DineEquity Inc.: Dip Your Toes?

The restaurant space is one of the most challenged industries today. The first obvious reason is that consumers have more options available to them, and it comes as a triple threat: 1) people want to be more healthy, 2) online platforms are offering grocery delivery and others provide packaged "meals," and 3) more competition. There is also evidence that younger generations are actually racking up large credit card balances to dine out, which may drive sustained downward pressure to traffic overtime as well.

Currently, National Restaurant News shows that broader traffic for restaurants has declined on average by 3% every month on a year-over-year basis throughout 2017. Traffic declines force operators to be more promotional, which comes through deals and more advertising, both which impact reduce margins. Simultaneously, labor/wage pressures have been a hampering cost pressure spanning due to higher minimum wages and higher healthcare costs.

These are macro factors that all operators need to deal with. The difference is what management does in terms of product offering and store base locations. Fortunately for investors, the company is taking these two issues very seriously as revealed in 2Q.

New Heads In Town

DineEquity (DIN) just hired Stephen Joyce who has multiple decades of experience in the restaurant industry. He has also served on the DineEquity board. Upon his hiring, the company announced more stores closures for AppleBees and more openings for iHop. These names are not healthy choices, a drawback in today's consumer place, but they still hold their own. Net net management disclosed that total store closures for 2017 would be less than 1% of the total portfolio. A simple translation for this is that the portfolio remains healthy overall.

Based on filings, iHop is actually outperforming the broader average with flat to slightly negative comps whereas AppleBees is steeply underperforming with mid to high single digit declines. Management just hired a new Chief Culinary Officer for AppleBees to introduce new food items in tandem with pricing deals. With this transition over the next couple of quarters and an appropriate advertising mix (heavily TV focused) - traffic could stabilize over the next year.

Some Numbers

Given the company's heavy debt load, investors should not completely discount unstable FCFs and rising interest rates. Credit risk can wreak havoc on valuations from both an economic and investor sentiment perspective. The one positive however is most stores are franchised-owned which translates to low capital intensity and high cash flow conversion.

Based on the second quarter press release, FCF guidance was adjusted down from mid-point $101 million to $81 million for 2017. At $40/share, that puts the stock at 8.8x FCF which is reasonable given macro pressures and the specific challenges attached to AppleBees. Higher average checks will not improve traffic overtime in our opinion. Catering to the customer will drive a loss of incremental gross margin dollars and slightly higher SG&A. As a base case, let's take the bottom of management's range at $76 million and even expect slight erosion thereafter to be conservative.

Bottom Line

Most of the cash flow is being return via dividends; the current yield is approximately 10%. MSD capital, long time owners of the stock (who were sellers), recently turned into buyers of the equity at $40/share. The total sum was $3 million in August. This should be taken with a grain of salt however. It's not like this group "knows something" the market does not.

These business challenges are straightforward and the recovery partly depends on execution and more so consumer response - this is without a doubt a hard space to operate in. All said, we would consider the stock fairly priced today from a total return perspective. Some investors may consider it worthwhile for dividend income but we would be more inclined to accumulate in the low to mid $30s. Thank you for reading and please comment below.