JetBlue: Big Money From Loyalty Rewards

This company has a great opportunity to leverage their excellent customer satisfaction ratings to further grow into the lucrative market of selling airline miles to banks.

Airlines make big money from selling airline miles to banks that give them to customers who use their co-branded credit cards.

This article will explain how JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Airlines can grow revenues by increasing the amount of Frequent Flyer miles they sell to Barclays Bank who currently sponsors their co-branded credit card. It will explain why this company is in the perfect position to take advantage of new market trends, and the growth opportunities offered by co-branded credit cards.

Fundamentals

This company is stable and appears to be above average compared to the industry averages. Coming in at 10.1 the P/E ratio of JetBlue appears attractive when compared the industry average of 13.7. Compared to the 5year average of 14.8 P/E of JetBlue, the stock looks like a value at the current price. The Price/Book ratio at 1.6 is much more impressive than the industry average of 3.1. At the current stock price, JBLU looks solid.

JetBlue growth is easily outpacing the industry average. With a Net income of 65.3 (3-year average) in comparison to the industry average of 8.2.

Morningstar Chart

JetBlue Customers are Satisfied

JetBlue ranked the highest in customer satisfaction 12 years in a row by J.D. Power. SkyTrax ranks Jetblue the 3rd Best Low-Cost Carrier in the world, as well as the best Low-Cost Carrier in North America. Instead of just squawking about customer service like their competition JetBlue makes actual investments into increasing satisfaction.

The company is partnering with a startup called Gladly which provides a "spiffier more modern looking web app". Using this system a customer can tweet about missing a flight, follow that up with a phone call, then switch to SMS message all without getting the dreaded "switch-off" when customer service representatives send customers in frustrating circles within the same company.

To read about the new customer service technology, click (here)

Turning Satisfaction into Dollars

JetBlue has a unique opportunity to turn their high customer satisfaction scores into extra revenue. Bloomberg wrote a great article in March about the revenue major airlines are earning from co-branded bank credit cards. Airline analyst Joseph DeNardi believes airlines are undervalued because investors aren't accounting for revenue the big airlines generate from selling miles to banks that give them away when customers spend money on the airline credit card. DeNardi believes airlines are earning upwards of 50 percent income from selling miles to credit card companies. The actual numbers are unknown because of confidentiality agreements between the airlines and credit card companies, also the miles appear on the airlines accounting statements as a liability making it harder to determine the amount of revenues from this process.

Loyalty Programs for Everyone

Traditionally Loyalty programs were the realm of only the top-spenders and frequent flyer customers, but the chart below shows how Southwest (LUV) profited from Loyalty Programs despite being a budget airline. A big part of this is due to the popularity of the Southwest Credit card offered by Chase Bank. JetBlue has a great opportunity for growth in this area because of their high customer satisfaction ratings, and loyal customer base.

Companies like JetBlue and Southwest are taking advantage of current trends toward the expanded use of credit cards as forms of payment. This trend is not going unnoticed, multiple sectors such as Hotels to Casinos are offering loyalty programs where credit card spending contributes to status within the loyalty program as well as earning points that can be used for awards.

Bloomberg article on Airline Mile Profits

Fierce Competition for Loyalty Dollars

Southwest and JetBlue have differing strategies in getting customers to pay the annual fee for their top-tier credit cards. JetBlue offers great spending bonuses on Restaurants and Grocery Stores, and encourage their customers to use the card for everyday spending, while Southwest gives 6k bonus miles after the annual fee of $99.00 is paid each year.

JetBlue just started to step up their game with an increased bonus on their co-branded card is offered by Barclays Bank. This card of offered to the public at 30k miles, after a 1k spend within 90 days, but recently travel bloggers have been posting links to a 40k point bonus offer with the same eligibility requirements as the 30k offer. To attract thrifty customers JetBlue offers a version of their card with no annual fee, while Southwest offers a version where customers get 3k free miles every year after paying the $69.00 annual fee.

This (LINK) to Doctor of Credit best credit card offers is the tool I use for analysis current credit card bonuses.

Conclusion

JetBlue falls into a great niche within the airline sector. They consistently receive great customer service rankings, while maintaining significantly lower costs than the legacy airlines. They are primed to grow their Loyalty Program and credit card partnership with Barclays Bank using their excellent customer satisfaction ratings and improvements to their Loyalty Program such as family pooling.

JetBlue appears undervalued right now, and I have this stock added to my watch list. I want more clarity on any impact Hurricane Harvey has on the airline sector, but I believe as a long-term investment anything under $20.00 is a good price for this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JBLU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no affiliation with any blogs mentioned, and referenced them so others can know where to find the most accurate information on current credit card bonuses.