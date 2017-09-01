More Than A Retailer, Lululemon Is A Buy

Bucking the general trend of a slowdown in athleisure space, Lululemon (LULU) managed to report an impressive earnings result yesterday. The company sourced much of its revenue growth in the men's business and an online warehouse sale that single handedly contributed 14% points to the e-commerce comparable sales figure. Since the warehouse sale was not baked into its previous projections, LULU has now raised its full year revenue guidance by $150 million and diluted EPS guidance by ~5 cents.

The company currently trades at roughly 24 times the forward earnings multiple which when adjusted for growth appears compelling relative to some of its competitors in the space. The company's brand equity is way ahead of its store footprint giving Lululemon significant room for expansion. And higher operating margins relative to peers is likely to ensure more of that growth trickles down to the bottomline and eventually to shareholders. As the company leverages more of its SG&A costs and website enhancements lead to more conversion, I expect operating margins to revert to 20% by FY2020. I consequently see the firm outperforming the market over the long run.

Q2 Review and Commentary

Net sales were up 13% to $581 million. When we look at merchandise categories, bottoms seem to driving company revenues to the top, literally. In both men's and women's pants categories, the company saw sell-throughs north of 20%. I think the warehouse sale would have been disconcerting if the company had lost pricing in the quarter. The attractive growth characteristics of the athleisure space has seen new entrants as well as incumbents engaging in aggressive discounting to win market share. Customers have adapted themselves to these tactics by shopping only during the discounting window. Many players have consequently lost margins much to the dismay of shareholders. With Lululemon though, adjusted gross margins improved 220 basis points and allayed those fears. Lower product costs and pricing gains elsewhere had offset markdowns during the sale. The company also brushed away concerns regarding the regularity of such sales. Management stated that such sales are dictated by its inventory position and the lack of predictable cadence ensures that the customer does not wait for a discounting window.

The company's vision of $4 billion in sales by FY2020 seems overly optimistic at present. My projections see the company reaching this goal after the second quarter in FY2022 for an average revenue CAGR of 9.4%. While one could argue that the company's historical growth rate in the last three years has averaged over 13.5%, I don't think they are sustainable given growing competitive threats. I could be wrong on this because of the uncertainty associated with the reception of new product introductions. LULU's Enlite bra which was introduced last quarter has quickly become a best seller. In the third quarter, the firm is again scheduled to launch a new innovation - its Everlux fabric designed to wick away sweat, which could succeed given the positioning. But I would rather err on the side of caution or be less bullish on an already bullish thesis.

Conclusion

As Robin Lewis, a renowned retail expert describes here, it would be a mistake to describe Lululemon as just another retailer. It would be akin to calling Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) a coffee shop. The experiential element in Lululemon is what gives it loyalty and in effect pricing power. While recent trends have spooked investors in the athleisure space, I see Lululemon as being "relatively" immune to such threats. Therefore, I think LULU is a decent pick for a growth stock in a portfolio.

