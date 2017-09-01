Seadrill: Don't Get Burned By This Rumor

Seadrill (SDRL) started Friday trading on a very positive note following Bloomberg report that the company was among drillers that China Merchants Group evaluated as potential acquisition targets. In my view, the stock presents an "opportunity" to lose money on both the long and the short side now, and both investors and traders should continue to avoid shares of Seadrill until restructuring negotiations are complete. Here's why.

The Bloomberg report named Seadrill as one of the companies that was considered by China Merchants Group. The report also stated that Chinese state-owned conglomerate was evaluating individual asset purchases. In an emailed statement, the conglomerate stated that it had not considered buying Seadrill or Shelf Drilling. In essence, this is not even an acquisition rumor; it's a rumor about potential interest in various acquisitions.

Even if China Merchants Group is really interested in Seadrill, it will wait until the end of restructuring negotiations. There is no reason to become Seadrill shareholder right now as existing shareholders will get minimal or no recovery for their shares, according to the company's latest report. The potential strong shareholder would have been good news for Seadrill's bank creditors, who are likely to postpone maturities of debt and would hope to get paid in full in the future. However, any moves will be made after the company finishes its restructuring and emerges from Chapter 11 with new equity.

A question arises: if it is rather obvious that China Merchants Group won't make an offer for Seadrill before the end of restructuring even if it is interested in such acquisition, why the stock is up 75%? There are several reasons for this. First, penny stocks often move big in percentage terms because they are so cheap that even a 10 cent move is significant. Second, stocks like Seadrill attract many speculators who are likely to place their bets on any news that could, in theory, be beneficial to Seadrill. I also expect that the liquidity of Seadrill stock attracts many trading algorithms, which typically enhance volatility.

The move is not rational. I see no reason to own Seadrill stock ahead of restructuring. However, even a short bet (if you find shares to short) may go wrong as irrational moves sometimes last longer than a trader expects, so you can be easily stopped out of your position. Therefore, Seadrill stock in its current state looks dangerous for both longs and shorts. Restructuring details are expected to be announced by September 12. That's not much time to wait. After the details are released, investors and traders would be able to make a rational bet if they so choose. Until then, it's a pure casino.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.