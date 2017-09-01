DryShips: Just Get Out

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

We think the case for avoiding DryShips (DRYS) has never been stronger, with the company's recent disclosure that the Securities and Exchange Commission has now subpoenaed the company and, we believe, is likely investigating it due to a series of questionable transactions the company took part in over the course of the last 18 months. The company's earnings press release stated:

The Company has also received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") requesting certain documents and information from the Company in connection with offerings made by the Company between June 2016 and July 2017. The Company is providing the requested information to the SEC.

For those who have followed the DRYS story, you would know that the main point of contention for many shareholders and analysts alike has been the company's notorious propensity for performing dilutive equity raises, and then reverse splitting the stock over and over again. This has resulted in an almost total loss of shareholder value over the last couple years, as well as plenty of cash in the bank for the company, which can then use that to purchase assets and, more importantly, pay its executives.

DRYS data by YCharts

Up until now, the only question that we've had to wonder about has been whether or not the company would eventually stop performing these reverse splits, and put shareholders in a position to actually purchase the stock at a point where the share structure would not be blown out further. This was an angle that we investigated in a couple of our previous DRYS articles, and one that we promptly gave up on after management consummated further dilutive transactions subsequent to our articles. The way that we last left it was that management shouldn't be trusted, and that the stock should be avoided.

However, at that point, we didn't think it was completely impossible that DRYS would cease performing these types of transactions and eventually "straighten up and fly right." We promised to continue to follow the story and update our readers on our findings as new developments took place. Then, this week, as the company reported its earnings it also noted that it had received a subpoena from the SEC.

While many people have been crying foul about DRYS for a while, it wasn't a given that the SEC was even going to step in. We thought regulators might want to take a look at some of the transactions, especially since some of them were alleged to have been related in nature and beneficial to the CEO alone, but we weren't sure it was going to happen. While the method of performing equity raises and following them with reverse splits is certainly detrimental to shareholders, we're not quite sure it's actually illegal, per se. Granted, we are not securities lawyers and are not giving out legal advice, but selling stock and performing reverse splits are two tools that are legally available and widely used by public companies.

That said, the way in which these transactions took place, repetitively and all within a short frame of time, might be what is of concern to regulators. Certainly, those without the financial acumen necessary to understand the playbook the company was running are likely very happy to see regulators get involved in what no doubt probably feels like an abusive situation from their part. To the outside investor without knowledge of how these transactions take place and without an understanding of how share structures work, you might have experienced a 99% loss in shares that you bought only months ago and be wondering why. At the same time, shareholders see a company that is now flush with cash, buying new assets, and easily meeting its obligation to pay its executives. It certainly must feel unfair.

The disclosure of the SEC subpoena takes a company that was already on our "do not trade" list and reinforces it further as a company that should be avoided. Some companies give you one or two reasons to avoid them, but DRYS piles red flag on top of red flag, all of which screamed at us to avoid the stock. The fact that management has lost credibility with regard to looking out for shareholders, combined with allegations of transactions that have been somewhat related in nature and piled on top of a brand new SEC subpoena, give us all the reason we need to avoid DRYS for its continued tenure as a public company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.