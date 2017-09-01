Coca-Cola's Soda Saga

Here's why Coca-Cola needs to increase its focus on one particular segment that's already helping offset the decline in its key products.

Coca-Cola (KO) is going through a huge transformation. The world's largest beverage maker finds itself at the crossroads because of a health-conscious generation that is now after alternatives. There's no doubt that Coca-Cola has a game plan to address the situation, but are those efforts actually slowing down their transformation? Has it managed to sustainably offset its soda business decline, or is the road to its goal longer than investors would want? And what does Coca-Cola specifically need to do in order to effect a complete turnaround from its current predicament?

As the leading sparkling beverages maker, Coca-Cola has to quickly re-invent itself or risk losing its "largest beverage company" tag. Thankfully, Coca-Cola is pushing itself hard in that direction, and it's ironic that Coca-Cola is on an aggressive path to creating a future where it sells as little Coca-Cola as possible.

In the last four years, Coca-Cola's revenues have been declining. Even during the second quarter, the company reported a sharp 16% decline in revenue. But if you look closely, you will realize that the revenue decline was mainly because of Coca-Cola's decision to re-franchise its bottling operations, and also due to the stronger dollar. Bottling operations are low-margin but capital-intensive. Coca-Cola is cutting its risk by getting out of the bottling business as it does not want to fight fire at both ends.

Source: Coca-Cola Q2-17 Earnings Release

As carbonated beverages continue to fall out of flavor with the population, Coca-Cola needs to concentrate on building a product portfolio that can address the needs of the current generation. And it was not a bad decision to re-franchise bottling operations because it will reduce risk, lower costs over the long term and free up Coca-Cola to concentrate on the job at hand, which is to reduce the percentage of sparkling beverages' contribution. If that is their goal, then Coca-Cola is already tasting success, albeit a little slow for our taste.

Solving the Sparkling Beverage Problem

But before we go any further, let's understand what sparkling beverages include:

""sparkling beverages" means nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, including carbonated energy drinks and carbonated waters and flavored waters" - KO 2016 Annual Report

Coca-Cola is not the only company being affected by a decline in sparkling beverage sales. It's biggest rival, PepsiCo (PEP), faces a similar issue.

"Total volume for carbonated soft drinks dipped 0.8% in 2016, a drop that was less severe than 2015's 1.2% tumble and 2014's 0.9% decline, according to a new report from industry tracker Beverage Digest. The steepest volume declines were for Diet Pepsi (down 9.2%) and Diet Coke (falling 4.3%), with both losing market share last year though each still rank among the ten most popular soft drinks sold in the U.S."

The consumer population doesn't necessarily see zero sugar versions of the world's most popular drinks as healthier alternatives. Coke just decided to rebrand Coke Zero as Coke Zero Sugar in the United States, and the effort has already been successful overseas, but the plan to rebrand with a new recipe and design hasn't been that well-received in the United States.

The real problem is that Coca-Cola is fighting the decline in overall soda sales by reinventing at every turn. Diet Coke led to Coke Zero, which is now morphing into Coke Zero Sugar.

On the one hand, that does help it offset the decline, but it also slows down the company's overall recovery on the beverages front. The real area of focus should be elsewhere, where there are already signs of life. Ironically, the new sparkler in Coca-Cola's beverage portfolio is 'still beverages', or its line of non-carbonated drinks.

During the second quarter, organic volume grew 3%. You might be surprised to know that in the last five years, despite a slowdown in sparkling beverage sales, Coca-Cola managed to increase unit case volume. The growth has been slow by Coca-Cola's own standards, but Coca-Cola still managed to keep things moving forward despite difficult market conditions.

As unit case volume ticked up, sparkling beverages - as a percentage of total unit case volume - kept moving lower and lower. From accounting for 78% of total volume in 2008, sparkling beverages now account for only 72%. Specifically, soda sales have been coming down steadily over the last several years in the United States, hitting a 30-year low in 2016.

That means the growth in still beverages has started covering up for the fall in soda sales, thereby pushing unit case volume into positive growth territory.

"In 2016, the company introduced more than 500 new products around the globe to offer people even more choices than ever before. That's nearly two products launched per day!" - Coca-Cola Press Release

That's a significant point, because it is a clear indication that Coca-Cola has sown the seeds for future growth - a future that will see healthier beverage options expand their contribution to overall sales. But we can't forget the current 72% coming from sparkling beverages, which has only come down 6% in the eight years between 2008 and 2016. That means growth for still beverages is going to be painfully slow, but it will, nonetheless, keep Coca-Cola's growth numbers at above the zero level.

Coca-Cola is not running from its soda problem, but its efforts with sparkling beverages are going to slow down its success on the still beverages front. The revenue decline has more to do with the decision to move away from bottling operations, and the dollar's strength is not helping either. Unit case volume is growing, albeit slowly, but it's growing on the strength of still beverages. Launching two products a day looks great on paper, but a 3% increase in organic volume is a very real gain. And that's where Coca-Cola should increase its focus.

