Lululemon: Expecting Disaster

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has caught our attention this morning as it looks like the stock could have some momentum following its just reported Q2 earnings. You know this was really a highly anticipated quarter. Sure, most quarters are anticipated, but it was widely believed that this quarter could set direction for the stock. This is because all of retail has been under pressure. This is especially true for any name in apparel or shoes, and even more so for those companies that have anything to do with athletics. We are of course taking a bath in the sector, thanks to competitive pressure and changing consumer patterns. Lululemon is not immune, and it has faced its own set of issues. But with some shocking earnings reports in sports and apparel related names this earnings season, this was a highly anticipated event. Clearly, something went right, as the stock is rallying 8% at the time of this writing.

The company is reporting that it had a strong early summer sales season, and as such put up some solid results. Should you be bullish? We wouldn’t go that far, given the name is pretty expensive at 28 times trailing earnings. But there is reason to be positive. The company delivered sales of $581.1 million. This was an increase of 13% over last year’s results, even when controlling for currency fluctuations. It is also important to point out that these sales beat estimates by a wide margin, surpassing consensus expectations by $13.5 million.

Of course, we need to know where these sales are coming from. Perhaps the best gauge for the health of a business in this fickle sector is to examine same store, or comparable, sales. In general, with very few exceptions, when comp sales are negative, we will never recommend the stock. Comparable same store sales were up 2%. This is a positive. It is also important to realize that the direct to consumer business is shining, with net revenue up 30%, although this included a warehouse sale to move inventory. If we back this out, direct to consumer revenues were still 16% higher. Taken as a whole, total comparable sales were up 7%. This is a big win. Laurent Potdevin, CEO, stated:

"Our performance reflects the growing global consumer response to lululemon's unique position as the leading brand that defines an active, mindful lifestyle. Through continuing to deliver category-defining product innovation, we are creating experiences that our guests, both existing and new, desire. This strong brand momentum reinforces my confidence in our long-term strategy. The acceleration that we have seen across the business in the second quarter enables us to take another positive step on our path towards achieving $4 billion in revenue by 2020. Finally, I would also like to express my gratitude for the constant energy and determination of our teams and ambassadors, who powerfully bring our brand to life."

A huge positive to see the company still eyeing $4 billion in annual revenue by 2020. When we factor in expenses and the rise in sales, income from operations was $68.7 million, a decrease of 7% compared to last year. Adjusted income from operations increased by $0.2 million to $74.1 million. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings were $0.39 per share, versus $0.38 per share last year. While this growth is minimal, the company was expected to do much worse. These earnings trounced estimates by $0.04.

Beyond the strong performance for this company that was priced for strong growth, the company upped guidance for the year. For 2017, net revenue to should be in the range of $2.545 billion to $2.595 billion based on a total comparable sales increase in the low-single digits. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.04 to $2.11 for the full year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.42 for the year. The guidance does not reflect potential future repurchases of the shares, which in the present quarter, it bought back 1.5 million shares. All things considered, you should stick by the name at present levels. The company has delivered.

