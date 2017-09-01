Easy Money For Longer Is Good For Stocks - Just-Right Jobs Report

Today's stock market is enjoying the perception of easy money Fed policy lasting a while longer. A somewhat soft jobs report appears to be leading Fed expectations in a dovish direction. Given market perception of the state of the economy is still positive, if not improving, all is well for equities. Easy money policy for longer offers stocks a hand higher, for now.

Security 09-01-17 11:11 AM EDT SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.3% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +0.3% PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) -0.1% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) +0.2% Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) +0.3 iPath S&P 500 VIX (NYSE: VXX) -0.9% PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) +0.1% PIMCO Active Bond (NYSE: BOND) -0.2% United States Oil (NYSE: USO) -0.1% SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) -0.1%

The SPDR S&P 500 opened higher Friday and equities were broadly higher on a "just right" jobs report. Slight deterioration in the unemployment rate and lighter than expected but still good nonfarm payroll growth seems to ensure Fed inaction in September, save for a likely announced start date for its balance sheet unwind.

Today's monthly Employment Situation Report for the month of August showed nonfarm payrolls gained by just 156K, against economists' expectations for 180K. Also, July's (prior month) nonfarm payroll gain was revised down to 189K, from the initial reporting of 209K. Private nonfarm payrolls increased by 165K, short of the 180K expected for the private sector. The data was not as good as expected, but it was still positive for a labor market operating at or near full employment.

The unemployment rate deteriorated to 4.4%, from 4.3% in July, falling short also of the economists' consensus expectation for 4.3%. Again, the data point was worse than expected but still pretty good, and we do not believe trend has turned negative.

Average hourly earnings increased by 2.5%, year-to-year, in August, the same as in July; but again the data was short of economists' expectations for 2.6% growth in worker earnings. And the average workweek was shortened to 34.4 hours, from 34.5, and again under expectations for 34.5 hours.

This final jobs report before the Fed's September policy meeting implies to the market that a rate action is even less likely than the market already expected. This gauge of Fed expectations indicates investors do not expect a rate action this month, and the Fed usually avoids upsetting the apple cart. There's no guarantee, obviously, but greed is clearly overtaking fear in the market today on this data.

Why it serves stocks

Free money policy, or the lower cost of capital that will apparently last for longer, serves the economic value creation of firms. The forward cash flows of corporations will be discounted at a lower rate for longer, leading to greater corporate market values, if markets are efficient. In layman's terms, that means companies have an easier operating environment for longer, as do individuals, aka consumers. It helps that, at the same time, investors continue to believe the economy is growing at a reasonable pace, if not an expanding pace.

Summarizing and concluding, today's jobs report was just right for stocks. It appears to lead the Fed to keep off the brakes through September as far as interest rate action is concerned. That is good for stocks for as long as the economy is okay, which market participants and yours truly continue to believe. For more of my work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.