Market Volatility Bulletin: August Jobs Report Underwhelms, But Equities Hold Up (For Now)

A look at the Vol Correlation Indicator as explanatory to why vol was so low throughout July.

The headline non-farm payroll numbers were not horrific, but they were a miss, with downgrades to reported figures for June and July.

The August non-farm payrolls number came in at 156,000 below estimates of 180,000; June jobs estimates were downgraded 21,000 fewer and July 20,000 fewer jobs. The average for the past three months is estimated at 185,000. For the direct link to the BLS, click here. For a CNBC rundown, click here.

From the BLS release:

Perhaps there will be a knock-on effect due to Harvey in the months ahead, but it has yet to show up in these data.

The direct market effect is actually a yawn, as futures were ginned up for the jobs number before it was released and were sitting about where you see them in the screenshot throughout a good chunk of the evening session.

Source: CME Fedwatch Tool

Fed Funds rate has steadily taken down the likelihood of a December rate hike, and that trend continued over the past couple days, in spite of the stronger Q2 GDP revision. The probability of two rate hikes for the remainder of the year have more or less collapsed since August 1.

The PM complex have retained gains after the jobs report, while the original dollar weakness has faded somewhat, at least against the Euro and the Yen (CAD is a notable exception).

Shout Out

Today we want to cite interesting work done by Steve Evans on the article he posted yesterday entitled Harvey Economic Loss Could Be Up To $75bn: Moody's Analytics.

According to Mr. Evans, Moody's Analytics said that it estimates the price tag for southeast Texas alone as between $51 billion to $75 billion. At the upper end of that range the hurricane's price tag would equal that of Superstorm Sandy, and come second only to Hurricane Katrina in terms of the costliest natural disasters to strike the U.S. in recent history.

Moody's Analytics projects $30 billion to $40 billion of property damage to homes and vehicles, $10 billion to $15 billion of costs to businesses, as offices, stores and industrial space are damaged by flooding, and another $5 billion to $10 billion of infrastructure as well.

Because the damage is not entirely contained only within Southeast Texas, there are estimates that the full impact could approach $100Bn to the US economy.

The author quotes Moody's:

The long-term economic damage associated with Harvey remains likely to be concentrated in the residential market. Damaged roads and bridges will be repaired, and firms whose assets were damaged can largely rely on insurance to rebuild. But a lack of flood insurance for homeowners will prevent the type of full-scale reconstruction effort that might otherwise be expected. This could have significant long-term ramifications, weighing on household wealth and consumption, while even potentially making a dent in the region's very strong population growth. Estimates of lost output have increased to account for the severity of the storm. Houston, the nation's fifth largest economy, is sitting dormant and even if it reawakens next week, it will not be clicking on all cylinders as firms and residents deal with the storm's aftermath. Further, jobs that can be done remotely-primarily office-using positions-are made more difficult by power outages and the displacement of residents, both of which make telecommuting that much more challenging.

Mr. Evans explains that "the lost output is now estimated as costing from $6 billion to $10 billion, so when added to the other estimates above the total comes to the $75 billion of economic impact".

This is a short but worthwhile read. We'd like to add a few thoughts before we discuss volatility.

First, 2016 estimates show Houston as the fourth largest city in the United States:

Source: Wikipedia

Second, though tempting, direct comparisons in terms of markets should not be attempted with respect to Hurricane Sandy from 2012. No two events are the same.

Back in October 2012, the S&P was still muddling around in the 1425 region when Sandy hit. More importantly, vol readings were much higher. QE had not yet begun, nor had "buy the dip". People still had the "Fiscal Cliff" on their mind (they talked about it nonstop on CNBC).

More importantly still, the hurricane took place just 10 days or so before the 2012 presidential election. Remember the famous Chris Christie-Obama embrace (" I'm so glad you're here")?

Naturally, we have a different political, geopolitical, monetary, and market-vol environment today. And so don't let anyone tell you from one or two data points how Harvey is "supposed to" impact the markets based on past events. Perhaps the impact will escalate, and perhaps equities will push right past it.

Finally, it can be informative, and almost certainly interesting, to read people's theories as to how the market will respond. Read them! Learn from them. We just read a lot on how so and so needs to respond this way because last time this happen… you get the idea.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday was a great day for vol shorts (XIV). Spot VIX got hammered - down about 8% on the session. We're now back to plumbing the low 10s, and this while the S&P is only down about one percent from its all-time high put in on August 8th.

The more difficult question for long vol players (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) is: what's it take to sustain a push higher? Really, almost anything and everything that could have led to an increase has been put on the table. And sure 10.32 (for spot) is higher than the prints we were getting in July during the lowest readings of all time for the index.

…But here we are again. Readers have noted several times the depressed December contract reading, which is quite typical.

We'd like to share an excellent comment left yesterday by atom&humber on the nature of the August "flare up".

We shot over to the CBOE site and looked up some historical data for correlation indicators (KCJ). We found the following table by clicking around some:

CBOE began disseminating index data on these indicators in July 2009, and we see from the 52-week range that indeed pairwise correlation for the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500 got down to a low of 23.98! That's quite low "average" correlation, and what it basically meant was that there was a great deal of diversification benefit from holding the large basket of stocks (i.e. The index) vs. the "linear" volatility one would have if the individual companies moved in tandem; which of course is something they do when equities tank.

As the correlations tightened up, individual stocks started moving more in the same direction (though still not very tight). Once that process unfolded, the index itself had more room to move.

At any rate, the KCJ got "all the way" back up to 42 or so in mid August, and we have now rapidly descended back down to around 31.

Thank you A&H for this cool tool - we'll definitely keep an eye on this indicator!

First, recall that we have a holiday-shortened week coming up; weekly vols can be a touch unreliable or subject to a different sort of interpretation based on this.

Even with that caveat - it is amazing just how beaten down not only the weekly ATM straddle got in just the last day, but more importantly the monthly contract! Monthly vol at 7.6 merits your attention as a buy. Even in the dregs of July we didn't see monthly straddles trade far below 7.5.

As always, think carefully about selling that straddle if you get a brief push higher. This is a classic case of "everyone knows that everyone knows that volatility only gets to rise for a day or so". In the broader historical framework, this thinking is dangerous. But we live in the anomaly, and have done so at least for a year.

Now, last time the monthly contract was trading sub 7.5, the quarterly contract was trading around 9.3. As we said above about Hurricane Harvey, that does not mean that the quarterly has to fall. But it does mean that the recent historical record did not support the current gap between the two contracts.

Conclusion

As always, thank you for reading. The jobs numbers are certain to give folks plenty to talk about over the weekend. But to our minds, the vol crush that began on Tuesday is the truly newsworthy event.

We'll post some more over the weekend; we are looking to expand our reach into some other kinds of discussions and topics beyond volatility. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please let us know or PM us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.