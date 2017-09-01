Get Short Seadrill Into This Morning's Bogus Takeover News

Seadrill shareholders should use this opportunity to sell their remaining holdings in the company.

Get short the shares but wait for the momentum to abate.

Seadrill will file for bankruptcy in about two weeks with shareholders projected to be either wiped out or receiving minimal recovery.

Bloomberg report on the company being a takeover target of Chinese state-owned China Merchant Group causes pre-market buying frenzy.

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

As the time of this writing, Seadrill's common shares are up more than 100% in pre-market as Bloomberg has been running a story about a Chinese state-owned conglomerate considering a takeover of the company:

State-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group is exploring acquisitions of offshore rig operators, which have struggled to recover from a collapse in oil-industry spending, people with knowledge of the matter said. As part of this analysis, the Chinese firm has looked at various assets and companies including Seadrill Ltd. and Shelf Drilling Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Deliberations are at an early stage, and China Merchants hasn't made any formal offers, according to the people. It may opt to pick off assets as opposed to full takeovers, the people said. China Merchants Group hasn't yet finalized the exact structure of any potential deals and could decide against pursuing the purchases, according to the people.

Photo: Semi-Submersible rig "West Hercules - Source: OffshoreEnergyToday.com

Obviously, investors chasing the stock aggressively in pre-market haven't read the entire article as it clearly states that:

China Merchants Group said in an emailed statement the company has not considered buying offshore drilling operators such as Seadrill and Shelf Drilling.

In fact, the company has repeatedly issued bold warnings about the consequences of its impending financial restructuring:

As previously disclosed, we continue to believe that implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly. (...) It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will involve the raising of approximately $1 billion of new capital, an approximately five year extension of our bank facilities and a deferral of amortizations and will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards.

As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal or no recovery for their existing shares.

I have discussed the issue in a series of articles on the company and firmly stand to my projections that current Seadrill shareholders will either be wiped out or, under a best case scenario, be allocated some out-of-the-money warrants to purchase equity in the restructured company.

With bankruptcy just two weeks away, short sellers have already positioned accordingly and are now getting caught flat footed by the momentum crowd chasing the stock in pre-market.

Remember also that eighteen months ago, the shares managed to stage a legendary rally with the stock price shooting up several hundred percent within a single session.

But this time, things are very much different as the bankruptcy deadline is approaching fast. Watch the pre-market rally fade later in the day and the stock price approaching new all-time lows over the next two weeks.

Get short the shares but don't fight the momentum crowd - simply wait until momentum abates somewhat and use a measured approach to build your position. Don't short into the upmove, as the rally can be violent. Better wait until the shares have apparently reversed course.

Bottom line:

A great chance for Seadrill's remaining shareholders to dispose of positions ahead of bankruptcy and a perfect short setup for experienced traders and speculative investors.

Seadrill will file for bankruptcy roughly two weeks from now and current equityholders will either be wiped out or receive minimal recovery.

Don't build a short position into this morning's violent upmove, just be patient and wait for volume to slow down and shares to reverse course.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

