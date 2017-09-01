Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (August 25, 2017)

Weekly report was discounted by market as Hurricane Harvey will disrupt production and refining materially for the next few weeks/months.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of August 25, 2017.

The market largely discounted this report because of Hurricane Harvey. As shipping channels and refineries are currently offline, the extent of the outage and their impact have yet to be determined or felt. Suffice it to say they will be material. Let's tackle what the report says and then comment on Harvey.

For the week of August 25th, here are the statistics. From a “Big 3” component standpoint, the draws were again led by crude declines. Gasoline inventories stayed flat and distillates increased.

Crude oil registered a decline of 5.39M barrels this week, which brings August month-to-date draws to 24M barrels, which is 3x higher than the 8M barrel draw we typically see in August (2013-2017 5 year average). If we use a 5 year average of 2010-2014, this is close to 6x more (average of 3.7M barrel). To illustrate the scale of decline in crude inventories, here’s a chart by Westpac that goes back 10 years.

Gasoline inventories were essentially flat, increasing by 35K barrels. This figure will no doubt begin to fall dramatically as Hurricane Harvey will disproportionately impact products going forward.

Distillates also increased this week by 748K barrels. Again, we anticipate this figure to flip as the next few WPSRs will begin to show the impact of the hurricane.

Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

We’ve yet to comment significantly on Hurricane Harvey and the impact on petroleum supplies as the damage assessment is ongoing. Any calculation at this point would be conjecture, and largely inaccurate. If we were, however, to venture a guess at this stage, we anticipate crude inventories will decline initially as production in the Eagle Ford and Gulf of Mexico were impacted and net imports were halted. This decrease, however, should prove temporary as the Gulf of Mexico turns into floating storage space as tankers idle while port facilities are repaired. Crude inventories may build again once these tankers are offloaded. Thus, this inventory is not lost, it's merely a timing issue. This would of course be offset by some of the onshore production that was impacted by the hurricane. Onshore production may be because some of the drilling equipment in the Eagle Ford could have been severely damaged by the floods and workers may be displaced, the latter would only exacerbate the shortage of completion crews. Furthermore if refinery and pipeline shut-downs are not reversed soon, onshore crude production may need to be shut-in since the oil has no place to go.

In contrast, refinery outage means the drop-off in lost production days is a permanent loss of demand (days of production are lost), and as refineries recover, then that loss will mitigate. For now, petroleum products will undoubtedly draw, hence why crack spreads have increased so dramatically these past few days. What remains to be seen is the length of shut-down, and once the refineries are restarted, at what capacity will they operate at? In addition, what of other non-PADD 3 refineries, will they now ramp higher in utilization? Will these refineries also delay maintenance season to take advantage of the crack spreads/high demand? This may offset the decline in crude demand, but again it is too early to run projections as damage assessment continues.

In an article late-Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 8 refineries were offline, which equals to a total capacity of 2.4M barrels a day (or 15% of the total US refining capacity). Morningstar yesterday notes that another 11 refineries are at risk which would bring total production at risk to 3.5M barrels per day. In a Goldman Sachs estimate published earlier Wednesday, the bank estimated 4.1M barrels per day of US refining production was offline and 1.4M bpd of US production was offline. Note the various discrepancies. Others on Twitter (Lee Saks) have tallied the refineries offline and currently the estimate is 4.3M bpd, with some already reported starting up.

While we’re tracking developments and company reports, we believe by early next week we should have a clearer picture to work with once the water recedes and the complete damage assessments can be made.

