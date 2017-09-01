ROTY Volume 1 Edition 26: Transparency, Updates, Advanced Trading Strategies And Trades

Updates are provided on three positions, including one in which I am seeing too much weakness even in the face of good news.

Welcome to the 26th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)



General Commentary

There was some confusion by readers regarding yesterday's post which I answered in the comments. Long story short, I noticed slight weakness in Steadymed (STDY) in the past week or so and decided to take a small loss in order to pick up a more promising stock with more near term upside potential. As the article was written Sunday, it didn't get published until Monday afternoon (turnaround time was my fault due to a few errors, not the editors).

While it works against performance of the ROTY model account, I still stand by my transparency rule. All trades are executed at the closing price the day an article is published. Readers have noticed that several of my pieces have possibly instigated or contributed to upward price movement in shares (especially those that are event based). However, the transparency rule will not be changed. We took the full 38.65% loss.

Here is an updated link of realized profits/losses to date (referential use only). While it's been a rocky start due to a variety of factors, I'm still confident in outperformance over time. I've enjoyed this format quite a bit, as it's aided me in converting a strategy that has worked for me over the years into a clear model for readers to be able to follow along, whether replicating trades or simply to learn a thing or two.

On a side note, shares of Steadymed were down only 15% or so premarket. If one of my holdings has bad news and shares are down slightly, one advanced strategy (if one has an idea of the ultimate downside) is to take the loss early in premarket. I've used this strategy many times to cut down losses, most recently with Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) in which I nearly broke even and the stock tanked during the regular trading session after. Most ¨newbies¨ probably should not do this, as the premarket and postmarket sessions can be likened to the Wild West. Share price movements can be exaggerated in one direction or the other, bigger players often take advantage of retail fish by pushing shares down or upward to take advantage of greed or fear. However, if one can read these patterns and take advantage of them when appropriate using limit orders, they can serve to amplify gains (when a premarket jump is more than warranted on good news) or lessen losses (when a stock is showing unusual strength after bad news that warrants a bigger drop). Just my two cents as always from watching trading action over the past nine years or so.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- The ROTY model account owns a full position in expectation of continues sales growth and 4053-101 dystrophin data coming by year end. See my most recent write-up here. Recent strength is attributed to takeover rumors- while that's nothing new, I believe it is in big pharma's interests to acquire soon as the price tag could increase significantly by year end.

Zogenix (ZGNX)- New contributor Statbeyond Consulting wrote an excellent piece on the probability of success for data for the phase three study in Dravet syndrome. The ROTY model account holds a half position in expectation of positive results- while I am quite optimistic as well, position size was reduced in order to reduce risk. I had expected a runup in share price in order to take gains off the table while retaining upside- in this case it didn't occur and so I reacted accordingly using our rules.

Shotspotter (SSTI)- I like this story a lot- the theme, sales growth and other factors are aligning nicely. However, the stock just doesn't seem to move up significantly, even on what I consider material news such as the recent Secret Service testing. I won't be stubborn- I will be taking this one off my Contenders List as well so that I'm not tempted to reenter.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Adding to position in GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- Total position size will now be a half position. See my original write-up on the company here. The stock continues to show strength and I expect a decent runup into ASH in November. Buying the dips appears to be a reasonable strategy.

GLYC data by YCharts

2. Selling our position in Shotspotter (SSTI)- I wouldn't be surprised to see this one take off without me, but share price weakness in light of good news and a strong day for the markets makes me believe this could see high single digits soon. The ROTY model account will take the slight loss and move on.

3. Initiating a quarter sized position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)- See my most recent write-up here. We will be looking to buy the dips in the ROTY model account and there are several ways for value to be created here. Their first in class Notch 3 Mab AV-353 could be monetized and TIVO-3 data in the first quarter could instigate a runup in the near term. Study results should be presented soon for the TiNivo study utilizing tivozanib in combination with Opdivo in RCC patients and I am optimistic due to high selectivity and immunomodulatory properties of tivozanib.

Final Thoughts

As always, look for a weekend blog post or two from me discussing strategy and other important aspects. A special thanks to a few readers (you know who you are) who have been sharing my work and providing me useful feedback. My goal is to continue to improve this ¨service¨ and its format, knowing that returns will come as I stick to my strategy.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.