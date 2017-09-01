Lululemon: Do You Want To Pay Up For Those Results?

After the close yesterday, lululemon athletica (LULU) reported a solid quarter. The issue for a while has been the valuation in comparison to the growth opportunity in the suddenly crowded athletic and yoga apparel segment.

My investment thesis after the last quarter questioned the logic in the rally and the stock is only back to that same price in after-hours trading. Now the question is if the updated numbers support a rally above $60.

Lululemon is worth north of $8 billion at $60 with a target for revenues of around $2.57 billion for the year. The stock was expensive for a retailer struggling to grow in a competitive sector and these results don't appear to alleviate those concerns.

The FQ2 results though do finally provide some positive indications. Comp sales rose 7% due to surging direct-to-consumer or DTC sales. The DTC sales surged 29% in the quarter, but only 15% when excluding the impact of a online warehouse sale. Online sales were a problem with the investment thesis in the last quarter as lululemon appeared caught off guard in this category when digital sales trailed the growth rate. Stronger online sales should help the retailer efficiently grow without the need to dramatically expand stores.

During the quarter, the company definitely made some progress in righting the ship. The problem with the stock at $60 has always been the valuation.

The stock trades at 25x EPS estimates for the year of about $2.39. The company did raise the high-end guidance to $2.42, but the $0.04 increase from the previous range was all accounted for the by the $0.04 beat in the quarter. These numbers already consider that lululemon has strong operating margins of 12.8%. The margins are down from the 14.4% level in the prior year. Nike (NKE) only reached similar margins in the last quarter so one shouldn't expect lululemon to expand margins going forward.

Considering expectations that full-year comp sales will only grow in the low-single digit range and making the case for the stock rallying beyond $60 gets difficult. Investors typically get confused with this concept. The issues isn't whether the stock is cheap, but whether any upside exists at the current price to warrant the risk. Is it really logical that lululemon would trade at 30x forward EPS estimates on revenue growth for the year that only approaches 10%?

The yoga apparel retailer has over $700 million in cash and a willingness to purchase shares including buying 1.5 million shares at an average cost of about $53 in the quarter. Combine that with an insider purchase at $55, the downside risk is probably reduced.

The key investor takeaway is that investors continue to pay a premium valuation for a stock that no longer has a premium growth rate. My thesis is no longer negative on any dips, but the stock isn't worth chasing at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.