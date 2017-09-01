Allergan: Restasis Is Under Siege By Mylan And Teva

If AGN loses then competitors could launch copycat drugs. That would be devastating to AGN.

Allergan (AGN) is currently in U.S. District Court defending Restasis - one of its top-selling drugs - from copycat drug makers. The company is accusing generic rivals of violating its patent protections:

The trial started Monday at U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas, where Allergan is challenging Mylan (MYL), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Akorn and Inno Pharma, a division of Pfizer (PFE). In a note late Monday, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat said the testimony was "incrementally positive" for Allergan on Day 1. But the trial is just getting started, as Raffat noted. Allergan filed the suit after Mylan and Teva applied for approval with their proposed Restasis generics.

While Allergan claims patent infringement its rivals see litigation as a veiled attempt to extend exclusivity for Restasis. The original patent on Restasis was due to expire in May 2014. However, Allergan was able to get the patents extended through 2024 with "issuance of very narrow patents covering the exact concentrations of active and inactive ingredients used in the commercial embodiment." That extension could be in jeopardy depending on how the trial proceedings go.

The Situation

Restasis is a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated to increase tear production in patients whose tear production is presumed to be suppressed due to ocular inflammation. Dry eye disease connotes a condition in which the eye does not produce an adequate volume of tears or when the tears are not of the correct consistency. The disease affects about 5% of the adult population age 30-40 and 10% to 15% of adults over age 65.

Restasis is of major importance to Allergan. Its Q2 sales of $354 million were the company's second-best seller behind Botox. It also represents about 9% of Allergan's $4.0 billion in product sales.

Allergan's Q2 revenue and EBITDA grew Y/Y by 9% and 13%, respectively. Revenue from U.S. Specialized Therapeutics (43% of total revenue), and International (21% of total revenue) both grew by double-digits. Their growth was offset by a 1% decline in U.S. General Medicine (36% of total revenue). Restasis (included in therapeutics) experienced a 9% decline in revenue.

The drug is receiving a challenge from Shire's (SHPG) eye therapy Xiidra, which achieved approval for dry eye treatment in the second half of 2016. Prior to that Restasis had practically controlled the market for dry eye treatment.

Potential Financial Impact of Generics

The therapeutics segment that Restasis is a part of has a contribution margin of nearly 69% versus 61% for generics, and 54% for international. Any additional loss of revenue from Restasis could potentially have an out-sized impact on Allergan's contribution margin and EBITDA. Also, Allergan has an enterprise value of nearly $100 billion. The company built its empire by acquiring other pharmaceutical companies and rationalizing costs like SG&A and research and development. The company can demonstrate to show top line growth as long as acquisitions continue. Once acquisitions slow or are halted then Allergan's momentum could come into question.

As financial markets continue to reach new heights it could become prohibitively expensive for Allergan to make acquisitions within the biotechnology space. It is paramount that it generates organic growth in order to justify its lofty 15x EBITDA multiple. Generic competition for Restasis could stymie what little organic growth Allergan has.

Lastly, management estimates Allergan's debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is around 4.0x. Moody's currently rates the company's debt at Baa3 - lower medium grade. If debt-to-adjusted EBITDA exceeds 4.0x for a protracted period then Moody's could cut Allergan to junk status. I believe a ratings downgrade could create a loss of confidence in AGN and crust the stock. A loss of patent exclusivity to Allergan's second-best selling drug could prompt Moody's to act.

Conclusion

In addition to the U.S. District Court case Allergan is facing an inter partes review of Restasis patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) later this month. According to Bernstein analysts, if Allergan loses both the District Court trial and the PTAB review, Restasis generics could hit the market shortly thereafter. Such an event could sink AGN. Investors should avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AGN, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.