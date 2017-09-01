Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biotech Surges Ahead

All the notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and a Spotlight feature on The Medicines Group are below.

Gilead's purchase of Kite Pharma on Monday has rekindled hope for an uptick in M&A in the sector and the ESMO conference has boosted oncology names.

The biotech sector continues to surge this week. The main biotech indices advanced almost three percent on Thursday in what has been a powerful rally.

"Nostalgia has a way of blocking the reality of the past." - Shannon L. Adler

It has been one of the best weeks for the biotech sector in quite some time. The main biotech indices have surged to close out the month of August. They were up almost three percent in trading on Thursday and now stand at highs last achieved very late in 2015.

The acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) by Gilead Sciences (GILD) Monday has reigniting the "animal spirits" in the M&A market. CAR-T and oncology concerns have been very strong as result of this announce deal this week. The European Society for Oncology Medicine (ESMO) that has been ongoing all week also has been a tailwind for that sub-sector of the market.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click here on my profile, hit the big orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Small cap SteadyMed (STDY) was one stock that did not participate in the big rally Thursday. The shares plunged by a third on the day after the company announced it had received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA for its New Drug Application for its compound Trevyent for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. The company has requested a meeting with the agency to align on issues that must be close before it can resubmit the NDA.

MacroGenics (MGNX) could come under some pressure in trading today. Janssen Biotech is terminating the collaboration and license agreement with the company relating to the development of duvortuxizumab. Enrollment of the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of this molecule will be being discontinued. Janssen made the decision after a number of patients in this study developed treatment-related neurotoxicity similar to what has been observed with other CD19-targeting T-cell therapies. Janssen will continue to develop another molecule with MacroGenics who has numerous 'shots on goal' which we discussed in a recent article.

Daiichi Sanko is denying a rumor that it received a buyout offer from AstraZeneca (AZN) late last year. That had caused the shares to surge when disclosed earlier this week on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Japanese drug maker also announced it is terminating its 2014 development and commercialization deal with Charleston Laboratories related to hydrocodone products and will take a $250 million charge to account for the impaired loss.

Different takes on the news around Janssen and MacroGenics this morning from analysts. Citigroup cuts its price target to $18 on the announcement. SunTrust Robinson however remains upbeat and is reiterating its Buy rating and $26 price target on MGNX today.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) continues to reap the benefits from last week's FDA approval of its compound Gocovri in analyst community. Yesterday, Piper Jaffray lifted its price target to $30 from $22 previously. Its analyst calls Adamas "one of the most attractively valued sub-$1B market cap names in specialty pharma." Being it is one of two holdings in the model Biotech and Insiders Forum portfolios; we have to concur.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) might come under some pressure in early trading today. After the bell, the company announced a 8-12 week delay in its NDA submission for Azedra. However, this was due to challenges at the manufacturing facility, not the drug itself. We maintain our view the compound will be approved in the first half of 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald also is keeping the faith and reissued its Buy rating and $15 price target on PGNX after this news hit late yesterday.

Author's note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

Today, we revisit The Medicines Group (MDCO) as our last Spotlight feature of the week before the long Labor Day weekend.

The name is one of the few that has not participated in what has been a very broad based rally in the biotech space this week. This is despite good news for the company earlier this week. FDA approved VABOMERE ( for injection for the treatment of adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis. This occurred after the bell on Tuesday and the initial reaction of the market was positive and the shares traded up more than five percent in after hours trading.

However, the impact was short-lived and the shares of MDCO actually traded down on the day. I added to my current holdings on this name Wednesday at just over $36.00 a share. This position is more of a short term trade. The approval actually went to subsidiary Rempex, which The Medicines Company bought in 2013 for up to $474 million. While VABOMERE should be a significant antibiotic, investors might have been disappointed about the lack of details of an effort to divest this line of business so the company can concentrate on its cholesterol drug inclirsiran, which is developing with Alynlam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

In late April, the FDA signed off on their Phase III program, which will enroll a total of 3,000 subjects with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and familial hypercholesterolemia to test the ability of inclisiran to slash LDL over 18 months. A Phase 2 study last last year registered a mean 43% reduction in bad LDL cholesterol after 180 days, an impressive result. The compound has the potential to administered 2-3 times a year and should be priced significantly under other new cholesterol drugs like Repatha from Amgen (AMGN). Trial results should come out in late 2019, and the drug could hit the market in 2020 depending on trial results.

I believe the stock will shortly rebound just past the $40 level at which time I plan to sell the April $45 calls against this new position for $4 to $5 as part of this two-part option strategy similar to what has worked recently for Tesaro (TSRO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) for a good solid single.

Analysts seem to agree this name is currently significantly undervalued. Over the past 48 hours, Cowen & Co. ($54 price target) and Chardan Capital ($85 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Oppenheimer did reiterated a Hold on MDCO but also has $50 price target on the stock. Chardan's analyst had this to say about The Medicine Group's prospects within his buy rating:

The Vabomere approval is a positive that likely catalyzes a value-enhancing monetization of the infectious disease business. Per our research, we expect MDCO value accretion as the company focuses on divestments to unlock value. Keeping in mind the considerable economics paid for anti-infectives businesses in the past (e.g., $8bn+ for Cubist), we support the likelihood of Vabomere's approval catalyzing the monetization of MDCO's ID business by year end, leading to material share price upside.

The shares did trade as high as ~$55.00 in April. I expect the name to rebound in coming weeks.

"In politics all abstract terms conceal treachery." - C.L.R James

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS,ALNY, GILD,MDCO,MGNX,PGNX,RARE,TSRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.