on e-commerce is clearly not uninformed and naïve. In fact, it is a quite logical and straightforward decision. That is why I would like to replace the word “bet” with “investment.”