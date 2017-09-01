Are Nvidia And AMD Oversold?

After beating Q2 estimates, shares of both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sold off. While many reasons have been offered, one consensus is that both stocks would have been affected by the general market outlook. As the stock market and the tech sector have continually reached new highs, the two most high-flying tech stocks for the year, AMD and NVDA, were considered the bellwether indicators of the tech sector for 2H2017.

As a result, at least in the recent past, NVDA moved more with QQQ, as opposed to AMD which moved more with SPY (Figure 1). In a previous post, the author said, “If Tech sells off, all bets are off.” At this time, I would like to go a step further and quantify the impact of the recent market and tech sector moves on NVDA and AMD stock performance. This will allow us to conclude, with more confidence, that if the stocks are mispriced.

(Source: Bloomberg)

A Simple Stock Return Model

Therefore, at least for tech stocks like AMD and NVDA, it seems clear that their returns are significantly affected by the market (SPY) and the sector (QQQ) movements (Figure 1). The relative stock movement can also be associated with the difference in its fundamentals. If we use Wall Street analysts’ price targets as measures of fair valuation of company fundamentals, we do see a strong correlation between actual stock prices and analysts price targets (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

(Source: Bloomberg)

This is the basis for the assertion that stock returns are driven by the stock market, the tech sector, and changes in company fundamentals. That is, sources of individual stock returns can be shown as follows:

Stock Returns = Market + Sector + fundamentals +?? (1)

While it may be a relatively straightforward process to estimate the breakdown of the first 3 sources, the leftover, unexplained portion of the stock returns can be a result of mispricing of these 3 systematic factors. To arrive at the values of the unexplained portion, I follow a standard procedure to decompose the NVDA and AMD’s 10-day returns into the 4 components (include "??") shown in Equation (1).

Using data from the last 5 years, I first computed 10-day % returns for the S&P 500 Index (market), for the QQQ (sector), and the % changes in the Street’s median target price estimates (fundamentals). The assumption is that each factor captures its impact on returns. The sensitivity of each factor, sometime termed as ‘beta,” is summarized in Table 1.

The way to understand the result is to think of them as market beta, sector beta and fundamental beta. For example, for every 1% increase in the market return, AMD ((NASDAQ:NVDA)) will increase by 2.19% (1.49%). For every 1% increase in tech sector, AMD (NVDA) will increase by 0.33% (1.29%). Similarly, whenever the company’s fundamental improves by 1%, as measured by analysts raising their target prices, AMD (NVDA) will increase by 0.74% (0.27%).

Not surprisingly, more than 60% of both stock returns was mainly driven by the overall market and sector factors. Though, it appears that AMD is less affected by the tech sector than Nvidia. The difference may be explained by the significant volatility experienced by AMD over the last 10 years. While the tech sector nearly quadrupled in the last 10 years, AMD’s shares have deteriorated from $40 to $2.5 amid the loss of a significant portion of the GPU market share to NVDA.

In the second half 5 years, AMD shares bounced back to $12-13 as a result regaining some GPU market shares. This is also the reason why AMD’s shares responded to its fundamental news more than NVDA. On average, AMD was 2.5 times more sensitive to the same fundamental news than NVDA (Table 1).

After Q2 Earnings Reports

Since Q2 earnings call, AMD has returned -15.31%, where the tech sector moved by -1.79%, the market by -1.39% and the fundamentals by 8.6% (Table 3). Out of the -15.3% AMD move, -3.04% can be attributed to the overall market movement, -0.59% to the tech sector selloff, and 6.36% from the improvement in fundamentals. This would leave -18.04% of AMD's return unexplained (Table 2).

(Source: Author's Calculations)

On the same token, NVDA has moved 0.27% since Q2 where the market and tech sector explained 0.13% and 1.14% of the return, respectively. Despite Nvidia blowing away Q2 estimates, the changes in the underlying fundamental has contributed -0.36%. This would leave -0.64% of NVDA’s return which is not accounted for.

Other than we can quantify the known factors on AMD and NVDA stock returns, it is probably more interesting to explore the unknowns. For AMD, there was a -18% return, which has not been accounted for. There was a -0.64% NVDA return, which was not explained, either.

Signal Future Tech Sector Selloff?

There could be several likely reasons to explain the discrepancy. First, it is possible that investors of these tech stocks may have “factored in” or foretasted their future market and sector outlook. If this were the case, AMD shareholders would have expected that the market or the sector will worsen by 9-10% in the next 10 days; which seems unlikely. In contrast, NVDA shareholders practically do not price in any future changes.

I can easily verify the notion that individual stock returns may predict the future tech sector returns by correlating the “unaccounted” stock returns and the next 10-day tech sector returns. However, there is no significant relationship between the two returns.

Stock Mispricing

An equally likely scenario is that the unaccounted stock return is simply a result of the stock mispricing, since all known economic factors have already been accounted for. If the unaccounted return is from stock mispricing, it should correct itself subsequently. In other words, if current stock prices are too low (high), future stock prices should rise (decline). The historical evidence suggests the statistical significance of such an inverse relationship. I therefore conclude that the unaccounted portion of the stock price movements is a result of investors’ mispricing.

In summary, having accounted for the market, sector and fundamental impacts, AMD is 18% undervalued.