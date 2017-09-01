August Employment Update: Growth Outlook Intact; S&P Fairly Valued

Rising forward estimates seem to have fueled a drop in my valuation composite. Thus, I changed my outlook on the S&P to “fair value” from “high end of fair value.“.

The gain in nonfarm payroll was a little short of consensus but still up a solid 156,000.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on September 1. The report showed an increase in nonfarm employment of 156,000 in August. The figure was a little short of the consensus estimate of a gain of 180,000 as reported by Bloomberg.

Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were lowered slightly.

Increases in nonfarm employment have been averaging a strong 176,000 per month through this year.

Temp employment in August was flat with the previous month and climbed 4.3% year over year. The preliminary figures for June and July were raised slightly.

Since the start of the year, the monthly gain in temp employment has averaged a solid 4%. It's an encouraging sign that employers, in the aggregate, are seeing enough strength in their business to bring on temps at this pace.

The August temp number of 3.04 million matched my estimate, so I'm keeping my monthly estimates for this year and next unchanged. I continue to forecast modest monthly sequential increases in the BLS temps data series, equating to low single-digit annual growth. As a result, the composite continues to signal economic growth for the next 12 to 18 months. The composite is likely to range from 2.0 to 3.0 through June 2018, well into positive territory. I do not expect the economy to tip into recession.

The next Labor Department report is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 6. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through early 2019. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P at the intraday trade of 2,478 (Friday, September 1) at 18.7.

I consider this fair value. I made the change from "high end of fair value" to "fair value" on August 30, in my discussion of the second-quarter staffing data from the American Staffing Association.

The forward P/E has declined about 5% from 19.6 in early August, when I wrote my last update on the monthly jobs number. A combination of rising earnings estimates and a decline off the high on the S&P has brought the composite down to what I think is a more reasonable level.

I prefer to be a more aggressive buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps around 17.0, which would equate to roughly 2,200 on the S&P. For now, I would still continue to make regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401(k) plan.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. While the S&P has climbed about 9% so far this year, the valuation composite took a step down beginning in August.

Most of this decline is attributable to the bump-up in earnings estimates that occurred this earnings season. As FactSet noted in its most recent "Earnings Insight" report dated August 11, with 91% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting results for 2Q17, 73% of those companies beat the mean EPS estimate. Earnings beats tend to cause analysts to raise their forward earnings estimates, which pushes down forward P/Es.

Track Record

The model's historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 11% annually.

Methodology

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April employment update, under the heading "Methodology."

